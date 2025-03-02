Strengthening father-daughter relationships is as simple as a walk in the park

For much of the 20th century, fathers in many Western countries were expected to act as providers, while mothers were responsible for their children's emotional well-being. Over time, however, the role of fatherhood has evolved.

Today, many fathers seek to form deeper emotional connections with their children, challenging traditional expectations. Research suggests that physical activity plays a unique role in this transformation, offering a shared space where fathers and daughters can build more intimate relationships.

A recent study conducted by Dr. John Day at the University of Essex highlights this shift. The research, published in Families, Relationships and Societies, found that participating in or even discussing physical activity helps strengthen father-daughter relationships.

The study included interviews with 14 women born between 1950 and 1994. While older participants recalled their fathers as distant providers, younger women described a more emotionally involved dynamic, often facilitated through physical activity.

The Role of Physical Activity in Father-Daughter Bonds

Historically, sports and outdoor activities were often associated with masculinity, reinforcing male bonding rather than father-daughter relationships. Yet, as societal expectations surrounding fatherhood have evolved, so too have the ways in which fathers engage with their children.

Many now see physical activity as an opportunity to connect with their daughters in ways that feel both meaningful and comfortable.

Dr. Day's research revealed that fathers often use sports and exercise as a medium to express care and involvement. "From a father's perspective, physical activity can simultaneously function as a method of upholding a masculine identity while performing one-to-one parenting, so they feel much more comfortable in this environment," he explains.

Activities like walking, swimming, and cycling create a natural setting for conversation, allowing fathers and daughters to bond without the pressure of direct emotional expression.

While some daughters embraced these shared moments, others resisted the competitive nature of certain activities. They preferred participation without the pressure to win or prove themselves, highlighting an evolving relationship dynamic. Despite these nuances, the overarching trend remains clear: physical activity has become a bridge for many fathers and daughters to connect more deeply.

A Generational Shift in Fatherhood

The study also highlights generational differences in fatherhood. Women born in the 1950s largely described their fathers as providers who played a limited emotional role in their upbringing. In contrast, daughters born in the 1980s and 1990s recounted memories of engaging in activities with their fathers, reflecting broader social changes.

The rise of "involved fatherhood"—a cultural shift that encourages dads to take a more active role in parenting—has played a crucial part in this transformation.

This change aligns with broader research in family sociology. Studies have shown that in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, fathers became more likely to share emotional experiences with their children.

The growing willingness of fathers to participate in physical activities with their daughters suggests an ongoing cultural shift. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Norwegian research from Vasbø and Hegna (2023) found that fathers of children born in the early 1990s were significantly more comfortable expressing emotions and engaging in open conversations compared to previous generations.

Sociologist Anthony Giddens (1992) theorized that parent-child relationships are becoming increasingly "pure"—characterized by mutual communication, emotional sharing, and equal rights. However, some scholars argue that this view oversimplifies the complexities of fatherhood, particularly in the context of gender norms.

While fathers today may be more engaged than in the past, the structure of these relationships still often centers around the father's preferences and comfort levels.

The Future of Father-Daughter Intimacy

The growing willingness of fathers to participate in physical activities with their daughters suggests an ongoing cultural shift. However, it also raises important questions about the nature of these evolving relationships.

While shared activities provide opportunities for bonding, they are still shaped by existing social norms. For instance, studies show that fathers tend to prioritize physical activity with their sons, reinforcing traditional notions of masculinity and fatherhood.

Studies show that fathers tend to prioritize physical activity with their sons. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Despite this, daughters are actively shaping their relationships with their fathers. Rather than passively accepting their father’s approach to bonding, they are negotiating the terms of these interactions, seeking meaningful connections on their own terms. This reflects a broader generational shift—one in which daughters have long desired closer relationships with their fathers, but only in recent decades have those relationships become more deeply reciprocal.

Dr. Day’s research underscores this change. "Key factors associated with fatherhood that have enabled this transformation are the increased prominence of involved fatherhood ideals and physical activity becoming a parenting and health-related practice that fathers feel comfortable performing and talking about," he says.

As society continues to emphasize emotional intelligence and health-conscious lifestyles, these father-daughter bonds will likely continue to strengthen.

While traditional ideas of masculinity once shaped distant and formal father-child relationships, today's fathers have more opportunities to redefine intimacy with their children. Through shared activities, many are finding a balance between maintaining their identities and fostering meaningful emotional connections.

For daughters, this shift represents a long-awaited transformation—one that allows them to truly know their fathers beyond their historical role as mere providers.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.