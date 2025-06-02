The Sun destroys space rocks before they hit the Earth

A meteor streaks across the sky and burns up in a flash. Sometimes, a small piece survives the journey through Earth’s atmosphere and lands as a meteorite. Scientists have studied these fallen rocks for years to understand where they come from and what they’re made of. But something hasn’t added up.

Space is full of carbon-rich asteroids. These are dark, soft space rocks filled with carbon and other essential elements. Scientists call them “carbonaceous asteroids.” Models predict that more than half of all meteoroids—rocks flying through space that might fall to Earth—should come from these asteroids. Yet only about 4% of meteorites found on Earth match that description. A global team of scientists wanted to know why.

They dug into a huge set of data: 7,982 meteoroid impacts and 540 likely meteorite falls. This data came from 19 fireball observation networks across 39 countries. No other study has looked at so many fireballs and impacts at once. What they discovered may finally solve this space mystery.

A meteor streaks across the sky and burns up in a flash. (CREDIT: Pexels)

The Case of the Missing Carbon

Dr. Hadrien Devillepoix from Curtin University helped lead the investigation. His team found that the Sun and Earth’s atmosphere work together like giant filters. They get rid of weak space rocks long before those rocks ever hit the ground.

“We’ve long suspected weak, carbonaceous material doesn’t survive atmospheric entry,” said Dr. Devillepoix. “What this research shows is many of these meteoroids don’t even make it that far: they break apart from being heated repeatedly as they pass close to the Sun.”

Space rocks often fly in orbits that bring them very close to the Sun. When that happens, the heat causes cracks and fractures. This is known as “thermal cycling.” If a rock passes close to the Sun many times, it grows weaker with each cycle. Eventually, it may shatter in space.

The rocks that do survive this harsh solar cooking still have another challenge to face. As they fall through Earth’s atmosphere, friction makes them burn. Only the strongest materials survive this fiery trip. That’s why so few soft, carbon-rich meteorites ever reach the surface.

Why Carbon Meteorites Matter

Carbonaceous meteorites are more than just rare—they are special. These space rocks contain water and complex organic molecules. Some even hold amino acids, which are the building blocks of life. “Carbon-rich meteorites are some of the most chemically primitive materials we can study,” explained Dr. Patrick Shober from the Paris Observatory. “They contain water, organic molecules and even amino acids.”

Scientists think these meteorites may have helped life begin on Earth. Long ago, they may have crashed onto the planet and delivered key ingredients for life. But because so few survive the journey, scientists worry they might be missing part of the story.

Dr. Hadrien Devillepoix from Curtin University helped lead the investigation. (CREDIT: Curtin University)

“However, we have so few of them in our meteorite collections that we risk having an incomplete picture of what’s actually out there in space and how the building blocks of life arrived on Earth,” said Dr. Shober.

The team’s findings show how important it is to understand what kinds of rocks never make it to Earth. The fragile ones burn or break apart before they fall, leaving mostly strong, compact ones in the collections that scientists study.

Space Rocks Shaped by Their Orbits

Not all meteoroids follow the same path through space. Some get thrown off course by planets. A close flyby can tear an asteroid apart through a process called “tidal disruption.” These broken pieces become meteoroid streams that move together through space.

Orbital distribution of 7,982 impacts detected by EDMOND, CAMS, GMN, FRIPON and EFN networks. (CREDIT: Nature Astronomy)

The study found that these fragments are extremely fragile. They break apart easily and rarely survive entry into Earth’s atmosphere. That means we almost never recover meteorites from these disrupted asteroid streams.

Over time, this natural filtering shapes the types of materials we find on Earth. The meteorites that survive are often compact, strong, and able to handle intense heat. We are left with only a small sample of the wide variety of space rocks that exist.

Understanding how orbital paths and solar heating affect meteoroids helps scientists better predict what reaches Earth. It also helps them design future missions to study asteroids and assess impact threats.

Unlocking Solar System Secrets

By looking at thousands of meteoroid impacts and flight paths, the study gives new insights into how our solar system works. Earth’s atmosphere and the Sun’s heat shape the population of meteorites that reach the surface.

Orbital density heatmaps comparing sporadic >10 g top-of-atmosphere asteroidal impacts and >1 g meteorite falls. (CREDIT: Nature Astronomy)

The new data confirms that many carbon-rich meteoroids never even get the chance to burn up in the sky. Their soft structure and exposure to the Sun destroy them before they come close. Others break into dust as they hit the atmosphere. “This finding could influence future asteroid missions, impact hazard assessments and even theories on how Earth got its water and organic compounds to allow life to begin,” said Dr. Shober.

The study, published in Nature Astronomy, brings together knowledge from across the globe. It links fireball networks, tracking systems, and space science in one sweeping investigation.

The results don’t just answer an old question. They open the door to new ones. How can scientists find more carbon-rich meteorites? Could missions to space bring samples directly from these asteroids? How much of Earth’s early chemistry came from destroyed meteoroids we never saw?

As space science advances, answers to these questions may reveal even more about the origins of life.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.