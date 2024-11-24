Nucleon breakthroughs: Unifying models and discovering exotic antimatter nuclei

Nucleons, the particles that make up the nucleus of an atom, are fundamental to understanding the universe's building blocks. Recent scientific breakthroughs have shed new light on these particles, offering insights that could revolutionize various fields, from medicine to energy production.

Nucleons are the collective term for protons and neutrons, the components of an atom's nucleus. Protons carry a positive charge, while neutrons are neutral. Together, they account for nearly all the mass of an atom. The behavior and interactions of nucleons are governed by the strong nuclear force, one of the four fundamental forces of nature.

Recent advancements in nucleon research have significantly deepened our understanding of atomic nuclei, leading to potential applications in various scientific and technological fields. Below is an in-depth exploration of three pivotal studies:

Nucleons are protons and neutrons. They make up the atomic nucleus. (CREDIT: ScienceNotes.org)

Unifying Models of Atomic Nuclei

For decades, physicists have employed two distinct models to describe atomic nuclei:

Nucleon-Based Model: This model focuses on protons and neutrons as the primary constituents of the nucleus, effectively explaining nuclear behavior at low energy levels.

Quark-Gluon Model: At higher energy scales, protons and neutrons themselves are understood to be composed of quarks held together by gluons.

In October 2024, researchers from the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with the international nCTEQ group, achieved a significant breakthrough by integrating these two models. They developed a unified framework that describes atomic nuclei across varying energy levels.

This was accomplished by enhancing parton distribution functions (PDFs), which map the distribution of quarks and gluons within protons and neutrons. By incorporating the phenomenon of nucleon pairing—where protons and neutrons form strongly interacting pairs—the researchers provided a more comprehensive understanding of nuclear structure.

Dr. Aleksander Kusina, a physicist at the Institute, stated, "In our work, we have managed to bring these two so far separated worlds together."

This unified model offers a coherent picture of atomic nuclei, enhancing our understanding of nuclear reactions and potentially informing advancements in nuclear energy and medical imaging technologies.

For the first time, quarks and gluons were used to describe properties of atomic nuclei, which until now had been explained by the existence of protons and neutrons. The temporary pair of correlated nucleons is highlighted in purple. (CREDIT: IFJ PAN)

Discovery of Antihyperhydrogen-4

In August 2024, scientists at the Brookhaven National Laboratory's Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) made a groundbreaking discovery: the heaviest antimatter nucleus ever detected, known as antihyperhydrogen-4. This exotic nucleus comprises an antiproton, two antineutrons, and an antilambda particle.

The discovery was made by analyzing data from six billion collisions of atomic nuclei, where approximately 16 instances of antihyperhydrogen-4 were identified. This finding provides valuable data for understanding the matter-antimatter asymmetry in the universe, potentially informing future research in particle physics and cosmology.

Junlin Wu, a graduate student at Lanzhou University and the Institute of Modern Physics in China, explained, "Our physics knowledge about matter and antimatter is that, except for having opposite electric charges, antimatter has the same properties as matter—same mass, same lifetime before decaying, and same interactions."

An artistic representation of antihyperhydrogen-4 — an antimatter hypernucleus made of an antiproton, two antineutrons, and an antilambda particle — created in a collision of two gold nuclei (left). (CREDIT: Institute of Modern Physics, China)

This discovery not only confirms existing theories about antimatter but also opens new avenues for exploring why our universe is predominantly composed of matter.

Advancements in Machine Learning for Nuclear Physics

In February 2024, researchers at Argonne National Laboratory applied machine learning techniques to study the excited states of sulfur-38, a neutron-rich isotope. By analyzing data from nuclear reactions, they identified unique quantum energy levels, or "fingerprints," of sulfur-38. This approach offers a sensitive test of the strong nuclear force that binds protons and neutrons together.

The study, published in Physical Review C, highlighted the role of specific nucleon orbitals in reproducing the fingerprints of sulfur-38 and neighboring nuclei.

A representation of the machine learning approach used to classify sulfur-38 nuclei (38S) from all other nuclei created in a complex nuclear reaction (left) and the resulting ability to gain knowledge of the unique sulfur-38 quantum “fingerprint” (right). (CREDIT: Argonne National Laboratory)

These findings could lead to more accurate models of nuclear interactions, benefiting fields like nuclear energy and medical diagnostics.

Implications of These Discoveries

The unification of nuclear models enhances our understanding of atomic nuclei, potentially leading to advancements in nuclear energy production and medical imaging technologies.

The discovery of heavy antimatter nuclei provides insights into the universe's matter-antimatter imbalance, informing research in particle physics and cosmology. The application of machine learning in nuclear physics offers new methods for analyzing complex data, improving models of nuclear interactions.

These recent discoveries in nucleon research represent significant strides in our understanding of atomic nuclei. By integrating traditional nuclear physics with advanced computational techniques, scientists are uncovering new aspects of matter's fundamental structure.

These insights not only deepen our comprehension of the universe but also pave the way for practical applications that could transform technology, medicine, and energy production.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.