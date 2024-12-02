The incredible marvel that is China’s Green Great Wall

China’s Green Great Wall, a 72-year effort transforming arid regions into thriving ecosystems while fighting desertification and poverty. (CREDIT: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Since 1978, China has undertaken an unprecedented environmental initiative to combat desertification and restore ecosystems in its arid northern regions. Known as the Three-North Shelterbelt Program (TNSP) or the "Green Great Wall," this project represents one of the most ambitious ecological restoration efforts ever attempted.

Spanning the northeast, north, and northwest parts of the country, it is designed to shield farmlands, cities, and natural habitats from the encroaching sands of desertification.

This program stretches across 13 provinces, covering a vast area of over 4 million square kilometers. Its aim? To raise forest coverage from a meager 5% in 1978 to a robust 15% by 2050.

By mid-2020, the Chinese government reported that forest coverage had already exceeded 10%, a significant milestone in this decades-long endeavor.

The green belt along the Taklamakan desert, in China. (CREDIT: National Geographic)

A Multi-Pronged Approach

The TNSP is structured in three distinct stages: from 1978–2000, 2001–2020, and 2021–2050. By 2020, China had planted more than 30 million hectares of trees, creating a shelterbelt of approximately 3,000 kilometers around major deserts, including the massive Taklamakan in Xinjiang.

Dubbed the “Green Great Wall,” this effort also involves meticulous experimentation to identify tree species resilient to arid climates, such as poplars, which are now being cultivated alongside innovative water-diversion techniques to aid their growth.

Beyond planting trees, the program integrates sustainable development goals, addressing issues like poverty and food security. Local residents benefit economically from afforestation efforts through forestry-based industries and increased agricultural productivity.

According to Chinese authorities, forest and fruit-related industries have lifted millions of people out of poverty while stabilizing communities vulnerable to harsh desert conditions.

Tackling Environmental Challenges

Northern China’s arid and semi-arid regions have long faced severe wind erosion and land degradation, exacerbated by unsustainable agricultural practices and climate variability. Historically, the land's low resilience to natural and human-induced stress resulted in massive desertification, threatening nearly 200 million lives by the mid-20th century.

In the 1950s and 1960s, early afforestation attempts failed due to inadequate planning. Shelterbelts were poorly designed, with little understanding of soil composition or water availability. By 1978, the shortcomings of these efforts prompted the Chinese government to initiate the scientifically informed TNSP.

Map of the Three Norths Forest Shelterbelt program, dune systems, and areas in which desertification has occurred from the 1950s to the early 2000s in arid and semiarid China. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

The program's success is evident in improved grain yields and reduced soil erosion. Enhanced forest cover mitigates dust storms, a common threat to urban areas like Beijing. Despite these achievements, challenges remain.

Nearly 27% of China’s land is still classified as desertified, only slightly reduced from 27.2% a decade ago. Some critics argue that tree survival rates are low, and the program has yet to significantly curb the intensity of sandstorms.

Global Recognition and Collaboration

The TNSP aligns with several international initiatives, including the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It addresses SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 15 (Life on Land) by improving ecosystem resilience and reversing land degradation. The program also contributes to poverty alleviation goals (SDG 1) by creating economic opportunities through forestry.

Illustrations of the three main forms of shelterbelt planting in arid and semiarid China. (A) Sparse shelterbelts. (B) Denser shelterbelts, (C) Natural and artificial vegetation on the surfaces of dunes. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

These efforts have earned global praise. In 1994, the United Nations Environment Programme recognized the TNSP with its “Global 500” award. International collaboration continues to play a pivotal role, with public and private sectors working alongside local and global partners to bolster afforestation efforts. The program exemplifies how large-scale ecological engineering can align with socio-economic progress.

Looking forward, China plans to expand forest coverage to 14% and enhance forest stock volumes to 260 million cubic meters by 2050. Key strategies include improving tree survival rates through better species selection and adaptive planting methods.

Restoration projects, such as the poplar forests around the Taklamakan desert, rely on innovative floodwater diversion techniques to sustain growth in arid regions.

While desertification persists as a critical issue, incremental gains showcase the program's potential. For example, Xinjiang's forest coverage has risen from 1% to 5% over four decades, providing critical buffers against expanding deserts.

These efforts illustrate how a combination of ecological science, policy innovation, and community participation can tackle global environmental challenges.

The Taklamakan desert. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Critics highlight the need for rigorous evaluations to ensure the program achieves its stated goals. Although claims of reduced desertification and fewer dust storms are supported by government reports, independent assessments remain sparse. Scientists urge long-term monitoring and data transparency to quantify the program's true impact.

A Model for Global Sustainability

China’s afforestation efforts offer valuable lessons for other nations grappling with land degradation. The integration of environmental, social, and economic strategies underscores the importance of holistic approaches to sustainable development.

Despite its challenges, the TNSP stands as a monumental example of ecological engineering, proving that even the most daunting environmental threats can be addressed with innovation and persistence.

As the world faces escalating climate challenges, initiatives like the TNSP remind us that solutions are possible—if governments, communities, and international partners come together with a shared commitment to protecting our planet.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.

Like these kind of feel good stories? Get The Brighter Side of News' newsletter.