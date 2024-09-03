Revolutionary at-home test can accurately measure your stress

Neglecting high levels of stress can lead to serious health concerns, including depression and even Alzheimer’s disease. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

Stress manifests in various ways in our daily lives, from overwhelming work demands to the never-ending rush of daily responsibilities. Yet, neglecting high levels of stress can lead to serious health concerns, including depression and even Alzheimer's disease. Monitoring stress levels more effectively at home could become a reality, thanks to advancements in nanotechnology.

Researchers from China and the UK have developed an innovative detector that can accurately measure cortisol, a key biomarker for stress, in the blood. This breakthrough, detailed in a study published in Talanta, promises to revolutionize how we assess stress-related health risks.

Tong Ji, a part-time PhD student and senior technician at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) in China, led the study. She emphasizes the importance of this development, saying, "A cost-effective, easily reproducible, and easy-to-use point-of-care testing device that accurately measures cortisol levels has long been sought. It could make a huge difference to an appropriate and speedy diagnosis of high cortisol levels, drastically improving people's lives."

Currently, available devices struggle with stability under varying conditions, such as changes in pH and temperature. These limitations result in a short shelf life and challenges in commercial production. The issue, as Ji explains, lies in the design of the reference electrodes.

XJTLU Researchers have made a new and improved detector that can accurately measure levels of cortisol – a stress biomarker in the blood. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

"Current cortisol detectors have reference electrodes with a silver layer that is easily oxidized and unstable in electrochemical measurements," she notes. To address this, the research team employed iridium oxide nanoparticles to coat the silver layer, enhancing the stability, sensitivity, and reproducibility of cortisol detection in these devices.

Dr. Qiuchen Dong, an assistant professor at XJTLU and corresponding author of the study, highlights the novelty of this approach. "This is the first time iridium oxide has been used in this way. Our team has produced a simple, low-cost cortisol measuring device that detects cortisol molecules at a concentration 3,000 times lower than the normal range of cortisol in our blood. This makes our device sensitive enough for commercial use."

The use of iridium oxide nanoparticles also enhances the selectivity of the testing process, addressing a significant challenge in cortisol detection. Dr. Graham Dawson, an associate professor at XJTLU and co-author of the study, points out the common problem with existing solutions. "There is much similarity between cortisol and other hormones such as progesterone, testosterone, and corticosterone. This means it is difficult for the detectors to tell them apart. Our iridium oxide-modified electrode is selective enough to distinguish the different hormones and helps to solve this issue."

The development of this advanced cortisol detector is a significant step forward in stress management technology. With its enhanced stability, sensitivity, and selectivity, this device holds the potential to make stress monitoring more accessible and accurate.

As these innovations move closer to commercial production, the prospect of checking stress levels at home becomes more realistic, potentially transforming how we address stress-related health issues.

Molecule of cortisol hormone and adrenal gland, 3D illustration. Cortisol is a steroid hormone of glucocoticoid class made in the cortex of adrenals. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

Sources of increased cortisol levels in everyday life

Increased cortisol levels can be triggered by a variety of factors in everyday life. According to WebMD and the Mayo Clinic, here are some common causes of elevated cortisol levels:

Lack of Sleep: Poor sleep or chronic sleep deprivation can cause cortisol levels to rise. The body perceives lack of sleep as a stressor, leading to increased cortisol production.

Poor Diet: Diets high in refined sugars and processed foods can lead to insulin resistance, which is associated with elevated cortisol levels. Additionally, caffeine and alcohol consumption can spike cortisol.

Physical Inactivity or Overtraining: Both a sedentary lifestyle and excessive physical activity without adequate rest can lead to increased cortisol. Overtraining, in particular, stresses the body, resulting in higher cortisol production.

Emotional Stress: Experiencing intense emotions, such as anxiety, anger, or sadness, can trigger the release of cortisol. This response is part of the body's natural fight-or-flight mechanism.

Medical Conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as Cushing's syndrome, depression, or anxiety disorders, can lead to chronically high cortisol levels. Hypothyroidism and adrenal gland disorders can also be contributing factors.

Infection or Illness: When the body is fighting off an infection or illness, cortisol levels may rise as part of the immune response.

Medication Use: Certain medications, such as corticosteroids, can cause an increase in cortisol levels. These medications are often prescribed for conditions like asthma or autoimmune diseases.

Hormonal Changes: Hormonal fluctuations, such as those occurring during pregnancy, menopause, or menstrual cycles, can influence cortisol levels.

Environmental Factors: Exposure to environmental stressors, such as noise, pollution, or extreme temperatures, can also elevate cortisol levels as the body tries to cope with these external stressors.

Managing cortisol levels involves addressing these triggers through stress management techniques, maintaining a balanced diet, getting adequate sleep, and ensuring a healthy lifestyle.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.