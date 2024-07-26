Scott Galloway’s $12 million donation helps non-traditional students acquire skills and resources

Students have an exciting opportunity ahead, thanks to a generous $12 million gift from Scott Galloway, a professor, author, and entrepreneur. This substantial donation will fund a new program designed to help non-traditional students, like community college graduates and those with limited college experience, acquire the skills and resources they need to launch or advance their careers. The gift will be split equally between the Extension divisions of UCLA and UC Berkeley.

Galloway, an alumnus of both universities, shared his motivation for the donation: "The accessibility and affordability of UCLA and UC Berkeley changed my life. I’m hoping this gift puts the educational resources of both universities within reach for more people and provides skills that lead to the growth of good jobs in the Main Street economy."

A $12 million gift from Scott Galloway to UCLA and UC Berkeley helps establish the UC Excelerator program for non-traditional students. (CREDIT: The Daily Bruin)

The new initiative, called the UC Excelerator program, is set to start this fall. It will offer career-focused coursework, networking opportunities, and access to industry leaders, all free of cost. This is a unique chance to gain valuable skills and connections that can help students thrive in today's economy.

“Scott Galloway’s generous gift will help us continue to widen the doors of opportunity and provide our students with the tools and connections needed to thrive in today’s economy,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. He emphasized how this support will extend the promise of public higher education to many others.

Galloway's educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in economics from UCLA and a master’s in business administration from UC Berkeley. He has been a faculty member at New York University’s Stern School of Business since 2002, has started multiple companies, authored several New York Times bestsellers, and hosts the podcasts “Pivot” and “ProfG.”

With this donation, qualifying students will have the opportunity to take tuition-free classes that focus on professional development. These classes can help you start a new career or advance in your current one. This fall, UCLA’s UC Excelerator program will emphasize business and entrepreneurship, while UC Berkeley will focus on data analytics, facilities management, and project management.

UCLA Extension Dean Eric Bullard expressed gratitude for Galloway’s generosity, stating, "This gift will impact students looking to gain the skills necessary to launch their careers. We look forward to working with UC Berkeley as we launch the UC Excelerator."

Scott and his mother. Galloway's educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in economics from UCLA and a master’s in business administration from UC Berkeley. (CREDIT: Scott Galloway/LinkedIn)

UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons highlighted the importance of evolving to serve a diverse range of people, noting Galloway’s significant contributions: “Scott’s continuing commitment, with this donation to the UC Excelerator scholarship and past gifts that support the education of first-generation American students, is emblematic of the insight he brings to his philanthropy. He provokes us. He makes us better.”

This initiative represents a fantastic opportunity to access top-tier educational resources and connect with industry leaders. By participating in the UC Excelerator program, students can acquire the skills needed to succeed in your chosen career path.



Note: Materials provided above by the The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.

