Scientists explain how the Earth and Moon actually formed

Over 4.6 billion years ago, the early Earth emerged from a swirling disk of gas and dust encircling the young sun. This primordial material collided and coalesced, forming larger bodies through the relentless forces of gravity and impact. Among these collisions, one cataclysmic event would forever shape our planet and its closest celestial companion—the moon.

Earth’s origins trace back to a turbulent solar system, where particles of dust and gas spiraled around the sun. These particles collided at different speeds, adhering to one another. Over time, they grew into larger bodies called planetesimals, spanning miles in diameter. These planetesimals, through continued collisions and gravitational pull, gave rise to protoplanets, including the early Earth.

As Earth grew, it underwent violent impacts, one of which was the moon-forming collision. This massive event occurred when a Mars-sized protoplanet collided with the proto-Earth. The energy released vaporized rock and metal, forming a disk of molten debris around the planet. This debris eventually coalesced, giving rise to the moon.

Meteorite studies provide vital insights into this process. These ancient fragments of asteroids and planetesimals carry radioactive elements like uranium and hafnium. By analyzing their decay, scientists have pinpointed key events in Earth’s formation.

As Earth grew, it underwent violent impacts, one of which was the moon-forming collision. (CREDIT: Great Lakes Ledger)

Studies reveal that the dust-to-protoplanet phase spanned tens of millions of years, while the final stages of planetary formation extended up to 100 million years.

The Moon’s Creation: Evidence from Impact

The moon’s origin remains one of the most debated topics in planetary science. The leading theory suggests that the moon formed during the aforementioned giant impact, involving a protoplanet named “Theia.”

This collision ejected molten rock and gas into a circumplanetary disk, eventually forming the moon. Alternate theories, such as the moon breaking away from Earth or forming independently, fail to account for the observed chemistry and structure of lunar rocks.

Samples brought back from Apollo missions and lunar meteorites reveal striking similarities between Earth and the moon. For instance, oxygen isotopes in both bodies are nearly identical, indicating a shared origin.

This isotopic similarity could result from the vaporized debris mixing thoroughly after the impact. However, differences exist as well. Lunar rocks are depleted in volatile elements like potassium, zinc, and sodium. This depletion likely occurred due to the extreme heat during the impact or the moon’s weak gravity allowing these elements to escape into space.

Precise measurements of lunar samples by researchers at institutions like the University of Chicago have provided critical clues.

These analyses, focusing on isotope ratios and mineral compositions, help reconstruct the sequence of events during the moon’s formation. One significant finding is that the moon-forming impact likely occurred 60-175 million years after the solar system’s birth.

Samples of lunar rock brought back by the Apollo 15 mission. (CREDIT: NASA)

The Early Earth and Moon

After the moon-forming collision, Earth was a molten world, enveloped by a magma ocean hundreds of miles deep. The collision’s immense energy melted Earth’s surface, while its atmosphere consisted only of vaporized rock and gases. Over time, volcanic activity and impacts from comets and meteorites delivered water and other volatile compounds, setting the stage for life.

Plate tectonics, the movement of Earth’s crustal plates, emerged from this tumultuous period. This process, essential for recycling carbon dioxide and maintaining stable temperatures, may have been key to Earth’s habitability.

Unlike Earth, the moon’s cooling crust formed a thick layer of feldspar, giving rise to the bright highlands visible today. Volcanic eruptions on the moon produced vast basaltic plains, known as mare, which cover about 16% of its surface.

In its infancy, the moon orbited much closer to Earth, just 14,000 miles away compared to today’s 250,000 miles. The gradual recession of the moon continues at a rate of 1.5 inches per year, offering critical clues about the dynamics of the early Earth-moon system.

After the moon-forming collision, Earth was a molten world, enveloped by a magma ocean hundreds of miles deep. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Ongoing Mysteries and Future Discoveries

While the impact theory is widely accepted, many details remain uncertain. Researchers continue to debate the size, speed, and composition of Theia, as well as the precise mechanics of the collision. Some even propose that multiple impacts could have contributed to the moon’s formation.

Laboratory experiments and computer simulations play vital roles in unraveling these mysteries. By recreating the high-pressure and high-temperature conditions of the collision, scientists can test theories about the moon’s composition and structure.

Advanced simulations allow researchers to model various impact scenarios, providing insights into how the Earth-moon system evolved.

Future lunar missions may offer additional clues. New samples from unexplored regions of the moon could reveal unique chemical signatures and geological histories, enhancing our understanding of its formation. Improved analytical techniques will enable scientists to make more precise measurements, further refining models of the Earth-moon origin.

As researchers piece together the story of Earth and its moon, they uncover fundamental truths about planetary formation. These insights extend beyond our solar system, guiding the search for habitable worlds and deepening our appreciation for the cosmic forces that shaped our home.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.