This is the best time for companies to launch new products

Strategic timing is a critical factor in the success or failure of innovative product launches.

Strategic timing is a critical factor in the success or failure of innovative product launches. While cutting-edge technology is essential, it is not sufficient to guarantee market acceptance.

Research from Bayes Business School highlights the importance of timing launches to optimize both opportunity and credibility for businesses. This nuanced approach requires firms to align their strategies with stakeholder expectations and market readiness, creating a framework for success.

The study, led by marketing experts, identifies four distinct timing scenarios that firms face when introducing new technologies. These categories provide insights into when and how to approach a product launch for maximum impact.

Synergistic timing represents the ideal launch moment. In this scenario, both the firm and its stakeholders share a mutual understanding of when a product should be introduced. Stakeholders are prepared for change, and the market is primed for innovation. This alignment ensures smooth acceptance and minimizes resistance to new technology.

A flow chart outlining management decision-making process on when to launch new technology to the market. (CREDIT: Robinson and Veresiu (2004))

Flexible timing occurs when stakeholders are open to change, but the firm has yet to fully coordinate its efforts. This scenario allows companies to engage with their audience by sharing early prototypes or gradually releasing information. By fostering trust and anticipation, flexible timing can evolve into synergistic timing, increasing the likelihood of success.

Inflexible timing presents a challenge where stakeholders are resistant to change. Firms must work to overcome this inertia by introducing limited functionality or creating dependencies on human interaction. These strategies can build stakeholder trust and pave the way for eventual acceptance.

Antagonistic timing is the least favorable scenario, where neither stakeholders nor the firm are prepared for change. In such cases, launching a product is unlikely to succeed and should be deferred until conditions improve.

The 2013 launch of Google Glass illustrates the pitfalls of poor timing. The augmented reality device faced significant market resistance and was unprepared for public scrutiny. The lack of readiness among both the firm and its stakeholders led to its failure and the infamous "glasshole" reputation.

A decade later, conditions have shifted, and products like Ray-Ban’s Meta Smart Glasses have found success, highlighting the importance of strategic timing.

This example underscores that launching new technology is not merely a technical challenge but a social one. Timing reflects mindfulness and respect for stakeholder readiness. Rushed launches risk alienating potential adopters and undermining the credibility of innovative products.

The Role of Time in Market Legitimacy

The research team conducted an extensive review of 172 academic articles to explore the relationship between timing and market legitimacy. This comprehensive analysis revealed recurring themes that emphasize the importance of pacing, sequencing, and coordination. Stakeholders have strong timing norms, much like societal expectations for appropriate behavior in personal interactions.

Market Timing Situations. (CREDIT: Journal of Marketing)

Dr. Thomas Robinson, one of the lead researchers, compared timing in business to social norms. “Consider a marriage proposal on the first date or serving dessert before the main course. These actions disrupt expectations, just as poorly timed product launches disrupt market readiness,” he explained.

Moreover, the research highlights that technological advancement does not follow a simple linear progression. Old, failed technologies often experience a resurgence in “phoenix markets.”

Products such as smartwatches, electric vehicles, and social media platforms initially struggled but eventually succeeded when the timing was right. Revisiting these failures with a strategic timing framework can unlock new opportunities.

Broader Implications for Businesses

The timing framework developed by the researchers has applications beyond product launches. It can inform strategies for rebranding, mergers, political campaigns, and even fashion trends. The framework also provides valuable insights for designing services and experiences in today’s dynamic economy.

Market Timing Before Market Legitimation Process. (Journal of Marketing)

Dr. Robinson noted the staggering failure rate of new products, with 95% of the 30,000 launched annually falling short. “Substantial losses could have been avoided with better timing strategies,” he emphasized.

By understanding and applying these timing principles, businesses can significantly improve their chances of success and navigate the complexities of stakeholder expectations.

Ultimately, this research underscores that timing is not just about chronology but about alignment, consideration, and adaptability. Firms that master the art of strategic timing can turn market challenges into opportunities, paving the way for long-term success.

