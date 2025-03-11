Study reveals how to throw the longest drives in disc golf

Learn how scientific research into thumb positioning is transforming disc golf. Explore the data-backed strategies that improve accuracy and speed. (CREDIT: Kenosha County)

Disc golf, a sport that blends precision and strategy, has surged in popularity over the years. Despite its growth, there has been minimal scientific exploration into the mechanics of the game.

Recent research led by Zachary Lindsey aims to bridge this gap, shedding light on how thumb positioning during a throw impacts performance. This study could revolutionize how players approach the sport, offering data-driven insights to enhance gameplay.

Emerging as an organized sport in 1976, disc golf has expanded rapidly. By 2022, the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) reported over 130,000 registered members and nearly 9,000 sanctioned events worldwide. The sport’s cornerstone lies in the unique design of its discs.

Unlike traditional catch discs, disc golf discs are smaller, denser, and more aerodynamic. These characteristics optimize flight, enabling advanced maneuvers and impressive distances.

Undergraduate student, Calvin Teague, demonstrates an optimal thumb grip on a mid-range disc. (CREDIT: Drew Teasley)

Three main types of discs cater to specific situations: drivers, mid-ranges, and putters. Drivers, with their thin, sharp edges, minimize drag and can travel over 500 feet. Putters, the thickest of the three, prioritize precision and control for shorter distances. Mid-range discs balance the attributes of drivers and putters, offering versatility for intermediate throws.

Players primarily rely on two throwing styles: backhand and forehand. Backhand throws, where the disc is pulled across the body, dominate instructional materials and media coverage. Forehand throws, executed sidearm, offer an alternative approach.

Regardless of the style, grip plays a pivotal role. Techniques like fan grip, stacked grip, and power grip influence throw accuracy and distance. Thumb placement, a crucial grip component, determines torque and spin during a throw.

The study conducted by Lindsey’s team focuses on thumb positioning during backhand throws using a mid-range disc. Employing a Discraft Buzzz disc equipped with a TechDisc sensor, researchers analyzed the effects of five distinct thumb positions. These ranged from near the disc’s outer edge (position 1) to closer to its center (position 5).

Participants were divided into two groups based on PDGA ratings: those rated below 900 (group I) and those rated 900 or higher (group II). Each participant performed five throws per thumb position, resulting in a total of 600 throws. Measurements included angular speed, translational speed, and torque.

Results revealed a strong linear correlation between spin rate and launch speed across all throws. Notably, maximum angular speed and torque were observed at position 1, where the thumb was furthest from the center.

However, positions 2 and 3, approximately 3 to 5 cm inward from the outer edge, yielded the highest translational speeds. This balance of spin and speed highlights position 2 as the optimal choice for consistent performance.

“Participants were eager and excited to engage in the study, as there is clearly a thirst for scientific evidence and data to drive progress in the sport so that disc golf enthusiasts can improve their game in recreational and competitive contexts,” Lindsey noted.

Schematic depicting the general orientation of the horizontal net force and radial displacement vectors when using a power grip. The black rectangle illustrates the general location of the fingers located on the underside of the disc. (CREDIT: AIP Advances)

The findings, published in AIP Advances by AIP Publishing, provide a data-backed foundation for improving technique.

Lindsey emphasized, “While the optimal parameters of a disc golf throw may vary based on physical build, arm speed, and other characteristics of the individual, our data suggests that the ~3 cm position is a sensible starting point for amateur players who might be unsure of where to place their thumb on the disc.”

This research offers valuable insights for beginners and seasoned players alike. Understanding the relationship between thumb position and throw dynamics can help players optimize their technique for greater accuracy and distance. For amateurs, the study provides a scientifically recommended starting point to refine their throws.

While this study focuses on mid-range discs, its implications extend across the sport. The observed correlation between spin rate and launch speed suggests potential applications for drivers and putters.

Plots of the average angular speed of throws as a function of radial distance of the thumb position relative to the center of the disc (a) for each skill group and (b) for the combined groups. (CREDIT: AIP Advances)

Lindsey acknowledges the need for further investigation, stating, “Considering the lack of data relating the various details of a disc golf throw to resulting performance, we hope that this study serves as a catalyst for similar research to commence at other institutions.”

With nearly 10,000 courses worldwide and an ever-growing player base, disc golf’s evolution is inevitable. By integrating scientific findings into the sport, players can achieve new levels of performance, making every throw more precise and impactful.

Lindsey’s study lays the groundwork for a deeper understanding of disc golf mechanics, heralding a future where data-driven strategies enhance both recreational and competitive play.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.