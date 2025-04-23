Paleontologists unearth 240-million-year-old dragon in China

The fossil is from Dinocephalosaurus orientalis, a marine reptile that lived around 240 million years ago during the Triassic period. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

In a fitting discovery for the Year of the Dragon, scientists in southern China have unearthed a fossil that mirrors ancient myth. The specimen, found in Guizhou Province, belonged to an aquatic reptile with a long, snake-like body and a dramatically extended neck—features that inspired comparisons to a Chinese dragon.

The fossil is from Dinocephalosaurus orientalis, a marine reptile that lived around 240 million years ago during the Triassic period. Though first identified in 2003, this newly uncovered skeleton is the most complete one ever found. Stretching roughly 16 feet, it gives researchers their first full look at the creature’s shape and structure.

This discovery paints a clearer picture of a unique animal that once thrived in prehistoric seas. Unlike other long-necked marine reptiles, this one didn’t just stretch its neck bones. Instead, it added more vertebrae—extending its neck in an entirely different way. The result was an unusually long and flexible body suited for life in water.

Dinocephalosaurus orientalis fossil. (CREDIT: National Museums Scotland)

Only one species of this reptile has been identified so far: D. orientalis. It was first named by a scientist named Li in 2003. With the complete fossil now in hand, paleontologists can better understand its anatomy and how it may have moved and hunted.

In 2021, scientists placed the reptile in a new family, distinct from similar creatures like Pectodens. They called this family Dinocephalosauridae, emphasizing the animal’s unique bone structure and evolutionary path. Its separate classification shows how differently it evolved from other marine reptiles of the time.

The fossil not only reveals the creature’s body but also opens a window into an era of strange and specialized life. Its long neck, sleek form, and unusual build suggest it hunted in a way unlike anything alive today. For paleontologists, this complete specimen is a once-in-a-generation find.

Like other sea reptiles, Dinocephalosaurus probably used its long neck to catch food, like fish, with its sharp teeth. Some scientists think it might have sucked in its food, but not everyone agrees. Because of its limb structure, which was like paddles, it likely spent most of its time in the water and couldn't move well on land.

Nick Fraser, head of the National Museum of Scotland's Department of Natural Sciences, expressed his fascination with the discovery, stating, “This discovery allows us to see this remarkable long-necked animal in full for the very first time. It is yet one more example of the weird and wonderful world of the Triassic that continues to baffle palaeontologists. We are certain that it will capture imaginations across the globe due to its striking appearance, reminiscent of the long and snake-like, mythical Chinese Dragon.”

Professor Li Chun from the Institute of Vertebrate Palaeontology and Palaeoanthropology highlighted the international collaboration involved in the discovery, “This has been an international effort. Working together with colleagues from the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Europe, we used newly discovered specimens housed at the Chinese Academy of Sciences to build on our existing knowledge of this animal. Among all of the extraordinary finds we have made in the Triassic of Guizhou Province, Dinocephalosaurus probably stands out as the most remarkable.”

Dinocephalosaurus orientalis fossil. (CREDIT: National Museums Scotland)

The research team examined the peculiar reptile at the Institute of Vertebrate Palaeontology and Palaeoanthropology in Beijing. They observed flippered limbs and remarkably preserved fish in its stomach, indicating that the reptile was well-adapted to oceanic environments.

Stephan Spiekman, a postdoctoral researcher at the Stuttgart State Museum of Natural History, expressed hope that further research would shed light on the evolution of this group of animals, particularly regarding the function of its extraordinarily long neck.

Dinocephalosaurus orientalis, ZMNH M8727, interpretative drawings of selected cranial remains. (CREDIT: Cambridge University Press)

The neck comprises 32 separate vertebrae, surpassing the length of the creature's body and tail combined. A study published by the Cambridge University Press suggests that the neck likely played a crucial role in feeding.

