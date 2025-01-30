Scientists discover thriving life deep below the surface of the Earth

A stalactite formation in a Hawaiian cave system, examined in this study, contains copper minerals and white microbial colonies. Although copper is toxic to many organisms, this formation supports a thriving microbial community. (CREDIT: Kenneth Ingham)

Life on Earth extends far beyond the vibrant rainforests and sunlit coral reefs. Deep below the surface, an extraordinary microbial world thrives, challenging previous assumptions about where life can persist.

Microorganisms have adapted to extreme conditions, from deep-sea trenches to underground rock formations, surviving in environments with crushing pressures, extreme temperatures, and minimal energy sources.

A groundbreaking global study, led by Emil Ruff of the Marine Biological Laboratory, has revealed that these deep-dwelling microbial communities can be as diverse as, or even more diverse than, their surface counterparts.

The study, published in Science Advances, analyzed 1,442 microbial gene datasets and 147 metagenomes, spanning both marine and terrestrial environments.

"Subsurface ecosystems may host more than half of all microbial cells," Ruff and his team reported. This research marks one of the first large-scale comparisons of microbial diversity between surface and subsurface environments, shedding light on the hidden life beneath our feet.

Digging Deep into Microbial Diversity

Microbial life permeates Earth’s subsurface in a range of extreme habitats. Microorganisms can be found in acidic hot springs, deep-sea hydrothermal vents, frozen tundras, and underground rock formations buried kilometers beneath the surface. This hidden biosphere is home to bacteria, archaea, and eukaryotic microbes that survive with minimal nutrients and energy.

Samples for the study came from boreholes, deep-sea sediments, underground aquifers, and rock fractures. Marine environments, particularly deep ocean sediments, were found to harbor high abundances of archaea, which thrive in low-energy conditions. Meanwhile, terrestrial environments, such as caves and deep groundwater reservoirs, exhibited their own diverse microbial ecosystems.

The study also examined interface environments—places where surface and subsurface worlds interact, such as hydrothermal vents and deep-sea seeps. These regions provided insight into how microbes transition between energy-rich surface conditions and the nutrient-poor depths.

By analyzing microbial DNA, the researchers were able to compare the diversity of different environments. They found that while individual surface samples tended to have more microbial species, total diversity in some subsurface environments was just as high, if not higher.

Life in the Darkness

Despite the extreme conditions, subsurface microbes employ various survival strategies. Some reduce their metabolic rates to near-hibernation, dividing only once in decades or even centuries. Others thrive by metabolizing hydrogen, methane, or sulfur, using chemical reactions rather than sunlight to sustain life.

The study identified key microbial groups that dominate subsurface ecosystems. In marine environments, archaea such as Euryarchaeota and Asgardarchaeota were abundant. Euryarchaeota are known for methane production, a process that has implications for both energy research and climate science.

Geographic location and origin of samples. Maps of samples used for metabarcoding of 16S rRNA gene amplicon taxonomic marker genes. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

Asgardarchaeota are of particular interest because they share genetic similarities with eukaryotes—the group that includes all plants, animals, and fungi—offering potential clues about the origins of complex life.

In terrestrial subsurface environments, Nitrospirota were common. Some of these archaea oxidize ammonia, playing a role in the nitrogen cycle, while others contribute to human health by reducing harmful nitrogen compounds.

Bacterial diversity was also striking. Proteobacteria, abundant in both marine and terrestrial subsurface habitats, include species that help break down carbon monoxide, a greenhouse gas.

Other subsurface bacteria, such as Desulfobacteria, play a role in sulfate reduction and have applications in environmental remediation. Methylomirabilota, another key bacterial group, help regulate methane levels by oxidizing the gas before it reaches the atmosphere.

Thick microbial mats hang under a rock ledge in steam vents that run along the Eastern Rift Zone on Hawaiʻi Island. (CREDIT: Jimmy Saw)

One of the most surprising findings was that microbial diversity increased with depth in some environments. This contradicts the expectation that deeper habitats, which have fewer energy sources, would support less life. While marine sediments showed increasing bacterial diversity at greater depths, terrestrial environments exhibited a rise in archaeal diversity with depth.

Implications for Life on Earth—and Beyond

Understanding deep microbial life has broad implications, from biotechnology to planetary exploration. Some of these long-lived microbes may hold clues to extending cellular lifespans, while others could inspire new approaches for carbon sequestration or methane mitigation.

Perhaps most intriguing is the possibility that similar life forms could exist on other planets. Mars, with its dry and radiation-battered surface, might still harbor microbial life deep underground, where water and chemical energy sources could persist.

Analyses compare the occurrence of archaeal (A and B) bacterial (C and D) in marine [(A) and (C)] and terrestrial [(B) and (D)] surface versus subsurface realms. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

"Understanding deep life on Earth could be a model for discovering if there was life on Mars, and if it has survived," Ruff said in a press release.

Future missions may one day drill deep into Martian rock to search for signs of ancient or even extant life. Until then, Earth's own subsurface remains a frontier full of discoveries waiting to be unearthed.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.