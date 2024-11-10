Revolutionary new jet engine turns electricity directly into thrust

The global dependence on fossil fuels, especially in transportation, has dire consequences. These fuels are the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating global warming and harming respiratory health. However, a breakthrough from Wuhan University offers a glimpse of a future where jet propulsion relies solely on electricity and air.

The Problem with Fossil Fuels

Transportation fuels the world, but at a tremendous cost. The combustion of fossil fuels powers cars, planes, and industrial machinery, yet it significantly contributes to climate change. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, transportation accounts for nearly 29% of greenhouse gas emissions. The search for sustainable alternatives has become critical.

Professor Jau Tang and his team have developed a prototype jet engine that uses microwave air plasmas for thrust, a method that entirely sidesteps fossil fuels. The innovation has the potential to revolutionize air travel by eliminating carbon emissions.

A schematic diagram of a prototype microwave air plasma thruster and the images of the bright plasma jet at different microwave powers. This device consists of a microwave power supply, an air compressor, a compressed microwave waveguide and a flame ignitor. (CREDIT: Jau Tang and Jun Li)

“Our work aims to solve global warming problems by replacing fossil fuel combustion engines,” Tang explained. “With our design, there is no carbon emission to cause greenhouse effects and global warming.”

How Plasma Powers the Engine

Plasma, the fourth state of matter, consists of charged particles like ions and electrons. Found naturally in the sun and lightning, it can also be generated in controlled environments. Tang's engine harnesses this state of matter through a sophisticated process involving air compression and microwave technology.

Here’s how it works:

Air Compression: The system starts by drawing in atmospheric air, which is then compressed to high pressures using a turbine compressor. This compressed air provides the necessary density for effective plasma generation. Microwave Ionization Chamber: The compressed air flows into a quartz tube fitted with a microwave ionization chamber. Microwaves, operating at 2.45 GHz—the same frequency used in microwave ovens—are directed into this chamber. Ionization: Inside the chamber, the high-frequency microwaves excite the air molecules, stripping electrons from the atoms and creating a plasma state. The resulting plasma reaches temperatures exceeding several thousand degrees Celsius. Jet Thrust Generation: The high-temperature plasma rapidly expands as it exits the ionization chamber. This expansion produces a jet thrust capable of lifting a 1-kilogram steel ball, demonstrating thrust comparable to conventional jet engines.

Tang’s approach differs from other plasma propulsion systems, such as those used by NASA. For example, NASA’s xenon-based plasma thrusters, like those on the Dawn spacecraft, work well in the vacuum of space but are ineffective in Earth’s atmosphere due to their low thrust output. Tang’s design overcomes this limitation by using atmospheric air, making it feasible for terrestrial and airborne applications.

The Road to Scalable Plasma Jets

While the prototype is promising, scaling it to power large aircraft presents unique challenges. The current design requires megawatt-level microwave sources and advanced energy storage systems capable of delivering continuous high power.

Schematic diagram of a simple homemade heat-resistant device for the propulsion pressure measurements, consisting of a hollow steel ball on top of the quartz tube. The device has a small hole at the top for inserting smaller steel beads in order to adjust the threshold weight at which the ball starts to rattle due to the effect of the plasma jet. (CREDIT: Jau Tang and Jun Li)

“For a large jumbo jet, development could take another decade,” Tang estimated. Scaling up involves integrating multiple plasma jet modules in a parallel configuration. This would increase the overall thrust while maintaining efficiency.

The prototype already achieves a jet pressure of 24,000 newtons per square meter with 400 watts of power, comparable to commercial aircraft engines. However, larger aircraft will require significantly higher power outputs, which demands advancements in battery technology.

Near-Term Applications

Tang believes smaller-scale applications, such as heavy-duty drones or pilotless cargo planes, could become operational within five years. These aircraft would be ideal for logistics and delivery services, reducing emissions in the transportation sector.

However, even for these smaller applications, challenges remain. The high energy density required for sustained flight means that current battery technologies must evolve to be lighter and more efficient. Weight is a critical issue, as heavy batteries could negate the benefits of this zero-emission propulsion system.

Addressing Engineering Challenges

Another hurdle is thermal management. Plasma engines generate extreme heat, which can damage engine components over time. Tang’s team is investigating advanced materials and cooling systems to mitigate these effects.

“We still need to improve the engine’s efficiency and address the impact of high temperatures on the equipment,” Tang noted. “Managing the heat and ensuring durability under continuous operation are our next big challenges.”

Net jet pressure (excluding the contribution from the injected air but with no microwave power) at various air flow settings as a function of the microwave power (in a unit of W). Linear fits were obtained with m representing the slope and c representing the y-axis intercept. I represents the air flow rate (in a unit of m3/h). (CREDIT: Jau Tang and Jun Li)

Additionally, achieving stable and controlled thrust across different flight conditions is crucial. The team is optimizing the flow dynamics within the ionization chamber to ensure consistent performance.

A Vision for the Future of Air Travel

Despite the challenges, Tang remains optimistic. His research has garnered attention from the global scientific community, with many experts recognizing its potential to revolutionize aviation. If successful, plasma jet engines could lead to a new era of sustainable air travel, free from the environmental and geopolitical constraints of fossil fuels.

“Our results demonstrate that a microwave air plasma jet engine could be a viable alternative to conventional fossil fuel engines,” Tang said.

While it may take years before you see plasma-powered planes in the sky, the foundation is being laid for a future where aviation is cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable. Tang’s groundbreaking work not only promises a solution to climate change but also redefines what’s possible in propulsion technology.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.