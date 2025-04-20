Steam heat therapy: Revolutionary new treatment for prostate cancer

A new prostate cancer treatment using targeted steam bursts is being tested. Researchers hope it can kill cancer while preserving quality of life. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Steam may be more powerful than you think. It smooths clothes and kills germs, but now doctors are testing it against cancer. At Keck Medicine of USC, part of a large nationwide study, researchers are trying to find out if steam can treat prostate cancer safely and effectively.

Rethinking Prostate Cancer Treatment

Prostate cancer is common, but treatment often comes at a cost. Surgery and radiation can remove the cancer, but they may also damage nearby healthy tissue. That’s because the prostate sits close to important organs like the bladder, rectum, and urethra. It's also surrounded by delicate nerves responsible for erections and the muscle that controls urine flow.

When cancer is removed using traditional methods, patients may lose more than just the tumor. Side effects like impotence, urinary leakage, and bowel problems are common. “While patients are happy to be free of cancer, the costs of the cure are very high,” said Dr. Andre Abreu, lead investigator of the trial site at Keck Medicine. “There is a growing amount of literature in the field suggesting that select patients could benefit from a procedure with fewer risks that allows them to maintain their quality of life after cancer.”

Andre Abreu, MD, performs a procedure using steam to destroy prostate cancer as part of a clinical trial to determine if a water vapor system is a safe and effective treatment for prostate cancer. (CREDIT: Jessica Reynolds)

Steam: A Gentle Heat with Powerful Potential

The idea of using heat to kill cancer isn’t new. According to the National Cancer Institute, high temperatures can damage or destroy cancer cells. What makes steam special is how targeted and quick it can be.

In this new therapy, doctors begin by locating the tumor using magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI. Then, during the procedure, they guide a thin catheter through the patient’s urethra directly to the tumor. Using ultrasound and detailed prostate mapping, they precisely place a tiny needle into the cancerous area.

From this needle, doctors release a short, focused burst of steam—just ten seconds long. More bursts may follow, depending on the tumor’s size. The steam's heat destroys the cancer cells while sparing nearby healthy tissue.

“This procedure is thought to be much gentler on the body than traditional therapies and is designed to target the cancerous tissue within the prostate,” Abreu explained. “We are exploring if steam may be effective at destroying cancer cells without damaging the surrounding organs.”

Unlike surgery, which may require an overnight hospital stay, this water vapor therapy is done in a single outpatient visit. And unlike radiation, which often takes several sessions, this method is designed to work in one treatment.

Who Can Benefit?

Not all prostate cancers grow fast or need treatment right away. In many cases, slow-growing tumors can be monitored with no immediate action. But for those with intermediate-risk cancer—where the tumor is still inside the prostate and hasn’t spread—treatment is often necessary. This group makes up about one-third of all localized prostate cancers.

Contrast-enhanced transrectal ultrasound. (CREDIT: Andre Abreu)

These patients might be ideal for this steam-based treatment. The goal is to offer a safe option that controls or removes the cancer while reducing long-term side effects.

“The most common therapies for prostate cancer often cause life-altering side effects, and we are investigating if this new treatment may not only treat the cancer, but offer our patients overall better quality-of-life outcomes,” said Abreu. He also leads efforts in focal therapy and artificial intelligence at USC Urology.

Inside the National Study

The ongoing trial includes up to 30 hospitals and medical centers across the United States. Over 180 procedures have already taken place. In the Los Angeles area, Keck Hospital of USC is the only site involved.

The treatment device used in the study is called the Vanquish® Water Vapor Ablation System, developed by Francis Medical, Inc. This private company is also sponsoring the trial.

Researchers will track each patient’s health results for five years after the procedure to see how well it works and whether it keeps cancer from returning.

This approach joins a growing number of minimally invasive techniques being tested or already used in treating prostate cancer. As science advances, options like steam therapy may help reduce the impact of cancer treatments on everyday life.

“Over the next decade or so, we hope to see innovative therapies revolutionize how we help patients become cancer-free while maintaining their quality of life,” said Abreu.

The changes seen in imaging after focal ablation of the prostate based on the duration. On left, it shows early changes happening in the first days-weeks after the ablation, while the pictures come toward the right show late changes happening more than 6 months after the ablation in the gland. (CREDIT: Andre Abreu)

A Possible Shift in Cancer Care

This steam-based treatment represents more than a new tool—it’s part of a shift toward personalized, less invasive cancer care. Instead of removing or damaging large parts of the body to eliminate cancer, doctors are looking for ways to do more with less.

If the trial proves successful, steam could offer new hope for many men facing prostate cancer. They may no longer have to choose between life and quality of life. Instead, they might get both.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.