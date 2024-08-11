Researchers find surprising link between internet use and dementia

In today's digital world, the effects of internet use on health are a topic of ongoing research. A recent study has brought a surprising angle to this debate, asking whether the way older adults use the internet might influence their risk of developing dementia.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, was carried out by a team from NYU's School of Global Public Health. The researchers noticed that most studies on internet use had focused on its negative aspects, especially among older adults, while potential benefits were often overlooked. This led them to explore the long-term cognitive impact of internet usage in older adults, an area that had not been comprehensively studied before.

Over a span of 17 years, the team tracked the health of adults aged 50 to 65 who were initially free of dementia. They used data from the University of Michigan's Health and Retirement Study, a large and detailed survey that covers around 20,000 older American adults. Every two years, from 2002 to 2018, participants were asked about their internet habits, specifically whether they used the internet regularly and how much time they spent online.

While the internet's role in our cognitive health is still a nascent field of study, the early results underscore the importance of balanced digital engagement as we age. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

The responses varied, with 65 percent of participants identifying themselves as regular internet users. About 21 percent of them reported significant changes in their internet habits during the study. Unfortunately, some participants developed dementia or passed away during the study period.

The findings were striking. Regular internet users had only a 1.54 percent risk of developing dementia, while those who did not use the internet faced a much higher risk of 10.45 percent. When considering the time it took for participants to develop dementia, regular users were found to be half as likely to suffer from the condition as those who did not go online.

However, the study also pointed to the importance of moderation. There appeared to be a connection between excessive internet use—defined as more than two hours a day—and an increased risk of dementia.

Gawon Cho, one of the researchers, explained, "Among older adults, regular internet users may experience a lower risk of dementia compared to non‐regular users. Longer periods of regular internet usage in late adulthood may help reduce subsequent dementia incidence. Nonetheless, using the internet excessively daily may negatively affect the risk of dementia in older adults."

Cummulative incidence of dementia by baseline internet useage, HRS, US. (CREDIT: American Geriatrics Society)

Claire Sexton of the Alzheimer's Association, although not involved in the study, provided additional insights. Speaking to Medscape, she remarked, "It may be that regular internet usage is linked with increased cognitive stimulation, which in turn reduces dementia risk. Alternatively, individuals inherently at a lower dementia risk might naturally gravitate towards regular internet usage."

The study highlights the complexity of understanding the link between internet use and dementia risk. It's crucial to distinguish between correlation and causation. Just because two factors are related does not mean one causes the other.

Sexton emphasized the need for further research to fully understand the relationship between internet use and dementia risk. More studies are necessary to identify whether internet use directly affects cognitive health or if other factors are at play. Nevertheless, the early evidence suggests that moderate internet use could have positive effects on cognitive health in older adults.

The risk of dementia associated with more than 8 hours of usage could not be estimated because the group included a small number of people without dementia incidence within the study period. (CREDIT: American Geriatrics Society)

As digital connections become more central to daily life, findings like these offer both reassurance and practical advice. The internet's role in cognitive health is a relatively new area of research, but the results so far highlight the potential benefits of balanced online activity as you age. Engaging with the digital world in moderation might not only keep you connected but could also help protect your brain health as you grow older.

