Researchers discover the origin of Earth’s water – billions of years ago

Water is fundamental to life on Earth, yet the origins of this vital resource remain a scientific puzzle. Researchers have long debated whether comets, asteroids, or both were the main contributors to Earth's water.

Recent findings on a distant comet, 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko (67P), have reopened the case for comets as key water sources. This debate revolves around hydrogen isotopes, the role of dust in altering measurements, and the processes in the early solar system that shaped the distribution of water.

The isotopic composition of water, particularly the ratio of deuterium (D) to hydrogen (H), provides essential clues about where an object formed in the solar system.

Deuterium, a heavier isotope of hydrogen, is more likely to bond with oxygen in colder regions. This makes the D/H ratio a marker for water's origin. Objects forming far from the Sun, like comets, tend to have higher D/H ratios than those closer, such as asteroids.

This image, taken by ESA’s Rosetta navigation camera, was taken from a about 53 miles from the center of Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko on March 14, 2015. The image resolution is 24 feet per pixel and is cropped and processed to bring out the details of the comet's activity. (CREDIT: ESA/Rosetta/NAVCAM)

For decades, scientists analyzed this ratio in comets and asteroids to trace the origins of Earth’s water. Measurements of Jupiter-family comets (JFCs), a class of icy bodies thought to form beyond Saturn’s orbit, suggested a close match between their water and Earth's.

This bolstered the idea that comets played a major role in delivering water to our planet. However, in 2014, the European Space Agency's Rosetta mission challenged this view. Rosetta measured water on 67P with a D/H ratio three times that of Earth's oceans, sparking intense debate.

Kathleen Mandt, a planetary scientist at NASA, led a team to reanalyze 67P’s water data using advanced statistical techniques. Their findings, published in Science Advances, uncovered critical nuances.

Rosetta’s measurements were affected by the dust-rich environment of the comet's coma—the gas and dust envelope surrounding it. Dust particles carry water ice, including deuterium-rich water, which can skew readings near the spacecraft.

Mandt’s team analyzed over 16,000 Rosetta measurements, spanning the entire mission. They found that the D/H ratio varied significantly within the coma and correlated with dust density. This variability suggested that the measurements near Rosetta didn’t always represent the comet’s bulk composition.

By the time dust particles reached the outer coma, their deuterium-enriched water had dissipated, allowing for a clearer reading of the comet's intrinsic water composition.

These findings shed light on how dust influences isotopic measurements. When a comet approaches the Sun, its surface heats, releasing gas and dust. Water molecules with deuterium adhere more readily to dust grains. As these grains move into the coma, they release enriched water, temporarily altering the D/H ratio in localized regions.

Laboratory experiments have shown that dust can adsorb HDO (water containing deuterium), enhancing the D/H ratio in the surrounding ice.

Mandt’s team demonstrated how this process might occur on 67P. Dust grains exposed during ice sublimation could form layers of deuterium-enriched water. As these grains enter the coma, they release the enriched water, creating localized isotopic anomalies. Over time, as dust grains dry out, the bulk coma composition reflects the comet’s true water signature.

This research also has broader implications for understanding the early solar system. Before the Sun formed, extremely cold temperatures allowed volatiles to freeze onto dust grains, forming ices rich in deuterium. As the protosolar nebula (PSN) heated, water vaporized and equilibrated with hydrogen.

Near the Sun, high temperatures homogenized the isotopic ratios, but farther out, cooler temperatures preserved the enriched deuterium in ices. These variations in the PSN's temperature and density shaped the isotopic diversity seen in comets, asteroids, and planetary bodies today.

Earth's water likely came from a combination of sources. Volcanic activity released water vapor, which condensed into oceans. However, a significant portion of Earth’s water may have arrived during a period of intense asteroid and comet bombardment about 4 billion years ago.

A simplified model for enriching D/H on dust grains in the context of the dust cycle observed on comet 67P/C-G. (CREDIT: Science)

While asteroids have long been considered the primary contributors, Mandt's research renews interest in the role of JFCs, particularly 67P.

Other JFCs and Oort Cloud comets have shown diverse D/H ratios. Some align closely with Earth's water, while others, like 67P, initially appeared inconsistent.

For instance, comet C/2014 Q2 Lovejoy exhibited both terrestrial and enhanced D/H ratios in separate measurements, indicating variability within a single comet. Similar discrepancies have been observed in hyperactive comets, where extended sources of water production complicate isotopic analysis.

Understanding the variability in cometary D/H ratios is critical for interpreting the formation of the solar system. By revisiting previous observations and improving future missions, researchers aim to refine their models of water distribution. Mandt emphasizes the importance of accounting for dust effects in future comet studies to achieve more accurate results.

Water isotope measurements throughout the solar system. Several D/H measurements are available including chondrites (gray), Saturn’s moons (cyan and orange), two TNOs (steel blue), and several Oort Cloud (blue filled) and Jupiter Family (blue with black outline) comets. (CREDIT: Science)

This ongoing research underscores the complexity of tracing Earth's water to its origins. Comets like 67P, with their unique isotopic signatures and intricate dust-water interactions, hold vital clues. They not only inform our understanding of Earth's history but also provide insights into the processes that govern the habitability of other worlds.

As new missions explore these icy relics, the story of Earth's water continues to unfold.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.