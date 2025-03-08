New nighttime nasal spray significantly alleviates sleep apnea

A nighttime nasal spray may offer a new way to ease sleep apnea and lower blood pressure. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

A nighttime nasal spray may offer a new way to ease sleep apnea and lower blood pressure, according to Australian researchers. Sleep apnea disrupts breathing during sleep when airways become too narrow or collapse, causing frequent awakenings. The condition affects millions worldwide and increases the risk of serious health issues.

“Sleep apnea is linked to cardiovascular disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes, anxiety, and depression,” says Professor Danny Eckert from the College of Medicine and Public Health. Despite its prevalence, treatment options remain limited, and many patients struggle with existing solutions.

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines are the standard treatment, but not everyone can tolerate them. Masks can feel uncomfortable, and the forced airflow can be disruptive. As a result, researchers are exploring alternative therapies that could be easier to use.

The study tested a nasal spray containing a potassium channel blocker, a drug designed to improve muscle activity in the upper airway. “Potassium channel blockers help keep throat muscles active, which may prevent airway collapse during sleep,” explains lead author Dr. Amal Osman.

Ten people with sleep apnea participated in a randomized, blinded trial. Each received one of three treatments: the potassium channel blocker spray, a placebo spray, or the potassium spray combined with restricted nasal-only breathing. The goal was to determine whether the medication could effectively reduce airway blockages.

Seven out of ten participants responded positively to the nasal spray. Their breathing disruptions decreased, and their blood pressure readings were lower the next morning. This suggests the treatment could help manage both sleep apnea and its cardiovascular effects.

However, the combination of the spray with restricted nasal breathing did not improve sleep quality. Researchers had hypothesized that controlled nasal breathing might enhance the spray’s effects, but the trial results did not support that theory.

Dr. Osman highlights the safety and tolerability of the nasal spray, noting that participants who showed improved airway function during sleep also exhibited significant reductions in sleep apnea severity markers, including improved oxygen levels and decreased blood pressure.

Professor Eckert emphasizes that these findings offer promise for individuals unable to tolerate CPAP machines or seeking alternatives to existing therapies.

Currently, there are no approved drugs specifically for treating sleep apnea, but these insights pave the way for the development of new, safe, and user-friendly treatment options.

The research suggests that a potassium channel blocker nasal spray could provide a viable therapeutic solution for managing sleep apnea, potentially offering relief to millions of affected individuals worldwide.

Using a bedtime nasal spray that activates throat muscles can reduce the severity of sleep apnea and lower blood pressure. (CREDIT: Flinders University)

Mental Effects of Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea can significantly impact cognitive function and emotional well-being. Individuals with untreated sleep apnea often experience difficulties with concentration, memory, and decision-making due to repeated interruptions in sleep cycles, which prevent the brain from reaching restorative deep sleep stages.

Over time, this can lead to brain fog, slower reaction times, and an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Additionally, sleep apnea is linked to mood disorders, including depression and anxiety, as disrupted sleep can lead to imbalances in neurotransmitters and stress hormones. Chronic sleep deprivation from sleep apnea may also increase irritability, reduce emotional resilience, and contribute to a general decline in mental health.

BAY2586116 reduced morning blood pressure in the unrestricted breathing condition vs. placebo. (CREDIT: National Library of Medicine)

Physical Effects of Sleep Apnea

The physical consequences of sleep apnea are extensive and can affect multiple organ systems. One of the most serious risks is cardiovascular disease, as repeated oxygen deprivation causes increased blood pressure, heart strain, and a higher likelihood of heart attacks, strokes, and arrhythmias.

Sleep apnea is also associated with metabolic disorders such as insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, as poor sleep affects glucose metabolism and appetite-regulating hormones. Furthermore, individuals with sleep apnea often experience excessive daytime fatigue, increasing their risk of accidents and impairing physical performance.

Over time, untreated sleep apnea can contribute to weight gain, weakened immune function, and chronic inflammation, further exacerbating health issues.

Individual changes in Pcrit and key measures of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity with BAY2586116. Delta values from placebo vs. the unrestricted breathing condition for each individual participant is color-coded. (CREDIT: National Library of Medicine)

‘A novel TASK channel antagonist nasal spray reduces sleep apnea severity in physiological responders: A randomized, blinded, trial’ by Amal M Osman, Barbara Toson, Ganesh Naik, Sutapa Mukherjee, Martina Delbeck, Michael Hahn, Thomas Mueller, Gerrit Weimann and Danny J Eckert.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.