Next-generation jet engine converts electricity directly into thrust

The world’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels, especially for transportation, has left a deep mark on both the planet and public health. Burning these fuels releases a flood of greenhouse gases, which drive climate change and worsen respiratory diseases across communities.

Yet, a groundbreaking discovery from researchers at Wuhan University points to a future where jet engines might run on just electricity and air. It’s a bold vision that could help cut aviation’s massive carbon footprint.

Breaking the Fossil Fuel Cycle

Transportation keeps modern life moving but at a steep environmental price. Vehicles, planes, and industrial machines guzzle fossil fuels daily, pouring emissions into the atmosphere. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, transportation alone accounts for nearly 29% of greenhouse gas emissions. The need for cleaner, sustainable options has never been more urgent.

Researchers have developed a prototype jet engine powered by microwave air plasmas, offering thrust without fossil fuels. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Leading the charge toward that future, Professor Jau Tang and his team at Wuhan University have unveiled a prototype jet engine powered by microwave air plasmas. Unlike traditional engines, it generates thrust without burning any fossil fuels. If scaled up, this breakthrough could reshape air travel by removing carbon emissions altogether.

“Our work aims to solve global warming problems by replacing fossil fuel combustion engines,” Tang shared. “With our design, there is no carbon emission to cause greenhouse effects and global warming.” His team's innovation addresses both the cause and the consequence of today’s environmental challenges.

The Science Behind the Thrust

The technology itself taps into plasma, often called the fourth state of matter. Plasma consists of charged particles, including ions and electrons, and appears naturally in phenomena like the sun’s core and lightning bolts. Tang’s engine captures this powerful force by compressing air and applying microwave energy, turning ordinary air into thrust-producing plasma.

Here’s how it works:

Air Compression: The system starts by drawing in atmospheric air, which is then compressed to high pressures using a turbine compressor. This compressed air provides the necessary density for effective plasma generation. Microwave Ionization Chamber: The compressed air flows into a quartz tube fitted with a microwave ionization chamber. Microwaves, operating at 2.45 GHz—the same frequency used in microwave ovens—are directed into this chamber. Ionization: Inside the chamber, the high-frequency microwaves excite the air molecules, stripping electrons from the atoms and creating a plasma state. The resulting plasma reaches temperatures exceeding several thousand degrees Celsius. Jet Thrust Generation: The high-temperature plasma rapidly expands as it exits the ionization chamber. This expansion produces a jet thrust capable of lifting a 1-kilogram steel ball, demonstrating thrust comparable to conventional jet engines.

Tang’s approach differs from other plasma propulsion systems, such as those used by NASA. For example, NASA’s xenon-based plasma thrusters, like those on the Dawn spacecraft, work well in the vacuum of space but are ineffective in Earth’s atmosphere due to their low thrust output. Tang’s design overcomes this limitation by using atmospheric air, making it feasible for terrestrial and airborne applications.

A schematic diagram of a prototype microwave air plasma thruster and the images of the bright plasma jet at different microwave powers. This device consists of a microwave power supply, an air compressor, a compressed microwave waveguide and a flame ignitor. (CREDIT: Jau Tang and Jun Li)

The Road to Scalable Plasma Jets

While the prototype is promising, scaling it to power large aircraft presents unique challenges. The current design requires megawatt-level microwave sources and advanced energy storage systems capable of delivering continuous high power.

“For a large jumbo jet, development could take another decade,” Tang estimated. Scaling up involves integrating multiple plasma jet modules in a parallel configuration. This would increase the overall thrust while maintaining efficiency.

The prototype already achieves a jet pressure of 24,000 newtons per square meter with 400 watts of power, comparable to commercial aircraft engines. However, larger aircraft will require significantly higher power outputs, which demands advancements in battery technology.

Tang believes smaller-scale applications, such as heavy-duty drones or pilotless cargo planes, could become operational within five years. These aircraft would be ideal for logistics and delivery services, reducing emissions in the transportation sector.

Schematic diagram of a simple homemade heat-resistant device for the propulsion pressure measurements, consisting of a hollow steel ball on top of the quartz tube. The device has a small hole at the top for inserting smaller steel beads in order to adjust the threshold weight at which the ball starts to rattle due to the effect of the plasma jet. (CREDIT: Jau Tang and Jun Li)

However, even for these smaller applications, challenges remain. The high energy density required for sustained flight means that current battery technologies must evolve to be lighter and more efficient. Weight is a critical issue, as heavy batteries could negate the benefits of this zero-emission propulsion system.

Addressing Engineering Challenges

Another hurdle is thermal management. Plasma engines generate extreme heat, which can damage engine components over time. Tang’s team is investigating advanced materials and cooling systems to mitigate these effects.

“We still need to improve the engine’s efficiency and address the impact of high temperatures on the equipment,” Tang noted. “Managing the heat and ensuring durability under continuous operation are our next big challenges.”

Additionally, achieving stable and controlled thrust across different flight conditions is crucial. The team is optimizing the flow dynamics within the ionization chamber to ensure consistent performance.

A Vision for the Future of Air Travel

Despite the challenges, Tang remains optimistic. His research has garnered attention from the global scientific community, with many experts recognizing its potential to revolutionize aviation. If successful, plasma jet engines could lead to a new era of sustainable air travel, free from the environmental and geopolitical constraints of fossil fuels.

“Our results demonstrate that a microwave air plasma jet engine could be a viable alternative to conventional fossil fuel engines,” Tang said.

Net jet pressure (excluding the contribution from the injected air but with no microwave power) at various air flow settings as a function of the microwave power (in a unit of W). Linear fits were obtained with m representing the slope and c representing the y-axis intercept. I represents the air flow rate (in a unit of m3/h). (CREDIT: Jau Tang and Jun Li)

While it may take years before you see plasma-powered planes in the sky, the foundation is being laid for a future where aviation is cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable. Tang’s groundbreaking work not only promises a solution to climate change but also redefines what’s possible in propulsion technology.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.