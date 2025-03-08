Smart Textiles: A New Era of Wearable Technology

Seamless navigation in a virtual reality environment using a knitted sleeve with overbraided magnetic field sensors and a magnetic ring. (CREDIT: Free University of Bozen-Bolzano)

Smart textiles are changing the way people interact with their environment, blending electronics seamlessly into everyday clothing. These innovative fabrics have applications in personalized healthcare, flexible displays, and even interactive gaming.

Unlike rigid electronic devices, smart textiles integrate sensors directly into fabric, allowing users to monitor physiological data and control digital interfaces with simple gestures. Despite their promise, these textiles face challenges, including durability, sensitivity to environmental conditions, and accidental activation.

Researchers have now developed a breakthrough solution—washable and touchless interactive textiles, powered by magnetic field sensors, that could redefine wearable technology.

Overcoming Limitations in Wearable Technology

Electronic textiles, or e-textiles, must withstand frequent washing, bending, and shearing without losing functionality. Traditional approaches—such as weaving conductive yarns, attaching rigid devices, or coating fibers with electronic components—often compromise fabric flexibility and longevity.

The concept of highly flexible overbraided magnetoresistive sensor involves embedding a miniature flexible magnetoresistive sensor within the core of a textile braid. (CREDIT: Nature Communications Engineering)

Many current smart textiles rely on tactile sensors that detect mechanical stimuli through resistive, capacitive, triboelectric, optical, or piezoelectric mechanisms. However, these sensors are prone to accidental activation, particularly in wearable applications where fabrics constantly rub against surfaces.

To address these limitations, researchers are shifting toward touchless interactivity, which minimizes wear and tear while enhancing user experience. One of the most common touchless technologies, capacitive sensing, captures electric fields and functions as a proximity sensor.

However, capacitive sensors can still be triggered unintentionally by nearby objects, limiting their effectiveness in textiles. Other touchless methods require users to learn specific gestures and rely on extensive signal processing, making them less practical for everyday use.

A Magnetic Approach to Smart Textiles

Magnetic field sensing provides a promising alternative for touchless textile interaction. Miniature permanent magnets generate magnetic flux densities significantly greater than Earth's geomagnetic field, enabling precise and reliable detection. Unlike capacitive sensors, magnetic sensors do not require physical contact and can operate in a variety of environmental conditions, including underwater.

Researchers from Nottingham Trent University, Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf, and Free University of Bozen-Bolzano have developed a groundbreaking washable electronic textile that integrates flexible magnetoresistive sensors within fabric.

By embedding nanostructured Cu/Co giant magnetoresistive (GMR) sensors into braided textile yarns, the team ensured compatibility with standard textile manufacturing processes while preserving fabric aesthetics and comfort.

These overbraided magnetoresistive sensors maintain exceptional sensitivity, detecting magnetic fields with sub-microtesla accuracy, even after repeated washing and exposure to moisture.

Dr. Denys Makarov from the Institute of Ion Beam Physics and Materials Research at HZDR explains, “By integrating the technology into everyday clothing, people would be able to interact with computers, smartphones, watches, and other smart devices, transforming their clothes into a wearable human-computer interface.”

Measurements from the Shirley stiffness test, which indicate the bending rigidity of both the overbraided magnetoresistive sensor and a textile fabricated using them. An interactive textile system created using a knitted sleeve containing four overbraided magnetoresistive sensors and a glove embedded with a miniature magnet. (CREDIT: Nature Communications Engineering)

Real-World Applications and Future Possibilities

This new technology enables users to interact with smart textiles using a small magnetic ring or glove, triggering sensors without physical contact.

The sensors can be integrated into various garments, such as armbands for virtual reality control, safety straps for helmets, or even textile-based keyboards. Unlike existing tactile sensors, the magnetoresistive sensors are resistant to accidental activation and can function in diverse conditions.

Lead researcher Dr. Pasindu Lugoda, from Nottingham Trent University’s Department of Engineering, highlights the practical benefits: “Tactile sensors on textiles vary in usefulness as accidental activation occurs when they rub or brush against surfaces. Touchless interaction reduces wear and tear. Importantly, our technology is designed for everyday use. It is machine washable and durable and does not impact the drape, or overall aesthetic appeal of the textile.”

Use case scenarios for overbraided magnetoresistive sensor embedded textiles. (CREDIT: Nature Communications Engineering)

Smart textiles are already finding applications in healthcare, fitness, and fashion. This new magnetic-based sensing technology expands these possibilities further, offering a more intuitive, durable, and efficient method of interaction.

As researchers refine and commercialize these innovations, everyday clothing could become an essential component of human-computer interaction, transforming how people engage with technology in their daily lives.

Research findings are published in the journal Nature Communications Engineering.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.