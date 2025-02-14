Ozempic found to reduce cravings for alcohol, heavy drinking

Semaglutide, known for diabetes and weight loss, may also reduce alcohol cravings. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Alcohol is responsible for a significant portion of global disease and death, contributing to 2.6 million deaths annually. It plays a role in over 200 medical conditions, including liver disease, cardiovascular disease, and various cancers.

In the U.S., alcohol-related mortality has surged by 29% since 2016, largely due to increasing rates of liver disease. Each year, an estimated 178,000 deaths in the country are linked to alcohol use.

Despite the serious health risks, alcohol use disorder remains undertreated. Nearly 29% of adults meet lifetime criteria for alcohol dependence, yet fewer than 10% seek treatment, and less than 2% receive FDA-approved pharmacotherapy.

A major barrier is the limited availability of effective medications, along with stigma and lack of awareness. Many existing treatments focus on complete abstinence, but even reducing alcohol intake can significantly improve health outcomes.

Now, findings, published in JAMA Psychiatry indicate that a medication originally designed for diabetes and obesity—semaglutide has tested semaglutide’s effects on drinking behavior, revealing promising results. Reports from patients using the drug suggest it reduces alcohol cravings, and early research supports this idea.

Visual study abstract. Preclinical, observational, and pharmacoepidemiology evidence indicates that glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) may reduce alcohol intake. (CREDIT: JAMA Psychiatry)

From Weight Loss to Addiction Treatment

Semaglutide, commonly known under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, is a GLP-1 receptor agonist originally developed for diabetes management.

By mimicking a natural hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar, it has proven highly effective for weight loss and metabolic control. The drug has quickly gained popularity, and many patients report unexpected benefits, including reduced interest in alcohol.

Before human trials, animal studies indicated that GLP-1 receptor agonists lower alcohol consumption and reduce alcohol’s reinforcing effects. With growing reports of patients experiencing similar effects, researchers launched a controlled study to investigate whether semaglutide could help people with alcohol use disorder.

“This is the first randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial of semaglutide designed to study the phenomenon,” said Christian Hendershot, the study’s lead author and director of clinical research at USC’s Institute for Addiction Science.

Researchers recruited 48 adults diagnosed with alcohol use disorder who were not actively seeking treatment. To qualify, participants had to consume more than seven drinks per week for women or more than 14 for men and have at least two recent episodes of heavy drinking.

The study began with a lab session where participants were invited to drink their preferred alcoholic beverages over two hours. Researchers observed their drinking behavior, measuring how long they delayed their first drink and how much they consumed.

Following this, participants were randomly assigned to receive weekly low-dose injections of semaglutide or a placebo for nine weeks. Throughout the study, researchers tracked their weekly alcohol consumption. After the treatment period, participants returned to the lab for another monitored drinking session to assess changes in behavior.

Prospective Changes in Weekly Alcohol Outcomes. (CREDIT: JAMA Psychiatry)

Significant Reductions in Drinking

Results showed that semaglutide significantly reduced alcohol craving, average drinks per drinking day, and the frequency of heavy drinking episodes compared to the placebo.

In the final month of treatment, 40% of participants receiving semaglutide reported no heavy drinking days, compared to 20% in the placebo group. Breath alcohol concentration tests confirmed that those taking the medication consumed less alcohol.

Another unexpected result emerged in a subgroup of participants who smoked cigarettes. Those treated with semaglutide showed a significant reduction in daily cigarette use compared to the placebo group, suggesting the drug may influence other addictive behaviors.

“These data suggest the potential of semaglutide and similar drugs to fill an unmet need for the treatment of alcohol use disorder,” said Klara Klein, a researcher at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. “Larger and longer studies in broader populations are needed to fully understand the safety and efficacy in people with alcohol use disorder, but these initial findings are promising.”

Medication Group Differences in Weekly Drinking and Craving as a Function of Treatment Period. (CREDIT: JAMA Psychiatry)

The popularity of semaglutide for diabetes and obesity increases the likelihood of widespread adoption if it receives approval for alcohol use disorder. The next step is larger clinical trials to confirm its effectiveness and determine optimal dosing.

With alcohol-related deaths rising and treatment gaps remaining large, semaglutide could offer a new path for those struggling with alcohol dependence. If future studies confirm its benefits, the drug may not only transform weight loss and diabetes care but also reshape the way alcohol addiction is treated.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.