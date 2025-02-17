New discovery reveals the birthplace of the wheel 6000 years ago

The origins of the wheel remain one of history's greatest mysteries, obscured by fragmented evidence and centuries of speculation. While its invention revolutionized transportation, trade, and engineering, pinpointing its exact beginnings has challenged scholars for decades. The lack of definitive archaeological proof makes tracing its emergence difficult, leaving researchers to piece together clues from ancient artifacts and early technological advancements.

Traditional theories place the wheel’s development in Mesopotamia around 4000 BCE, where the potter’s wheel first appeared. Others suggest northern Turkey as a possible origin.

However, a more recent hypothesis shifts the focus to the Carpathian Mountains, where early metalworkers may have unknowingly pioneered wheeled transport. These miners, engaged in extracting copper from deep underground, may have developed rolling methods out of necessity rather than invention.

Richard Buillet, a Columbia University professor, advanced this idea in his book The Wheel: Inventions and Reinventions. He argued that copper miners in the Carpathian Mountains, burdened with heavy loads of ore, devised the first practical use of wheel-like technology. Unlike societies that initially used wheels for pottery, these miners may have been the first to implement rolling mechanisms for transport.

Evolution of the wheel-and-axle system. (a) Frictionless bilateral rolling with two spent rollers shown on the left of the image, (CREDIT: Royal Society Open Science)

To test this hypothesis, Buillet collaborated with researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Georgia Tech. Using computational models, they analyzed how environmental factors could have influenced the development of wheel-and-axle technology.

Their findings, published in Royal Society Open Science, indicate that the narrow and constrained spaces within mining tunnels played a decisive role in shaping early transport solutions.

According to the study, early miners likely relied on logs stripped of branches as rollers to move ore through tunnels. Over time, they carved grooves into the logs to stabilize cargo and prevent slippage. This refinement eventually led to the creation of primitive wheel-and-axle mechanisms, known as "wheelsets," which allowed smoother and more efficient transport.

The researchers estimate that this technology evolved gradually over roughly 500 years. As miners continued to refine their methods, they developed a system in which wheels could rotate independently on a fixed axle—a key innovation that would later influence broader applications of the wheel across civilizations.

The study emphasizes that this development wasn’t a sudden invention but a gradual refinement driven by environmental challenges. As the researchers noted, “The unique features of the mine environment accentuated the advantages of the wheelset over its predecessor while negating its most significant disadvantage: the inability to turn.”

Design science and computational mechanics helped the researchers recreate the potential evolutionary path of the wheel. These tools allow scientists to simulate how a simple device like a roller could incrementally transform into a complex wheel-and-axle system.

This approach also highlights the role of trial, error, and adaptation in technological progress. The study’s findings challenge the notion of a singular inventor, supporting the idea that the wheel evolved over centuries across a broad area rather than being a sudden stroke of genius.

Ancient spoked wheel from 2nd millennium BCE, from the collection excavated by the ziggurat of Chogha Zanbil, Iran, on display at The National Museum of Iran. (CREDIT: Youngrobv via Flickr)

By simulating ancient tools, researchers were able to see how environmental conditions influenced design choices. For example, the narrow confines of mining tunnels made the rolling motion of simple rollers impractical for transporting heavy ore. The limitations of the space forced miners to adapt, and the grooves in the rollers allowed them to secure their loads more effectively.

As these grooves deepened and merged into a central channel, the axle concept emerged. This mechanical shift allowed for greater control and mechanical advantage—reducing the force needed to push the cart with each iteration of the design. Over time, this central axle became a key element of early wheeled devices.

The researchers used a physics-based computational model to replicate the mechanics of the wheel’s evolution. They examined stress distribution and elastic responses to better understand the performance of early designs.

By comparing these computer-generated models with ancient artifacts, they could identify why certain features, like grooves in rollers, were advantageous. This type of analysis fills gaps left by traditional archaeological methods, offering insights into ancient engineering without direct physical evidence.

Geometry of the computationally generated wheelset structure. (CREDIT: Royal Society Open Science)

The evolutionary path outlined in the study started with the development of grooved rollers, eventually leading to a monolithic wheel-and-axle structure where wheels were fixed to the axle, known as a wheelset. This design was functional for moving heavy loads over relatively straight paths, which was suitable for the mining environment.

Over time, the technology advanced to multi-body wheel-and-axle systems, allowing wheels to rotate independently—making them more adaptable and durable. The study highlights that the challenges posed by early wheelsets, such as increased friction during turns and higher stress at the wheel-axle junction, likely pushed miners toward refining the design.

Historical evidence supports the theory that mining activities may have inspired the wheel’s development. Archaeologists have discovered more than 150 clay models of four-wheeled wagons in the Carpathian region, dating back to 3600 BCE.

Artefacts depicting ancient wheel designs. (CREDIT: Royal Society Open Science)

These clay models, likely used as drinking mugs, resemble small wheeled baskets—suggesting a connection to the mining culture. These artifacts feature wheelsets rather than wheels turning independently, which aligns with the straight and level paths of a mine rather than the irregular terrain of open fields.

Further reinforcing this theory is the fact that the Boleráz culture, known for creating these models, emerged during the Copper Age in the Carpathians. At that time, copper mining was a vital activity, and the tools required to transport heavy ore loads may have driven the invention of early wheeled carts. The mining context could explain why wheeled technology spread rapidly beyond the mines, adapting to agricultural and trade uses in surrounding regions.

Rollers as a transportation method were not unique to the Carpathian region. Historical records document the use of roller-based systems for moving heavy loads across cultures and continents.

From pre-colonial Fiji to ancient Assyria, similar techniques were employed, suggesting that the concept of the roller was a widespread and practical solution for moving large objects. Experimental archaeology has even recreated these ancient methods, confirming the viability of rollers for transporting heavy loads with relatively simple tools.

Professor Richard W. Bulliet’s latest book is the third in a trilogy. (CREDIT: Barbara Alper)

However, within the confined space of mines, free rollers were limited. The need to constantly reposition rollers along narrow paths proved inefficient.

Miners innovated by securing rollers within sockets at the base of their carts, creating a form of unilateral rolling—where only one side of the roller would move against the cart. This method allowed cargo to span the full width of the tunnel without repeated manual adjustments. It also reduced the need to construct wide pathways, conserving labor.

This adaptation from free to grooved rollers marked a key phase in the development of the wheel. It also highlighted a crucial advantage: reducing friction where it mattered most.

By relocating the friction surface to the cart itself, miners could process and lubricate it to make it more efficient. These incremental innovations—often responding to the specific challenges of mining—laid the foundation for what would become one of humanity’s most transformative technologies.

The Pareto front of the weighted-objective optimization problem (equation 5.1). The 𝑥- and 𝑦-axes are expressed in standard SI units of N and N m, respectively. In the wheelset images, the blue dots indicate the contact points (i.e. the location of load application), and the black dots indicate the location of the axis of rotation, therefore the distance between these two dots is inversely proportional to the mechanical advantage. (CREDIT: Royal Society Open Science)

Ultimately, the evidence from the Carpathian mines aligns with the evolution of early wheeled technology. The artifacts, computational models, and historical context suggest that ancient copper miners, faced with the challenges of transporting heavy ore through narrow tunnels, played a pivotal role in the creation of the first wheels.

Their innovations spread, reshaping human society far beyond the confines of the mines and paving the way for the wheels that would eventually transform agriculture, trade, and travel.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.