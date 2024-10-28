Popular weight-loss drug could reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease

More recently, Semaglutide has gained attention for its potential role in reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a progressive brain disorder that gradually destroys memory and cognitive abilities, affecting millions worldwide. In the United States alone, nearly 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older will be living with Alzheimer’s in 2024. This number is projected to nearly double by 2060, reaching 13.8 million.

With no cure for the disease, it has a profound societal and economic impact. Researchers emphasize the importance of addressing modifiable risk factors to help prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer's and related dementias, as about 40% of cases are linked to these factors.

Biomedical informatics professor Rong Xu. (CREDIT: Case Western Reserve University)

One such potential intervention may lie in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), a known modifiable risk factor for Alzheimer’s. Semaglutide, a drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for T2DM in 2017 and for weight loss in 2021, could be a game-changer.

The drug is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) that helps regulate blood sugar in T2DM patients and reduces hunger in those seeking weight loss. More recently, it has gained attention for its potential role in reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s.

Researchers from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine conducted a study that explored semaglutide’s potential in this regard. The study, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, analyzed electronic health records (EHRs) of nearly one million T2DM patients over three years.

Related Stories How does the brain make memories?

Can ultrasound help treat Alzheimer’s, Dementia and the brain?

Can ultrasound help treat Alzheimer’s, Dementia and the brain?

Led by biomedical informatics professor Rong Xu, the team used a statistical approach mimicking randomized clinical trials to compare the effects of semaglutide with seven other anti-diabetic medications, including other GLP-1R-targeting drugs.

Their findings revealed that patients taking semaglutide had a significantly lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease compared to those on other anti-diabetic medications. The results were consistent across different subgroups, including age, gender, and obesity status, highlighting semaglutide's broad potential benefits.

This study marks a significant step in exploring how a medication typically used for diabetes and weight loss could influence the onset of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Comparison of first-time diagnosis of AD between propensity-score-matched semaglutide versus other antidiabeticmedications groups in patients with T2DM. (CREDIT: Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association)

Xu, who also directs the medical school’s Center for AI in Drug Discovery, pointed out that while their findings provide real-world evidence, they do not establish a definitive cause-and-effect relationship between semaglutide and reduced Alzheimer’s risk.

“This new study provides real-world evidence for its impact on Alzheimer’s disease, even though preclinical research has suggested that semaglutide may protect against neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation,” Xu explained.

Despite the promising results, Xu cautioned against drawing firm conclusions without further research. The study’s limitations, including its observational nature, mean that it cannot confirm that semaglutide directly prevents Alzheimer’s disease. She emphasized that randomized clinical trials are essential to further explore semaglutide’s neuroprotective effects and determine if it can be a viable preventive treatment for Alzheimer’s.

Cumulative AD incidences for the seven comparisons between propensity-score-matchedsemaglutide versus other antidiabetic medication groups. (CREDIT: Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association)

“Our results indicate that further research into semaglutide’s use will need to be investigated through randomized clinical trials so alternative drugs can be tested as potential treatments for this debilitating illness,” she added.

Beyond diabetes and weight loss, semaglutide has demonstrated benefits in managing several other conditions, such as cardiovascular issues, smoking, alcohol use, and depression. Many of these conditions are also linked to Alzheimer's risk, which makes semaglutide an intriguing candidate for further study in Alzheimer’s prevention.

Currently, two placebo-controlled trials are underway to assess semaglutide’s neuroprotective effects in patients with early Alzheimer’s, along with another study examining its impact on the immune system in Alzheimer’s patients.

The potential societal implications of these findings cannot be overstated. Alzheimer’s is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States, claiming around 120,000 lives annually. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more Americans die from Alzheimer’s than from breast and prostate cancer combined. This stark reality underscores the need for ongoing research into treatments that could delay the onset or progression of the disease.

Comparison of first-time diagnosis of AD between propensity-score matched semaglutide versus other antidiabetic medication groups in patients with T2DM who had recent medical encounters for obesity diagnosis in the past 2 years and in those who did not. (CREDIT: Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association)

While much work remains, the Case Western study represents a critical development in the search for preventive measures against Alzheimer’s. As the number of people affected by this devastating illness continues to rise, the need for effective interventions becomes more urgent.

If further research confirms semaglutide’s protective benefits, it could offer a much-needed tool in the fight against Alzheimer’s, particularly for those already at high risk due to diabetes and other conditions.

In the meantime, targeting modifiable risk factors remains crucial. Public health strategies that promote healthier lifestyles, including better management of conditions like T2DM and obesity, could play a significant role in reducing Alzheimer’s incidence.

Semaglutide’s promising results offer hope that existing medications might provide an unexpected solution to one of the most pressing health challenges of our time.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.