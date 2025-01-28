These incredible creatures have evolved without sex for millions of years

Oribatid mites are tiny, soil-dwelling decomposers with over 10,000 species, some of which have defied the rules of evolution for millions of years. These mites, measuring between 150 and 1400 micrometers, were among the first arthropods to colonize land during the Devonian period.

What sets them apart is their unique ability to thrive without sexual reproduction. Around 10% of oribatid mite species reproduce parthenogenetically, producing offspring without males, and have diversified into numerous phylogenetic clades.

This evolutionary anomaly raises questions about how they maintain genetic diversity and adapt over time without the genetic mixing facilitated by sexual reproduction.

The species Platynothrus peltifer exemplifies this phenomenon. Thought to have transitioned to asexuality tens of millions of years ago, likely before the separation of Europe and North America, these mites reproduce exclusively through automictic thelytoky.

The asexual oribatid mite Platynothrus peltifer reproduces parthenogenetically: Mothers produce daughters from unfertilized eggs, resulting in a population consisting entirely of females. (CREDIT: Dr Mark Maraun und Dr Katja Wehner)

This process restricts genetic recombination to chromosome ends, preserving heterozygosity and ensuring what scientists call "effective clonality." In laboratory conditions, these mites produce only female offspring, with males being rare and infertile raising the intriguing question of how such organisms avoid the genetic stagnation predicted by evolutionary theory.

Unlocking the Genomic Secrets of Asexuality

Researchers from the University of Cologne, in collaboration with international teams, recently explored the genetic basis of long-term asexuality in Platynothrus peltifer. Using advanced genome sequencing techniques, they generated a phased reference genome to study the evolutionary dynamics of this species.

Their findings, published in Science Advances, point to a remarkable phenomenon known as the "Meselson effect." This occurs when the two sets of chromosomes in an asexual organism evolve independently, enabling the accumulation of genetic differences between the two copies.

Humans, like oribatid mites, have two sets of chromosomes. But unlike humans, the asexual mites reproduce by producing daughters from unfertilized eggs. By analyzing the genetic differences between these chromosome copies, the researchers uncovered mechanisms that could explain the mites’ survival.

These differences in genetic expression, or the activity of specific genes, allow the mites to adapt rapidly to changing environmental conditions. This adaptability challenges traditional views of evolution, which emphasize the necessity of sex for long-term survival and genetic diversity.

Mechanisms Driving Genetic Diversity Without Sex

One surprising contributor to the mites’ genetic diversity is horizontal gene transfer (HGT). This process, common in bacteria, involves the exchange of genetic material between unrelated species, bypassing traditional reproductive methods.

In Platynothrus peltifer, HGT introduces new genetic tools, such as genes that help digest plant cell walls. These new abilities expand the mites’ dietary options, providing a distinct ecological advantage.

Another factor at play is the activity of transposable elements (TE), often referred to as "jumping genes." These genetic sequences can move within the genome, reshuffling genetic material much like reorganizing chapters in a book. Interestingly, the activity of these elements differs between the two chromosome copies.

Schematic workflow of single-individual sequencing and assembly. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

On one copy, TEs are active, driving dynamic genetic changes. On the other, they remain largely inactive, preserving genetic stability. This balance between change and stability is crucial for the mites' long-term survival.

The researchers also noted differences in the activity levels of specific genes between the chromosome copies. These variations enable the mites to quickly respond to environmental challenges, providing them with a selective advantage.

For example, one chromosome copy may activate genes that confer resistance to pathogens or enable efficient nutrient extraction, while the other remains unaltered, safeguarding essential genetic information.

Lessons for Evolutionary Biology

The findings from this study shed light on how asexual organisms like Platynothrus peltifer defy the odds of extinction. By maintaining genetic diversity through independent chromosome evolution, HGT, and transposable elements, these mites have persisted for over 20 million years. This challenges the traditional view that sex is indispensable for evolutionary success.

Haplotype dynamics of worldwide P. peltifer populations suggest independent haplotype evolution for at least 20 million years under asexuality of the DE-IT-RU lineages. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

Dr. Hüsna Öztoprak, the study’s lead author, highlighted the significance of these mechanisms: “Horizontal gene transfer can be thought of as adding new tools to an existing toolbox. Some of these genes seem to help the mite to digest cell walls, thus expanding its food spectrum.”

Such insights not only deepen our understanding of asexual reproduction but also open new avenues for exploring alternative evolutionary strategies in other species.

Moreover, the study provides a framework for future research. Dr. Jens Bast, an Emmy Noether group leader at the University of Cologne, expressed interest in uncovering additional mechanisms that might drive evolution without sex. “In future research projects, we would like to find out whether there are additional mechanisms that might be important for evolution without sex,” he said.

Broader Implications and Future Directions

Understanding the unique evolutionary strategies of asexual organisms has far-reaching implications. It can help scientists unravel the adaptive value and constraints of sexual reproduction and offer insights into genetic conservation.

Furthermore, the study of asexual species like Platynothrus peltifer could inform biotechnological applications, such as developing crops with enhanced resistance to pests or environmental stresses.

The persistence of these mites serves as a testament to nature’s ability to adapt and thrive in unexpected ways. By exploring the genomic and evolutionary dynamics of Platynothrus peltifer, researchers not only challenge long-held assumptions about the necessity of sex but also pave the way for new discoveries in evolutionary biology.

