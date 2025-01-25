Quantum physics discovery: Light travels through both space and time

Imperial physicists have recreated the famous double-slit experiment, which showed light behaving as particles and a wave, in time rather than space. (CREDIT: ICL)

Physicists from Imperial College London have achieved a groundbreaking milestone in quantum physics by reimagining the classic double-slit experiment—this time in the dimension of time.

Led by Professor Riccardo Sapienza from the Department of Physics, the team studied how light interacts with a material whose optical properties can change within a few femtoseconds. This innovative approach sheds new light on the fundamental nature of light itself.

The original double-slit experiment, conducted by Thomas Young in 1801, revealed that light behaves as a wave. Subsequent experiments demonstrated its dual nature, showing that light also acts as particles.

In the classical experiment, light was passed through two physical slits, creating an interference pattern indicative of wave behavior. This landmark discovery became a cornerstone in understanding quantum mechanics, influencing how particles like electrons and atoms are studied.

In this modern reinterpretation, the experiment moves beyond physical slits and instead manipulates the frequency of light. Using lasers, the researchers altered the optical properties of a thin film of indium-tin-oxide—a material commonly used in smartphone screens—with femtosecond-level precision.

By changing the film’s reflectivity, they managed to modify the color of light and produce interference-like patterns created by the interaction of different light frequencies.

Published in Nature Physics, the study highlights both fundamental discoveries and practical implications. "This experiment reveals more about the fundamental nature of light while serving as a stepping-stone to creating materials that can control light in both space and time," Sapienza explained. These advanced materials could revolutionize industries ranging from telecommunications to medicine by enabling unprecedented control over light.

One significant breakthrough from this research is its potential to enable new forms of spectroscopy. These methods could analyze the temporal structure of light pulses at the scale of a single oscillation of radiation.

As co-author Professor Sir John Pendry noted, "The double time slits experiment opens the door to a whole new spectroscopy capable of resolving the temporal structure of a light pulse on the scale of one period of the radiation."

The implications extend far beyond theoretical physics. The ability to precisely control the timing and frequency of light could transform telecommunications by enabling faster, more reliable data transmission. With improved optical switches, future communication networks could achieve higher speeds and efficiency, ultimately leading to advancements in internet connectivity and other technologies.

This research not only expands our understanding of quantum physics but also paves the way for transformative applications that could shape the future of technology and science.

In computing, the development of metamaterials that control light could result in optical processors that are faster and more energy-efficient than traditional electronic processors.

Optical computing, where light replaces electricity, has long been a goal for researchers because it promises higher data processing speeds with less energy consumption. Such technology could revolutionize computing by making devices more powerful while reducing their environmental impact.

Professor Riccardo Sapienza and Sir John Pendry of the Department of Physics at Imperial College London. (CREDIT: ICL)

Medical technology is another field that stands to benefit from these discoveries. Light’s potential to be precisely controlled in both space and time could lead to more advanced imaging tools for diagnostics and treatment.

This might allow for earlier detection of diseases or the ability to precisely target and destroy cancer cells without harming surrounding tissue, reducing side effects in treatments like chemotherapy.

The experiment also lays the foundation for further research into "time crystals," which are materials that have repeating structures not just in space but also in time.

According to co-author Professor Stefan Maier, "The concept of time crystals has the potential to lead to ultrafast, parallelized optical switches." These time crystals might help researchers achieve even more refined control over light, opening new avenues for technological advancement.

The famous double-slit experiment, which showed that light can behave both as a wave and as a particle. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

The significance of this experiment extends beyond telecommunications, computing, and medicine. Metamaterials like the ones used in this research could have broader applications in industries such as energy, transportation, aerospace, and defense.

For instance, controlling light at such a fine level might enable more efficient energy systems or advanced sensor technologies for aircraft and vehicles. Even black hole physics could be explored through these new quantum experiments, adding to the wide-ranging impact of this research.

As technology advances, the role of metamaterials and quantum physics will become increasingly critical. The ability to manipulate light in space and time holds the promise of reshaping how we interact with the world, offering faster, more efficient, and more precise tools across industries.

This breakthrough by the Imperial College London team marks a significant leap in that direction, showing how curiosity-driven research can lead to innovations that ripple through many fields.

Observation of a spectral diffraction pattern from temporal double slits. (CREDIT: Nature Physics)

As Professor Sapienza stated, this experiment is just the beginning: "Our work serves as a stepping-stone to creating the ultimate materials." With further exploration, these innovations could lead to entirely new ways of understanding and controlling light, providing tools that change everything from the devices in our pockets to the way we diagnose and treat diseases.

