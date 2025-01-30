Noise can boost quantum entanglement instead of destroying it

Scientists have discovered that quantum noise, typically seen as an obstacle, can enhance entanglement under specific conditions. (CREDIT: Augusto / Adobe Stock)

Quantum entanglement, a cornerstone of quantum mechanics, allows particles to remain connected across vast distances. This phenomenon fuels quantum computing and cryptography, but entanglement is fragile, easily disrupted by environmental interference.

Noise, long seen as an obstacle in quantum technologies, is typically managed using complex error correction techniques requiring extensive resources. However, a new study challenges this perception, revealing that noise, when properly controlled, can enhance entanglement instead of destroying it.

Rethinking Quantum Noise

Traditionally, maintaining quantum entanglement involves shielding systems from decoherence—the process by which quantum information is lost due to environmental interactions.

Quantum error correction (QEC) methods combat this problem by encoding information redundantly across multiple qubits, allowing errors to be detected and fixed. While effective, QEC is resource-intensive, requiring numerous qubits and high-fidelity quantum gates.

Sketch of the investigated fermionic model. The green (orange) spheres indicate the inner (outer) chain of fermions, representing respectively the system and the ancilla. (CREDIT: ARXIV)

Another approach, quantum error mitigation (QEM), reduces the effects of errors through post-processing techniques. While QEM is more practical for near-term quantum devices, it demands precise knowledge of noise characteristics, limiting its scalability.

Now, researchers suggest a third path: using noise itself to strengthen entanglement. This counterintuitive finding stems from the dynamics of coupled quantum systems, where noise can interact with quantum states in unexpected ways.

The Role of Coupled Systems

The study, published in Physical Review B, explores a model involving two coupled chains of particles known as fermions. One chain, the “system,” represents the primary quantum network, while the other, the “ancilla,” serves as a secondary system subjected to independent noise.

Researchers simulated how noise affects entanglement between these chains by varying the ancilla’s internal dynamics and the strength of interactions between the two chains. Surprisingly, when noise levels in the ancilla increased, the system’s entanglement improved—contradicting the expectation that noise only leads to decoherence.

This effect was most pronounced when the ancilla’s internal motion was fast, meaning its particles moved and interacted rapidly. Under these conditions, noise in the ancilla acted as a kind of stabilizing force, preventing the system from experiencing its own destructive noise.

The researchers attribute this effect to a principle known as the “monogamy of entanglement.” This rule dictates that a quantum particle can only share a limited amount of entanglement with others. In the presence of fast ancilla dynamics, most entanglement is initially concentrated within the ancilla itself. However, when noise disrupts this arrangement, entanglement is redistributed, spreading into the system and reinforcing its quantum connections.

Another key factor is the emergence of non-Markovian noise—correlated disturbances that retain memory over time. Unlike random noise, which tends to degrade entanglement, non-Markovian noise can provide a stabilizing effect. This finding aligns with previous research suggesting that certain correlated noise patterns can actually enhance quantum coherence rather than destroy it.

Sketch of the evolution of the ladder. The state is initialized in a factorized state at half filling, with random occupation number ni,(1/2). (CREDIT: ARXIV)

Extensive numerical simulations confirmed that this effect holds across various system sizes and noise parameters. However, its success depends on the rate of ancilla interactions. If the ancilla dynamics are too slow, noise remains disruptive, weakening entanglement rather than strengthening it.

Implications for Quantum Technologies

This discovery could reshape approaches to quantum error management. Rather than relying solely on complex error correction techniques, future quantum devices might leverage noise strategically to maintain entanglement.

Quantum computing, in particular, could benefit from this phenomenon. Current quantum processors struggle with maintaining entanglement due to the unavoidable presence of noise. If future architectures incorporate ancilla-based noise control, they may achieve greater stability with fewer qubits.

Colormap of the negativity in the inner chain for a half bipartition ℰL2 for L=32 for selected values of t2. (CREDIT: ARXIV)

Quantum communication networks, which rely on entanglement to transmit secure information, could also adopt this strategy. By introducing controlled noise into auxiliary systems, researchers might enhance the reliability of entanglement-based communication protocols.

However, several challenges remain. The study's model is highly simplified, and real-world quantum systems introduce additional complexities, such as interactions between particles that could alter the noise-enhancement effect. Future research must determine whether this phenomenon can be replicated in practical quantum devices.

Additionally, optimizing the size of the ancilla system will be crucial. A smaller ancilla would be more practical for implementation, but it may not provide the same stabilizing effects observed in the study. Researchers will also need to explore whether this technique scales efficiently in larger quantum networks.

While noise has long been considered a fundamental obstacle in quantum mechanics, this study suggests it could also serve as a valuable tool. By harnessing the interplay between noise and entanglement, scientists may uncover new ways to build robust quantum technologies.

Colormap of the derivative of the negativity ℰL2 for L=32 with respect to p2, for selected values of t2. The negativity is plotted as function of the measurement probability in the outer chain p2 and the measurement probability in the inner chain p1. (CREDIT: ARXIV)

The findings provide a fresh perspective on how quantum information can be preserved, potentially reducing the overhead required for error correction.

If further experiments confirm these results in real-world conditions, noise could shift from being quantum computing’s greatest enemy to an unexpected ally.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.