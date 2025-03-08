The Rise of Smart Guns: World’s First Biometric Firearm Hits the Market

Biofire asserts compliance with consumer electronics safety standards and handgun safety regulations established by some states. (CREDIT: Biofire)

A Colorado-based startup is pushing the boundaries of firearm safety with the launch of America’s first widely available biometric smart gun.

Designed to fire only when held by an authorized user, the Biofire Smart Gun employs fingerprint and facial recognition technology to prevent misuse, theft, and accidental shootings. With production now underway, the company faces the challenge of balancing gun-rights concerns with the promise of safer firearm ownership.

A Gun That Recognizes Its Owner

At the core of Biofire’s innovation is its Guardian Biometric Engine™️, which instantly verifies a user’s identity before allowing the gun to fire. The technology ensures that if the firearm is dropped or taken by someone unauthorized, it becomes inoperable.

This feature directly addresses a major concern among gun owners: how to keep weapons accessible for self-defense while preventing accidents, especially those involving children.

Biofire's biometric weapon uses fingerprint and facial recognition to identify authorized users. (CREDIT: Biofire)

“We’ve created a firearm that is instantly accessible to the owner while remaining secure from unauthorized use,” said Biofire CEO Kai Kloepfer.

His journey began as a high school student following the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, which drove him to explore ways to make firearms safer. Kloepfer later dropped out of MIT to develop the smart gun, securing $40 million in venture funding to bring his vision to life.

Unlike traditional firearms, the Biofire Smart Gun replaces mechanical firing mechanisms with an electronic system. When an authorized user grips the gun, sensors verify their identity and enable firing within milliseconds.

The system allows up to five registered users, making it adaptable for household use. If the gun leaves an authorized user’s hands, it automatically disables itself, preventing unauthorized access.

The Challenge of Acceptance

While the technology offers clear safety benefits, it enters a politically charged landscape. Gun-rights advocates express concerns about potential government mandates and fears that biometric firearms could be remotely disabled. Aidan Johnston, a representative of Gun Owners of America, voiced skepticism, citing past failures of smart gun initiatives.

One of the most infamous attempts was Armatix’s 2014 smart gun, which relied on a radio-frequency wristwatch to unlock the firearm. The gun’s security features proved easy to bypass, and backlash from gun-rights groups led to its market failure.

Adding to the controversy, New Jersey legislators attempted to require all firearms in the state to be smart guns, a move that triggered resistance from gun owners and retailers alike.

The version of the Biofire smart gun demonstrated for NPR. On the left, the fingerprint sensor can be seen on the gun grip. On the right, the facial recognition sensor can be seen on the back. The green lights indicate that the gun is unlocked. (CREDIT: Ryan Lucas)

Biofire is keen to avoid a similar fate. Unlike Armatix, it opposes mandatory smart gun legislation and instead focuses on making its product an appealing option rather than a forced requirement. By selling directly to consumers through its website, the company bypasses traditional retail channels that might resist carrying the firearm due to political pressure.

Despite these challenges, Biofire has made significant regulatory progress. The Smart Gun recently earned approval from California’s Department of Justice Handgun Roster and was recognized as an integrated Firearm Safety Device.

This designation means it meets California’s strict safety standards and can be stored without additional locks if an authorized user is enrolled.

The gun also secured a place on Maryland’s Handgun Roster, paving the way for broader market acceptance.

The company promises a firearm equipped with fingerprint and facial recognition technology, ensuring it only fires in the hands of authorized users. (CREDIT: Biofire)

Testing for Reliability

A major concern with smart gun technology is whether it can function reliably under stressful or unpredictable conditions. Firearms training expert Pierre Salomon expressed doubts about biometric guns, particularly in life-threatening situations where split-second decisions matter. Critics worry about scenarios where dirt, sweat, or gloves might interfere with fingerprint sensors or where facial recognition might fail in low light.

Biofire has sought to address these concerns through rigorous testing. The gun has undergone extreme durability trials, including drop tests, firing tests, and environmental condition simulations.

Kloepfer compares the reliability of the biometric system to that of modern smartphones, emphasizing that the technology works quickly and consistently. The Smart Gun also features a long-lasting battery designed to sustain extended use without frequent recharging.

The company argues that concerns about biometric failures are largely mitigated by the gun’s intended use case. Unlike law enforcement or military firearms, the Biofire Smart Gun is designed for home defense, where environmental conditions are more controlled. The company asserts that in most realistic home-defense situations, the technology will function as intended.

At the core of Biofire’s innovation is its Guardian Biometric Engine™️, which instantly verifies a user’s identity before allowing the gun to fire. (CREDIT: Biofire)

A Step Toward Safer Firearms?

Gun control advocates see biometric firearms as a tool to reduce unintentional shootings, suicides, and gun thefts. Supporters have expressed interest in smart guns as a means to improve gun safety without infringing on gun ownership rights.

According to the CDC, nearly 500 accidental firearm deaths occur annually in the U.S., many involving children who gain access to unsecured guns. If widely adopted, smart guns could significantly reduce these incidents.

Consumers seem divided on the new technology. Some are skeptical of its reliability and high cost, while others see it as a valuable investment.

KiOwana Phillips, an active-duty Army sergeant major, expressed interest in the Biofire Smart Gun’s biometric security features. “I like the idea of being able to store my firearm within reach while ensuring my kids can’t access it,” she said.

While the $1,499 price remains steep compared to standard firearms, Biofire is banking on a growing market of first-time gun buyers who prioritize safety. The company is ramping up production to fulfill pre-orders and expand its reach throughout the year.

As the first commercially available biometric firearm of its kind, the Biofire Smart Gun represents a bold step in firearm innovation. Whether it succeeds will depend on its ability to win over gun owners while proving itself in real-world use. If it delivers on its promise, it could change the landscape of firearm safety for generations to come.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

SMART GUN

CALIBER: 9mm Luger

ACTION: Semi-Automatic

OPERATION: Striker-Fire

FIRE CONTROL: Electronic

FACIAL RECOGNITION: 3D Infrared Facial Recognition

FINGERPRINT: Capacitive Fingerprint Identification

SLIDE MATERIAL: Forged Stainless Steel

BARREL MATERIAL: Forged Stainless Steel

GRIP MATERIAL: Glass Filled Nylon

BATTERY: Rechargeable Lithium-Ion

LASER: Fully Integrated Laser Sight

LASER WAVELENGTH: 635nm

LASER DIVERGENCE: .7mRad

LASER PEAK OUTPUT: .5mW

REAR STATUS INDICATOR: Light Emitting Diode

REAR SIGHT: Notch

FRONT SIGHT: Non-Reciprocating Blade

FRONT SIGHT ILLUMINATION: Light Emitting Diode

MAGAZINE CAPACITY: 10 or 15 Rounds

MAGAZINE STYLE: Double Stack

MAGAZINE FOLLOWER High Visibility Follower

TRIGGER PULL: 5lbs

TRIGGER STYLE: Flat

TRIGGER RESET: Tactile and Audible

TRIGGER LENGTH: 2.9” (73mm)

BARREL LENGTH: 4.7” (119mm)

OVERALL LENGTH: 8.7” (222mm)

OVERALL WIDTH: 5.7” (145mm)

OVERALL HEIGHT: 1.6” (40mm)

BARREL POLISHING: Feed Ramp and Chamber

BARREL TWIST RATE: 1:10”

OVERALL WEIGHT: 2.4lbs

SLIDE: Serrated Grip Texture

EJECTION PORT: Right Side

MECHANICAL SAFETIES: Trigger and Drop Safety

ELECTRONIC INTERFACE: USB Type-C

SMART DOCK

DISPLAY: 5” LCD Captivate Touch

PROCESSOR: Quad-Core Processor

SECURITY: Cryptographic Acceleration Module

POWER MANAGEMENT: Flexible Power Domain Partitioning

SENSOR: Ambient Light Sensor

OVERALL LENGTH: 6.75” (171mm)

OVERALL WIDTH: 3.5”(89mm)

OVERALL HEIGHT: 2.5” (64mm)

The Biofire Smart Gun is available to order now at smartgun.com/build with a refundable $149 deposit.

