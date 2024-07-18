Scientists find important link between bowel movement frequency and overall health

Those who ate a fiber-rich diet, stayed well-hydrated, and exercised regularly were more likely to fall into the bowel movement Goldilocks zone. (CREDIT: Creative Commons)

New research from the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) has revealed that bowel movement frequency is closely linked to long-term health. The ISB-led study analyzed clinical, lifestyle, and multi-omic data from over 1,400 healthy adults and found significant connections between how often people poop and their overall physiology and health. The findings will be published in Cell Reports Medicine.

The research team focused on participants from the consumer wellness company Arivale, selecting generally healthy adults while excluding those with certain health conditions or on specific medications. They categorized self-reported bowel movement frequency into four groups: constipation (one or two bowel movements per week), low-normal (three to six per week), high-normal (one to three per day), and diarrhea.

The researchers investigated associations between bowel movement frequency and various factors such as demographics, genetics, gut microbiome, blood metabolites, and plasma chemistries. They found that age, sex, and body mass index (BMI) significantly influenced bowel movement frequency. Younger people, women, and those with lower BMI tended to have less frequent bowel movements.

"Prior research has shown how bowel movement frequency can impact gut ecosystem function," said Johannes Johnson-Martinez, the lead author of the study. "If stool remains in the gut too long, microbes use up available dietary fiber, fermenting it into beneficial short-chain fatty acids. Once the fiber is exhausted, the ecosystem shifts to protein fermentation, producing toxins that can enter the bloodstream."

Data collection strategy: Arivale participants were sampled for blood plasma and stool, in addition to filling out extensive diet, health, and lifestyle questionnaires. (CREDIT: Cell Reports Medicine)

The study also indicated that the gut microbiome's microbial composition was a clear indicator of bowel movement frequency. Fiber-fermenting bacteria, associated with health, thrived in a "Goldilocks zone" where people pooped between one and two times per day. In contrast, bacteria linked to protein fermentation or the upper gastrointestinal tract were more common in those with constipation or diarrhea.

Additionally, several blood metabolites and plasma chemistries showed significant associations with bowel movement frequency, hinting at potential links between bowel health and chronic disease risk. Microbially derived protein fermentation byproducts, like p-cresol-sulfate and indoxyl-sulfate, were elevated in the blood of individuals reporting constipation. These byproducts are known to cause kidney damage, and clinical chemistries related to liver damage were higher in those reporting diarrhea.

Indoxyl-sulfate levels, in particular, were significantly associated with reduced kidney function, suggesting a causal link between bowel movement frequency, gut microbial metabolism, and organ damage in this healthy cohort.

Bristol Stool Chart. Dr. Ken Heaton and Dr. Stephen Lewis, both doctors at Bristol Royal Infirmary in the UK, developed the Bristol Stool Chart in 1997. (CREDIT: Bristol Royal Infirmary)

Unsurprisingly, those who ate a fiber-rich diet, stayed well-hydrated, and exercised regularly were more likely to fall into the bowel movement Goldilocks zone.

"Chronic constipation has been associated with neurodegenerative disorders and chronic kidney disease progression," said Dr. Sean Gibbons, ISB associate professor and corresponding author of the paper. "However, it's been unclear whether bowel movement abnormalities drive chronic disease and organ damage, or if these associations in sick patients are coincidental."

"In this generally healthy population, we show that constipation is associated with blood levels of microbially derived toxins known to cause organ damage, before any disease diagnosis," Gibbons said.

The study also explored links between bowel movement frequency and mental health, suggesting that anxiety and depression are connected to how often one poops.

"Overall, this study shows how bowel movement frequency can influence all body systems and how abnormal bowel movement frequency may be a significant risk factor in developing chronic diseases," Gibbons said. "These insights could inform strategies for managing bowel movement frequency, even in healthy populations, to optimize health and wellness."

By understanding the links between bowel movement frequency and overall health, the study emphasizes the importance of regular, healthy bowel habits and their impact on long-term well-being.

Note: Materials provided above by the The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.