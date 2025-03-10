Researchers discover hidden link between gut bacteria and arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and spondyloarthritis (SpA) are progressive inflammatory conditions that cause joint damage over time.

Genetic factors play a role in both diseases, but they do not fully explain who develops arthritis. Environmental factors, including smoking, increase the risk, particularly in genetically susceptible individuals. Now, new research suggests that gut bacteria and their byproducts may be a crucial trigger for inflammatory arthritis.

How Gut Bacteria Influence Arthritis Risk

Scientists have found that people with RA and SpA often show signs of microbial imbalances in the gut, a condition known as dysbiosis. In RA, the "mucosal origins hypothesis" suggests that immune system dysfunction starts at mucosal sites such as the intestines before spreading to the joints.

CIA was induced in male 6-week-old DBA/1 mice, and cecal contents were harvested at day 35 from mice with CIA, mice with CIA that were depleted of microbiota by antibiotic administration after day 21, or untreated DBA/1 mice (Untx DBA). (CREDIT: Journal of Clinical Investigation)

Studies have identified a preclinical phase lasting 5–10 years, during which intestinal dysbiosis, increased inflammatory markers, and specific autoantibodies appear. Recent findings also highlight a particular strain of gut bacteria, Subdoligranulum, as a potential RA trigger.

Similarly, about half of SpA patients exhibit intestinal inflammation at the microscopic level. This has led researchers to explore the "gut-joint axis"—the idea that immune disturbances begin in the gut and later impact the joints. However, the precise mechanisms linking gut bacteria to arthritis remain unclear.

A Key Discovery: Tryptophan Breakdown and Indole

A groundbreaking study from the University of Colorado sheds light on how gut bacteria contribute to arthritis. Led by Kristine Kuhn, MD, PhD, researchers identified a connection between tryptophan metabolism and inflammation. Tryptophan is an essential amino acid obtained from food, aiding in protein synthesis, muscle growth, and neurotransmitter production.

The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, found that when gut bacteria break down tryptophan, they produce inflammatory byproducts such as indole. In experiments with mice, those given antibiotics to remove their gut bacteria did not develop arthritis or produce indole.

Similarly, when mice were fed a diet low in tryptophan, they also remained free of arthritis. These findings suggest that microbial breakdown of tryptophan into indole plays a critical role in triggering the disease.

Further analysis revealed that indole increases inflammatory T-cells while reducing regulatory T-cells, which normally help maintain immune balance. Indole also enhances the production of inflammatory antibodies, worsening immune system attacks on the joints.

Potential for New Treatments

Understanding the role of tryptophan metabolism in arthritis opens new possibilities for treatment. Kuhn and her colleagues propose that blocking indole production or shifting tryptophan metabolism toward anti-inflammatory pathways could provide relief.

Graphical abstract representation of the study and it's findings. (CREDIT: Journal of Clinical Investigation)

Since diet affects gut bacteria, dietary interventions might help reduce inflammation. Research suggests that fiber-rich, plant-based diets, such as the Mediterranean diet, promote a gut microbiome that favors anti-inflammatory tryptophan metabolism.

Beyond dietary changes, the Division of Rheumatology at the University of Colorado is working on ways to identify people at high risk for RA. By detecting specific blood markers, researchers hope to develop early interventions that could prevent or slow the disease.

Although much work remains, this research could lead to new therapeutic approaches that mitigate arthritis before irreversible joint damage occurs.

The connection between gut bacteria and inflammatory arthritis highlights the complex interplay between the microbiome and the immune system.

By targeting this pathway, scientists may be able to develop treatments that not only manage symptoms but also prevent disease onset altogether.

CIA was induced in 6-week-old male DBA/1 mice. On days 21–35, mice were treated with antibiotics with or without 0.1 mg/mL indole in the drinking water, and arthritis scores were assessed every other day. n = 10 (Abx+Indole); n = 7 (CIA+Abx). (CREDIT: Journal of Clinical Investigation)

Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis

According to the Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis may include:

Tender, warm, swollen joints

Joint stiffness that is usually worse in the mornings and after inactivity

Fatigue, fever and loss of appetite

Early rheumatoid arthritis tends to affect your smaller joints first — particularly the joints that attach your fingers to your hands and your toes to your feet.

As the disease progresses, symptoms often spread to the wrists, knees, ankles, elbows, hips and shoulders. In most cases, symptoms occur in the same joints on both sides of your body.

LPMCs isolated from healthy human colon tissue were stimulated with 1 mM indole or vehicle for 4 hours. CD19+ B cells and CD3+ T cells were flow sorted, and RNA was isolated for RNA-Seq. Differentially expressed pathways (indole versus vehicle) were identified with Ingenuity Pathway Analysis for CD19+ B cells. (CREDIT: Journal of Clinical Investigation)

About 40% of people who have rheumatoid arthritis also experience signs and symptoms that don't involve the joints. Areas that may be affected include:

Skin

Eyes

Lungs

Heart

Kidneys

Salivary glands

Nerve tissue

Bone marrow

Blood vessels

Rheumatoid arthritis signs and symptoms may vary in severity and may even come and go. Periods of increased disease activity, called flares, alternate with periods of relative remission — when the swelling and pain fade or disappear. Over time, rheumatoid arthritis can cause joints to deform and shift out of place.

