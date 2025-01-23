Single women are happier than single men, study finds

Relationship science has long focused on the dynamics of romantic partnerships, leaving the experiences of single individuals largely unexplored. Yet, singlehood is a significant relationship status that offers unique insights into well-being.

Recent research reveals the importance of understanding how gender shapes singlehood, challenging stereotypes and offering a deeper look at life satisfaction, relationship status satisfaction, sexual fulfillment, and the desire for a partner.

Life Satisfaction: Are Single Women Happier?

Life satisfaction, or the subjective assessment of one’s overall quality of life, is a cornerstone of well-being research. Studies have produced mixed results on whether single men or women report higher life satisfaction.

Some findings suggest single women experience greater contentment, with one study involving nearly 6,000 adults showing that women fared better across multiple well-being indicators, including life satisfaction.

Some findings suggest single women experience greater contentment. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Elaine Hoan, a psychology researcher at the University of Toronto, explains, “Our study is the first comprehensive look at how gender differences impact well-being in singlehood. We’re beginning to understand why single women often report better outcomes than men.”

This disparity may be linked to societal expectations. Women often navigate their lives with less pressure to achieve traditional markers of masculinity, such as wealth or status, which can burden men.

In contrast, some research, such as Adamczyk’s 2017 study in Poland and Oh et al.'s 10-year longitudinal study, found no significant gender differences. These discrepancies highlight the need for larger and more inclusive studies to draw reliable conclusions.

Satisfaction with Relationship Status

Another crucial indicator of well-being is relationship status satisfaction, or how content individuals are with their single or partnered state. Studies suggest women are generally more satisfied with their singlehood than men. This finding challenges enduring stereotypes, such as the image of the “miserable spinster” and the “desirable bachelor.”

Hoan’s research notes that single women often report greater freedom to focus on personal goals and social connections, while single men struggle with societal expectations tied to traditional masculinity.

“There’s the notion that to really ‘be a man,’ you must be the type that ‘gets girls’—a sign of status. Men often have a harder time finding partners, especially early in life, which can lead to dissatisfaction,” Hoan adds.

Ethnicity and age also influence relationship status satisfaction. For example, single Black women tend to desire a partner more than single white women, while older single men report higher satisfaction than younger ones. This aligns with broader research suggesting that individuals adapt to long-term singlehood as they age, particularly after 40.

Sexual Fulfillment and Gender Disparities

Sexual satisfaction is another important predictor of overall well-being. In romantic relationships, men typically report higher sexual satisfaction. However, among singles, women often have the upper hand. A Norwegian study found comparable sexual satisfaction levels between single men and women, but other studies revealed that women’s sexual satisfaction stems from prioritizing their own pleasure.

Hoan’s findings suggest single women experience more sexual freedom and autonomy, which contrasts with the expectations of partnered relationships where women’s sexual needs are often deprioritized. “Single women can focus on their own pleasure without feeling obligated to meet the expectations of a male partner,” she explains.

Single women can focus on their own pleasure without feeling obligated to meet the expectations of a male partner. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

These findings also point to broader cultural implications. The struggles men face in navigating traditional masculinity—including the pressure to secure romantic and sexual partners—may contribute to their lower sexual satisfaction in singlehood.

The Role of Partner Desire in Well-Being

The desire for a romantic partner significantly influences singles’ well-being. Research shows a negative correlation between a strong desire for a partner and overall life satisfaction. Single men often report a greater fear of being single and a stronger desire for partnership compared to single women.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, men’s longing for romance increased significantly. This contrasts with findings that women, particularly older women, are less likely to desire a partner. As women’s financial independence and social networks expand, traditional motivations for partnership, such as economic stability, become less relevant.

Hoan emphasizes, “Our research validates women’s choices to remain single despite societal pressures to couple up. If you want to stay single, you may be happier for it.” This insight is particularly relevant in the context of misogynistic subcultures, such as the incel movement, which reflects some men’s dissatisfaction with singlehood.

Bridging Gaps in Research

While these findings illuminate significant gender differences, they also expose gaps in current research. Many studies focus on specific well-being indicators, neglecting a holistic approach. Small sample sizes and limited demographic diversity further hinder reliable conclusions.

Future research should include larger, more diverse samples and explore within-group differences among singles. Investigating the interplay of age, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status with gender could provide a more nuanced understanding of singlehood.

Moreover, there’s a need to examine why singlehood appears to be a more fulfilling experience for women. As Hoan points out, “Heteronormative relationships often place an unequal burden of domestic and emotional labor on women, which may explain why single women report higher well-being.”

The experiences of single men and women differ in nuanced and complex ways. Women’s higher life satisfaction, relationship status satisfaction, and sexual fulfillment highlight the need to challenge traditional narratives about singlehood. For men, addressing societal pressures tied to masculinity may help improve well-being.

As research continues to evolve, these insights can help individuals navigate their unique paths to happiness, whether single or partnered.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.