Scientists discover the formation of Earth’s sixth ocean

In the arid deserts of Ethiopia, a geological marvel has been quietly unfolding since 2005—a 35-mile-long fissure known as the East African Rift.

Far from being a mere curiosity, this rift holds the potential to drastically alter the geography of our planet, the socio-economic landscape of Africa, and even political boundaries. Remarkably, it could one day lead to the formation of Earth's sixth ocean.

At the heart of this phenomenon are tectonic plates—massive sections of the Earth's crust that move atop the semi-fluid mantle beneath. These plates have shaped the planet's surface over millions of years, driving the formation and breakup of continents.

What makes the East African Rift particularly significant is its scale and implications. The Somalian tectonic plate is gradually pulling away from the Nubian tectonic plate, echoing the dramatic separation of South America and Africa that began hundreds of millions of years ago.

This gradual shift is well-documented. A study published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters delves into the dynamics of this tectonic separation, revealing that the plates are moving apart at a rate of just a few millimeters per year. While slow, this process is undeniably transformative.

A large crack, stretching several miles, made a sudden appearance recently in south-western Kenya. This is what Africa could look like in millions of years. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0 / Twitter)

The implications for Africa are profound. Over time, the rift could result in the creation of a vast new ocean, flooding the Afar region and the East African Rift Valley with water from the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Ken Macdonald, a marine geophysicist and professor emeritus at the University of California, underscores the scale of this transformation: “The Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea will flood over the Afar region and into the East African Rift Valley, giving rise to a new ocean. Consequently, this part of East Africa will evolve into its own distinct continent.”

Beyond its geological impact, this process could reshape the socio-economic fabric of the region. For landlocked nations like Ethiopia and Uganda, the emergence of coastlines would open up unprecedented opportunities for trade and economic growth, transforming them into key players in global commerce.

The creation of new ports and trade routes could drive regional development, bringing wealth and infrastructure to areas that have long faced economic challenges.

While this transformation is unlikely to happen in our lifetimes—geological processes operate on timescales far beyond human generations—it highlights the dynamic nature of our planet and its constant evolution. The East African Rift is more than a crack in the desert; it is a glimpse into the Earth's tectonic future and a reminder of the profound forces shaping our world.

This isn’t just a geographic shift; it’s a transformation that will profoundly alter the region’s ecology. Areas that are now arid and desolate could one day teem with marine life as the new ocean forms. Human settlements will have to adapt to these changes, facing both challenges and opportunities as new coastlines develop.

However, it's important to keep in mind that this transformation won’t happen overnight. The complete separation of the African continent and the creation of a new ocean will likely take another 5 to 10 million years.

This timeline serves as a reminder that nature operates on a scale far beyond our lifetimes. While we may not witness the final stages of this transformation, it’s a powerful example of how dynamic our planet truly is.

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu. (CREDIT: Reuters)

This ongoing shift is a reminder that Earth’s surface, though it may seem solid and unchanging, is in a constant state of flux. The birth of a new ocean and the reshaping of a continent are just parts of Earth's ever-evolving story—a story that we, as inhabitants of this planet, are fortunate enough to observe and study.

The world's five major oceans

The world’s oceans play a critical role in shaping Earth’s climate, biodiversity, and geological features. Covering about 71% of the Earth’s surface, they are divided into five major oceans: the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, Southern, and Arctic. Here’s an overview of each ocean along with insights into when they formed in Earth’s planetary evolution.

1. Pacific Ocean

Size: Largest and deepest ocean, covering more than 63 million square miles and with a maximum depth of about 36,000 feet in the Mariana Trench.

Largest and deepest ocean, covering more than 63 million square miles and with a maximum depth of about 36,000 feet in the Mariana Trench. Formation: The Pacific Ocean began forming about 750 million years ago when the supercontinent Rodinia started breaking apart. It grew as the supercontinents Pangaea and later Gondwana split.

The Pacific Ocean began forming about 750 million years ago when the supercontinent Rodinia started breaking apart. It grew as the supercontinents Pangaea and later Gondwana split. Fact: The Pacific contains more than 50% of the Earth’s free water and experiences the most tectonic activity, leading to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

2. Atlantic Ocean

Size: Second largest ocean, spanning over 41 million square miles.

Second largest ocean, spanning over 41 million square miles. Formation: The Atlantic formed about 200 million years ago during the breakup of Pangaea. The rifting caused the North Atlantic Ocean to open first, followed by the South Atlantic.

The Atlantic formed about 200 million years ago during the breakup of Pangaea. The rifting caused the North Atlantic Ocean to open first, followed by the South Atlantic. Fact: The Mid-Atlantic Ridge, an underwater mountain range, is a key feature that continues to expand the ocean today as tectonic plates move apart.

3. Indian Ocean

Size: The third largest ocean, covering about 27 million square miles.

The third largest ocean, covering about 27 million square miles. Formation: The Indian Ocean began forming during the breakup of Gondwana about 180 million years ago as the African and Antarctic plates drifted apart.

The Indian Ocean began forming during the breakup of Gondwana about 180 million years ago as the African and Antarctic plates drifted apart. Fact: It’s the warmest ocean, which has a significant influence on weather patterns such as monsoons and the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO).

4. Southern Ocean

Size: Fourth largest, encircling Antarctica and spanning around 7 million square miles.

Fourth largest, encircling Antarctica and spanning around 7 million square miles. Formation: Although the waters existed for hundreds of millions of years, the Southern Ocean as a distinct body was designated only in the early 2000s. Geologically, it formed as the Antarctic Plate separated from South America and Australia, allowing a circumpolar current to develop.

Although the waters existed for hundreds of millions of years, the Southern Ocean as a distinct body was designated only in the early 2000s. Geologically, it formed as the Antarctic Plate separated from South America and Australia, allowing a circumpolar current to develop. Fact: The Southern Ocean has a unique circulation pattern known as the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, which plays a key role in global heat distribution.

5. Arctic Ocean

Size: The smallest and shallowest ocean, covering about 5.4 million square miles.

The smallest and shallowest ocean, covering about 5.4 million square miles. Formation: The Arctic Ocean has been shaped by tectonic movements over the past 200 million years, but it reached its modern configuration relatively recently during the Pleistocene epoch, about 2.6 million years ago.

The Arctic Ocean has been shaped by tectonic movements over the past 200 million years, but it reached its modern configuration relatively recently during the Pleistocene epoch, about 2.6 million years ago. Fact: It has a distinct ecosystem due to its seasonal ice cover, and the ongoing loss of sea ice due to climate change is dramatically affecting the region.

Ocean Formation Timeline:

The Earth’s oceans began forming over 4 billion years ago, shortly after the planet's formation. Water vapor released from volcanic activity condensed to form the early oceans as the planet cooled. Most of the water may have originated from comet impacts and volcanic outgassing. Oceans played a crucial role in creating a stable climate and facilitating the development of early life around 3.8 billion years ago.

The formation of the modern oceans we know today was driven by tectonic processes over hundreds of millions of years, primarily as a result of the shifting and breakup of supercontinents like Rodinia, Pangaea, and Gondwana. These oceans continue to evolve as tectonic plates move, reshaping Earth's surface.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.