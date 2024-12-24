New smartphone app successfully treats tinnitus in clinical trial

Tinnitus is a condition that affects approximately 15 percent of the population, with around 1 percent experiencing severe symptoms. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Tinnitus affects up to 43% of people depending on definitions and populations studied. This phantom perception of sound can disrupt sleep, hinder concentration, and exacerbate mental health challenges like anxiety or depression.

Despite extensive research, no cure exists. Tinnitus results from disordered neural activity due to auditory nerve damage or head injury, with severity influenced by external sound, attention, memory, and emotional factors. A growing understanding of its complexity has driven researchers to explore novel therapeutic approaches.

For decades, researchers have sought a cure for tinnitus. Its unusual nature, involving phantom auditory perceptions, complicates treatment development. Efforts have largely centered on mitigating symptoms rather than resolving underlying causes.

Common interventions include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and sound therapies, though results are mixed. A promising frontier lies in neuromodulation, where technologies such as Tinnitus Retraining Therapy (TRT) and acoustic stimulation aim to desensitize the brain to tinnitus.

Example screenshots for (A) the USL intervention (i) Menu, (ii) Passive therapy sounds, (iii) AOIL task, (iv) Tracking task. (B) The WN intervention. (i) Menu, (ii) Passive therapy sounds, (iii) Sound control, (iv) Sound mixing. (CREDIT: University of Auckland)

A recent clinical trial assessed TRT against partial TRT and standard care. The study followed 151 patients over 18 months, revealing modest benefits. Of the TRT group, 47.1% experienced meaningful improvement in tinnitus-related quality of life, compared to 40.5% receiving standard care. While TRT showed potential, results underscored the need for more effective, targeted treatments.

Another trial evaluated the Acoustic Coordinated Reset (ACR) T30 Neurostimulator. Despite its innovative sound sequences targeting neural synchrony, the trial failed to show significant improvement over placebo. Similarly, experiments combining sound therapy with electrical tongue stimulation yielded marginal benefits, suggesting room for improvement in such approaches.

Breakthroughs in Digital Therapeutics

Researchers at the University of Auckland have made significant strides with a novel digital polytherapeutic, delivered via a mobile app. This therapy integrates cognitive-behavioral techniques, sound therapy, and mindfulness practices. By addressing multiple contributors to tinnitus, it aims to "rewire the brain," reducing the prominence of phantom sounds.

Associate Professor Grant Searchfield, who led the study, explained, "This therapy de-emphasizes tinnitus, relegating it to background noise with no meaning or relevance."

In a 12-week trial, 65% of participants reported improvement, with some experiencing life-changing results. Audiology research fellow Dr. Phil Sanders noted, "For some, it shifted from overwhelming their lives to being manageable."

The study published in Frontiers in Neurology, randomized 61 patients, comparing the polytherapeutic app to a widely-used white noise app. Significant improvements were observed in the polytherapeutic group, including reduced tinnitus severity and enhanced mental well-being.

These findings mark a critical milestone in tinnitus treatment, emphasizing the potential of comprehensive, accessible digital interventions.

Associate Professor Grant Searchfield says this is a treatment made possible by recent technology developments. (CREDIT: University of Auckland)

Tinnitus presents significant variability among sufferers. Factors such as environmental conditions, psychological predispositions, and individual neural patterns influence its manifestation. This variability highlights the limitations of one-size-fits-all treatments and underscores the need for personalized therapies.

Researchers are now exploring tailored approaches. By understanding each patient’s unique tinnitus profile and treatment goals, therapies can be customized to target specific symptoms or underlying mechanisms. Early efforts include goal-oriented counseling and personalized sound therapy, focusing on aspects such as attention retraining and relaxation.

Preliminary studies have shown promise in combining behavioral interventions with digital tools. For instance, a prototype smartphone-based digital therapeutic tested alongside counseling methods showed encouraging outcomes.

This approach integrates tools for relief and adaptation, guided by patient feedback and behavioral needs. As these methods evolve, they hold potential to transform the standard of care for tinnitus.

Audiogram for per protocol participants. USL group (color, n = 31) WN group (black, n = 30). Mean thresholds and standard error bars are shown. (CREDIT: Frontiers)

The Road Ahead

Although recent advancements signal progress, challenges remain. Larger, multi-center trials are necessary to confirm the efficacy and scalability of digital polytherapeutics. Researchers aim to refine these tools, incorporating real-time feedback and expanding their capabilities. Combining digital therapies with medications or other interventions may further enhance outcomes.

The collaborative effort between the University of Auckland and Tinnitracks, a German company specializing in tinnitus therapeutics, illustrates the global commitment to innovation. Tinnitracks' platform, enhanced for the New Zealand market, provided a foundation for the digital polytherapeutic.

Dr. Searchfield emphasized the importance of continuing research, saying, "We need to see if these results replicate in larger populations and assess long-term effects." By addressing these gaps, the field moves closer to a future where tinnitus is not merely managed but fundamentally mitigated.

Change in TFI total score between baseline and 12 weeks for each group. The horizontal line indicates average TFI change for each group. (B) Responder analysis. The proportion of the two groups with reduced TFI of (>5, 13, 20, and 30 points) at 12 weeks of trial (*P 13 points is considered clinically meaningful. (CREDIT: Frontiers)

For millions affected by this condition, the prospect of relief is no longer a distant hope. With sustained research and technological innovation, the dream of conquering tinnitus is within reach.

