Short-term vegan dieting could lower your biological age, study finds

Eating a vegan diet for as little as eight weeks is linked to reductions in biological age estimates based on DNA methylation levels. DNA methylation, an epigenetic modification, influences gene expression without altering the DNA itself. Higher levels of DNA methylation are typically associated with aging. This study, published in BMC Medicine, involved 21 pairs of adult identical twins in a small randomized controlled trial.

Researchers Varun Dwaraka, Christopher Gardner, and their team explored the molecular effects of a short-term vegan diet. They instructed one twin from each pair to follow an omnivorous diet for eight weeks, which included 170-225 grams of meat, one egg, and one and a half servings of dairy each day.

The other twin followed a vegan diet. The study's participants were 77 percent women, averaging 40 years old, with an average body mass index of 26 kg/m². For the first four weeks, participants ate prepared meals. In the following four weeks, they prepared their own meals after receiving nutrition classes from health educators.

Timeline diagram for the study design. (CREDIT: BMC Medicine)

The researchers analyzed blood samples from participants at the start of the study, at week four, and at week eight. They used DNA methylation levels to estimate the biological ages of participants and their organ systems.

By the end of the study, participants on the vegan diet showed decreases in biological age estimates, also known as epigenetic aging clocks. This decrease was not observed in those following the omnivorous diet. Additionally, reductions were seen in the biological ages of the heart, hormone, liver, inflammatory, and metabolic systems in the vegan group.

The authors caution that it's unclear how much of the differences between the two diet groups can be directly attributed to their diets. Notably, participants on the vegan diet lost an average of two kilograms more than those on the omnivorous diet.

This weight difference, due to the lower calorie content of vegan meals in the first four weeks, might have contributed to the observed changes in epigenetic age. The researchers call for further studies to explore the relationship between diet composition, weight, and aging, as well as the long-term effects of a vegan diet.

Other benefits of consuming a vegan diet

Switching to a vegan diet can offer numerous benefits, impacting your health, the environment, and even animal welfare. Here are some key benefits to consider:

Manhattan plots for the vegan and the omnivore epigenome-wide association studies. The Manhattan plot illustrates genes associated with CpG sites identified in the A vegan and B omnivore comparison, with each dot representing a CpG site and its vertical position corresponding to the negative logarithm (base 10) of the unadjusted p-value for DNA methylation association (significance set at p = 0.001). (CREDIT: BMC Medicine)

Health Benefits

Nutrient-Rich Diet: A well-planned vegan diet can provide all the essential nutrients your body needs, often in higher quantities than non-vegan diets. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Weight Management: Vegans tend to have lower body mass indexes (BMIs) compared to non-vegans. Plant-based diets are generally lower in calories and high in fiber, which helps in maintaining a healthy weight. Heart Health: Vegan diets are associated with lower blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and a reduced risk of heart disease. Plant-based foods are naturally low in saturated fats and cholesterol. Reduced Risk of Chronic Diseases: Studies have shown that vegans have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and other chronic diseases. This is often due to higher intakes of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which have protective effects against these conditions. Improved Digestion: High fiber content in a vegan diet promotes better digestion and can help prevent constipation. It also supports a healthy gut microbiome.

Environmental Benefits

Lower Carbon Footprint: Animal agriculture is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. A vegan diet significantly reduces your carbon footprint, helping to combat climate change. Water Conservation: Producing plant-based foods requires significantly less water compared to animal products. By eating vegan, you contribute to the conservation of this precious resource. Land Use Efficiency: Plant-based diets require less land for food production. This can help reduce deforestation and habitat loss, preserving biodiversity. Reduction in Pollution: Animal farming is a significant source of pollution, including water pollution from manure and chemicals used in agriculture. A vegan diet helps minimize this environmental impact.

Ethical and Social Benefits

Animal Welfare: By choosing a vegan diet, you directly reduce the demand for animal products, thus contributing to the reduction of animal suffering and exploitation in the food industry. Global Food Security: Plant-based diets are more resource-efficient, potentially improving global food security. More people can be fed using fewer resources when crops are grown directly for human consumption rather than for livestock feed. Support for Sustainable Agriculture: A vegan diet often aligns with support for organic and sustainable farming practices, promoting a healthier planet and communities.

Adopting a vegan diet can be a powerful way to improve your health, protect the environment, and promote animal welfare. By making thoughtful food choices, you can enjoy a nutritious, sustainable, and ethical lifestyle.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.