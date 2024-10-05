This simple exercise program helps prevent over 200 common diseases

“Weekend warriors”—those who only exercised on weekends—experienced similar health benefits as people who exercised more consistently throughout the week. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

Recent research shows that squeezing all your weekly exercise into the weekend could be just as beneficial as spreading it across the week. This finding could be a game-changer for those struggling to find time to work out consistently during a busy schedule.

The study, published in the journal Circulation, analyzed nearly 90,000 participants in the UK who wore wrist accelerometers to monitor their physical activity.

The results showed that "weekend warriors"—those who only exercised on weekends—experienced similar health benefits as people who exercised more consistently throughout the week. Both groups reduced their risk of developing 264 diseases compared to individuals with low activity levels. This effect was particularly significant for cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes.

Table 3 shows associations of physical activity patterns at baseline with all- cause mortality risk stratified by the length of time spent exercising at each session. (CREDIT: Circulation)

Specifically, weekend warriors had a 23% lower risk of developing hypertension, while regular exercisers had a 28% lower risk. For diabetes, the reduction in risk was 43% for weekend warriors versus 46% for regular exercisers. The researchers concluded that the timing of physical activity might not matter as much as simply getting in the recommended amount.

Although regular exercisers showed a slightly lower risk of developing certain diseases, the differences were minor. The important takeaway is to achieve at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity each week, regardless of how it's spread out. It’s about making the routine work for you.

Albert Matheny, a registered dietitian and certified strength and conditioning specialist, emphasizes the importance of staying active throughout the week, if possible. "The ideal state for your body is not being completely sedentary during the week and then going through an epic workout over the weekend," Matheny says.

Instead, he suggests incorporating shorter workouts during the week and saving longer activities, like mountain biking or a lengthy run, for the weekend. Even walking during the week can contribute significantly to overall fitness.

If you’re able to, planning your weekly schedule to include exercise is a great approach. But if weekday workouts just aren’t feasible, remember that the weekend warrior approach is still beneficial. Matheny encourages you to continue with whatever workout routine fits into your life, emphasizing, "Definitely go with what works for you and what you’ll stick with."

The concept of the weekend warrior is not new, and the idea has particular relevance for people in low- and middle-income countries in Latin America. In these regions, many individuals engage in high levels of physical activity simply as part of their daily lives due to factors such as poverty, crime, the high cost of car ownership, and the necessity of informal work.

Table 4 shows physical activity patterns at baseline and resurvey. (CREDIT: Circulation)

As a result, around 30% to 45% of all journeys are made on foot by those in lower-income groups compared to around 20% in higher-income groups. Additionally, about 20% to 25% of residents in major Latin American cities meet physical activity guidelines just by walking as a means of transport.

While physical activity through daily life tasks such as walking is common in Latin America, structured exercise, like sports or workouts, might offer more specific health benefits. Studies conducted in high-income countries like those in Europe and North America suggest that participating in sports or exercise even once or twice a week brings health outcomes similar to more frequent exercise. This means that the weekend warrior approach can have a significant positive impact, even in regions where most physical activity arises from necessity rather than choice.

The Ciclovía Recreativa program is a weekly initiative found across Latin America, illustrating the value of collective physical activity. In this program, major roads are closed to motor vehicles, creating a safe space for people to engage in exercise freely. Millions take part in Ciclovía Recreativa every weekend, and many participants say they wouldn't otherwise find time to exercise. The health impact of this initiative is considerable.

Table 5 shows associations of physical activity patterns with all- cause mortality risk using repeated measures of physical activity and potential confounders. (CREDIT: Circulation)

In 15 cities across Latin America, it's estimated that Ciclovía Recreativa prevents around 360 premature deaths annually, resulting in a cost saving of roughly $200 million. Such results underscore the importance of encouraging different types of physical activity and recognizing the benefits of the weekend warrior model in diverse socio-economic settings.

Given the broad evidence, it’s clear that consistency matters, but so does flexibility. The Mexico City Prospective Study further supports this by analyzing physical activity patterns and mortality over approximately 16 years. This study highlighted that mortality rates decreased in those who participated in sports or exercise, regardless of how consistently they could engage in it.

For many people in low- and middle-income countries, life circumstances and time constraints make it challenging to exercise regularly. Thus, the weekend warrior approach might be particularly advantageous.

Whether you're packing in workouts during weekends or spreading them throughout the week, what matters most is maintaining an active lifestyle. The research shows that health benefits are accessible through different exercise patterns—it's all about finding what works for your life and sticking with it.

Programs like Ciclovía Recreativa demonstrate how simple interventions can provide communities with much-needed opportunities for exercise, potentially transforming health outcomes for millions. No matter where you live, achieving those 150 minutes of physical activity each week can be a valuable step toward reducing disease risks and enhancing your overall quality of life.

