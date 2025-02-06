Squid-inspired fabric can temperature-control clothing

A groundbreaking fabric inspired by squid skin overcomes challenges in wearable thermal technology, providing adaptable, breathable, and washable solutions for everyday use. (CREDIT: Solvin Zankl/Nature Picture Library/Science Photo Library)

When balancing comfort and climate, advanced wearable materials are poised to revolutionize thermal management. A research team has developed a groundbreaking fabric inspired by the unique properties of squid skin, capable of adapting to temperature needs while maintaining washability, breathability, and flexibility. These innovations bring wearable technology closer to practical, everyday applications.

Wearable thermal management systems aim to regulate body temperature by controlling radiative, conductive, and convective heat exchange. These technologies are pivotal for enhancing personal comfort and reducing energy consumption in buildings.

Existing systems, including personal cooling devices and engineered textiles, offer portability, tunability, and energy efficiency. However, they often fail due to poor breathability, inadequate wash stability, and limited fabric integration.

Addressing these limitations, researchers from the University of California, Irvine, turned to nature for inspiration. By mimicking the dynamic properties of squid skin, they designed a thermoregulatory material that overcomes these challenges, offering a promising solution for a wide range of applications.

Squid skin is a marvel of natural engineering. It contains layers with specialized organs called chromatophores that expand and contract to manipulate visible light. These changes allow squid to adapt their coloration and patterns.

Squid skin-inspired design of breathable, washable, and fabric-integrated adaptive infrared (and dynamic thermoregulatory) composite materials. (CREDIT: APL Bioengineering)

“Squid skin is complex, consisting of multiple layers that work together to manipulate light and change the animal’s overall coloration and patterning,” explains Alon Gorodetsky, lead researcher.

Taking cues from this adaptive mechanism, the team engineered a composite material that operates in the infrared spectrum. Human bodies emit heat as infrared radiation, and by controlling how clothing interacts with this emission, it’s possible to fine-tune body temperature.

The material consists of a flexible polymer embedded with copper domains that separate when stretched, altering the material’s infrared transmission and reflection properties. This enables precise temperature control for the wearer.

Published in the journal, APL Bioengineering, the research team had previously demonstrated the material’s ability to regulate heat fluxes and infrared reflectance by more than 30%. However, earlier versions lacked practical features necessary for real-world applications, such as breathability, washability, and fabric compatibility. Building on their earlier work, the researchers developed enhanced variants of the material to address these shortcomings.

To improve washability, they coated the composite with a thin film that protects it during repeated washing cycles. This innovation ensures durability comparable to commercial fabrics.

For breathability, the team perforated the material, creating a network of tiny holes that allow air and water vapor to pass through. Tests revealed that the perforated material exhibited air and water vapor permeability on par with common cotton fabrics.

Integrating the material into textiles required another breakthrough. By adhering the composite to a mesh, they demonstrated compatibility with existing fabric structures without compromising performance.

“The strategies used for endowing our materials with breathability, washability, and fabric compatibility could be translated to several other types of wearable systems, such as washable organic electronics, stretchable e-textiles, and energy-harvesting triboelectric materials,” notes Gorodetsky.

The enhanced material underwent rigorous testing to validate its properties. Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy confirmed the material’s ability to adaptively modulate infrared radiation. Using a sweating guarded hot plate, researchers assessed its dynamic thermoregulatory performance under various conditions.

Remarkably, even with added features such as thin-film layering, perforations, and fabric integration, the material retained its heat-managing capabilities. This robustness makes it particularly suited for cold-weather applications like ski jackets, thermal socks, insulated gloves, and winter hats.

Surface morphologies, adaptive infrared properties, and dynamic thermoregulatory functionalities of the encapsulated composite materials. (CREDIT: APL Bioengineering)

The material’s durability and adaptability also open doors for broader uses beyond clothing. For example, its integration into energy-efficient building materials or portable medical devices could significantly enhance thermal management in these fields.

The potential applications of this innovative material extend far beyond cold-weather clothing. Its adaptability and ability to regulate infrared radiation make it an ideal candidate for use in outdoor gear, athletic wear, and even medical textiles.

For instance, clothing designed for athletes could leverage this technology to improve performance by maintaining optimal body temperatures during intense activity. Similarly, patients in healthcare settings could benefit from garments that provide targeted thermal management.

The manufacturing process also promises scalability and versatility. By employing modular procedures, the team demonstrated that the material could be produced efficiently and adapted for various uses. This scalability ensures the material’s viability for mass-market applications and bespoke designs tailored to specific needs.

Looking ahead, the team’s methodologies could inspire advancements in other wearable systems. Washable organic electronics, stretchable e-textiles, and energy-harvesting materials are just a few examples of technologies that could benefit from similar design principles.

Surface morphologies, adaptive infrared properties, and dynamic thermoregulatory functionalities of the fabric-integrated composite materials. (CREDIT: APL Bioengineering)

“Our advanced composite material now opens opportunities for most wearable applications,” says Gorodetsky, emphasizing the broad implications of their work.

Beyond wearable technology, the integration of this material into building materials could revolutionize energy efficiency. By incorporating dynamic thermal regulation into walls, windows, and other structural components, buildings could better manage internal temperatures, reducing reliance on heating and cooling systems. This application aligns with global efforts to create more sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure.

The squid-inspired fabric represents a harmonious blend of biology and engineering, offering a practical solution to longstanding challenges in thermal management. By addressing key limitations such as breathability and washability, the research paves the way for a new era of wearable technology that is both functional and sustainable.

As global temperatures rise and energy efficiency becomes increasingly critical, innovations like this are poised to make a significant impact. By reducing the need for energy-intensive climate control systems, these materials could contribute to a more sustainable future. Whether in outdoor apparel, medical devices, or smart building materials, the potential for this technology is vast.

By combining inspiration from nature with cutting-edge engineering, the research team has created a transformative material that bridges the gap between concept and practicality. The squid-skin-inspired fabric not only meets critical needs for breathability, washability, and integration but also sets the stage for a new era of wearable thermal management systems.

Whether in winter sports gear or advanced e-textiles, this material promises to redefine comfort and efficiency in wearable technology.

