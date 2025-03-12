Scientists discover a ‘life oasis’ that survived Earth’s deadliest mass extinction

The end-Permian mass extinction, which struck around 252 million years ago, was the most devastating biological crisis in Earth's history. Over 80% of marine species disappeared, leaving the oceans nearly lifeless. Scientists have long debated whether land ecosystems suffered the same catastrophic losses or if some regions managed to escape the worst of the crisis.

New research published in Science Advances provides groundbreaking fossil evidence suggesting that a region in what is now China's Turpan-Hami Basin acted as a terrestrial refugium. This "life oasis" preserved plant life and supported a rapid ecological recovery, challenging the belief that land ecosystems were entirely devastated.

A Mass Extinction That Reshaped Life

The end-Permian event was triggered by massive volcanic eruptions in Siberia, releasing toxic gases, sparking wildfires, and altering the climate. These changes wiped out vast swaths of life in both oceans and on land. Many scientists point to the disappearance of dominant plant groups like Glossopteris and Gigantopteris as evidence that forests collapsed worldwide.

Artistic reconstruction of the terrestrial ecological landscape during, before, and after the end of the Permian mass extinction based on fossil palynomorphs, plants, and tetrapods recovered, as well as sedimentological data from the STD Section. (CREDIT: D. H. Yang)

However, some researchers argue that plant extinctions varied by location. Fossil evidence suggests that certain Mesozoic plants existed before the extinction event, hinting at uninterrupted evolution rather than total collapse. The new study adds weight to this argument, showing that at least one ecosystem survived largely intact.

A Hidden Refuge for Life

Scientists from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology (NIGPAS) and Missouri University of Science and Technology analyzed fossils from the South Taodonggou section in Xinjiang. They used a high-resolution Bayesian age model to track ecosystem changes before, during, and after the extinction event.

Their findings revealed a remarkable discovery: a continuous record of riparian fern fields and coniferous forests spanning at least 320,000 years—160,000 years before and after the extinction event. Fossilized tree trunks and fern stems confirmed that this vegetation was not just debris washed in from elsewhere but a thriving local ecosystem.

Even though some plant species vanished from the area, the local extinction rate for spores and pollen species was only about 21%. This is far lower than the devastating marine extinction rate. Many “missing” species later reappeared in Early Triassic layers elsewhere, suggesting migration rather than true extinction.

A Fast-Track to Recovery

This stable vegetation base allowed the ecosystem to bounce back far more quickly than previously thought. Within just 75,000 years—ten times faster than the estimated global recovery timeline—tetrapods such as herbivorous Lystrosaurus and carnivorous chroniosuchians repopulated the area.

Fossil evidence points to a rapid re-establishment of a complex food web, overturning the idea that post-extinction recovery took millions of years.

Global paleogeographic map in the Early Triassic approximately 250 Ma, showing the location of the STD Section (red star) at approximately 45°N paleo-latitude. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

One key factor in this resilience was climate stability. Analysis of paleosol matrices showed the region received around 1,000 mm of rainfall per year throughout the crisis. While other areas faced droughts or extreme conditions, this region's steady water supply sustained plant and animal life.

Despite its proximity to the Siberian volcanic eruptions that triggered the mass extinction, the Turpan-Hami Basin provided a rare safe haven. This suggests that even in the face of global environmental catastrophe, certain locations can act as lifelines for biodiversity.

Lessons for the Future

Professor Liu Feng of NIGPAS believes these findings have modern implications. "This suggests that local climate and geographic factors can create surprising pockets of resilience, offering hope for conservation efforts in the face of global environmental change," he explained.

In situ fossil plants and tetrapod skeletons recovered from the upper part of the Wutonggou LC in the STD Section before, during, and after the EPME. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

As scientists warn of a potential sixth mass extinction driven by human activity, the discovery of this ancient refuge highlights the importance of identifying and protecting natural havens that could safeguard biodiversity in an era of climate change.

This lost oasis from 252 million years ago proves that life finds a way—even in the darkest times.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.