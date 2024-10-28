Political polarization poses health risks, study finds

A pro-Trump supporter (left) and an anti-Trump protestor (right) have a discussion while waiting for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to arrive for a tour of the Flint Water Treatment Plant September 14, 2016 in Flint, Michigan. (CREDIT: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Political polarization in the United States is not only impacting the nation’s politics but also posing significant risks to public health. According to a new analysis published in Nature Medicine, the deepening divisions are obstructing legislation, discouraging individual health actions like flu vaccinations, and spreading misinformation that erodes trust in health professionals.

“Compared to other high-income countries, the United States has a disadvantage when it comes to the health of its citizens,” says Jay Van Bavel, a psychology professor at New York University and one of the study's authors. He emphasizes that the country's political polarization is exacerbating this health disadvantage.

Reduction in general movement as a function of county location and leaning pro-Trump versus pro-Clinton in the USA. (CREDIT: Nature Medicine)

The research examined over 100 experimental papers and reviews, revealing the effects of polarization on healthcare. The findings indicate that division not only affects healthcare policies but also hinders individual behaviors, potentially leading to worse health outcomes.

One significant issue, the study found, is that people are less likely to trust medical professionals or engage in preventive practices, such as vaccinations, as their political beliefs shift further from the center. In some cases, people are more influenced by political leaders or public figures than by doctors. This is especially concerning when political leaders promote misinformation or tie health behaviors to partisan identity rather than expert advice.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, this dynamic was particularly evident. After leaders in the Trump administration expressed skepticism about prevention measures, many Republicans echoed these sentiments. The result was a widening gap in vaccination rates and social distancing practices between Republicans and Democrats.

Even as evidence mounted about the dangers of COVID-19, partisan divisions deepened. By contrast, countries like Canada, which also experienced political polarization, fared better in public health outcomes due to different leadership approaches.

Kai Ruggeri, a professor at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, highlights a potential solution to this issue. “Division is a major problem and the one real solution is trust,” Ruggeri says. He suggests that public health agencies should work with trusted community figures and engage with people’s concerns rather than dismiss them. Trust can bridge the gap between polarized communities and health experts.

The analysis also explored historical data on political polarization in the U.S., noting that partisan animosity has steadily increased over the past four decades. In 1980, Americans were more likely to express love for their own political party than hate for the opposing one.

However, by 2020, the opposite was true—Americans were much more likely to express hatred toward the opposing party than to support their own. This shift in political culture has far-reaching consequences for public health, as it shapes what health information people are willing to believe and what actions they are willing to take.

The rise in out-party hate. (CREDIT: Nature Medicine)

Partisan polarization, the authors explain, doesn't just affect individuals. It also shapes state-level policies, leading to disparities in health outcomes. Americans living in states with more progressive social policies, such as generous Medicaid coverage and stricter firearm regulations, tend to live longer and experience better health outcomes than those in states with more conservative policies. These differences are becoming more pronounced as policy polarization at the state level grows.

For example, after the Affordable Care Act (also known as "Obamacare") went into effect, Republicans were less likely than Democrats to enroll in marketplace insurance plans. This political divide led to differences in healthcare access and outcomes, with higher healthcare premiums and mortality rates in Republican-dominated states.

Polarization affects not only Americans but citizens worldwide. A study of 23 European countries found that polarization explained nearly 39% of the variation in vaccination levels. Another study of 67 countries revealed that political ideology, in and of itself, didn’t correlate with support for public health recommendations—rather, it was polarization that posed the greater risk.

The study authors emphasize that these outcomes are not inevitable. Leaders and public health officials can take specific actions to mitigate the harmful effects of polarization. For instance, they can promote shared identities between public health officials and communities. This could be based on political, nonpartisan, or national identities, helping to foster a sense of unity around health issues.

Trump support and health behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. (CREDIT: Nature Medicine)

Another strategy involves communicating how many people are following public health guidelines rather than focusing on those who aren’t. Public health agencies can also collaborate with trusted local leaders, such as religious figures or athletes, to share health messages more effectively.

To combat misinformation, fact-checking and preemptive "pre-bunking" strategies can be effective tools for public health officials. These strategies aim to counter false information before it takes hold, helping to prevent its spread and reduce its impact on public health behaviors.

Shana Kushner Gadarian, a political science professor at Syracuse University and another author of the study, underscores the global nature of this issue. “Polarization is not only an American concern but one that is increasing in many countries,” Gadarian says. She calls for greater collaboration between medical professionals and social scientists to better understand and address the impact of political division on public health.

The research offers hope that, even in a deeply divided political climate, trust and strategic communication can help safeguard public health. While polarization remains a challenge, it does not have to be an insurmountable barrier to protecting the health and well-being of citizens.

