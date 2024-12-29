Two new Stonehenge-like monuments unearthed in England

Dartmoor has a rich pre-historic past with hundreds of sites of interest including many stone circles. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Two newly uncovered stone circles in the windswept Dartmoor uplands of southwest England are providing fresh insights into Neolithic history. These ancient monuments, estimated to be around 5,000 years old, lend credence to the theory of a "sacred arc" encompassing the region's highlands.

The discoveries deepen the narrative of Neolithic life, sparking further curiosity about the cultural and spiritual importance of these enigmatic structures.

Alan Endacott, an archaeologist and researcher with over five decades of experience studying Dartmoor's prehistoric sites, is credited with the find. His work builds on a history of uncovering significant sites, including Sittaford, the highest stone circle in southern England, which he discovered in 2007.

The latest additions, dubbed Metheral and a site near Irishman’s Wall, are the result of Endacott's systematic searches and meticulous excavation. These findings mark a significant milestone in understanding the ancient activity that once thrived in Dartmoor's rugged landscape.

Location of the two newly discovered circles. (CREDIT: The Guardian)

Neolithic Engineering and Monumental Purpose

The larger of the two circles, named Metheral, comprises 20 stones, mostly fallen, arranged in an oval roughly 130 feet by 108 feet. Signs of an external bank suggest that it may have once been a henge, a type of monument comparable to Stonehenge or the Ring of Brodgar in Orkney.

According to Endacott, these similarities imply a shared cultural connection among Neolithic communities across the British Isles.

"People moved long distances during that period," Endacott explained. "Those who built Metheral might also have visited Stonehenge or Orkney, trading and exchanging ideas."

The positioning of Metheral at the northern tip of the proposed sacred arc further supports the notion that these circles were markers of a significant cultural or spiritual boundary. The arc, stretching five miles across the moor, aligns eight known stone circles in a near-perfect semicircle, seemingly enclosing some of the highest terrain in the region.

A Gate to the Sacred

A mile north of Metheral lies the second stone circle, located near a feature called Irishman’s Wall. Although only six stones remain visible, geophysical surveys confirmed the disturbed ground where additional stones once stood.

Endacott speculates that this site may have served as a gateway into the sacred arc from the north, welcoming travelers or pilgrims seeking access to what might have been regarded as hallowed ground.

Site of the Metheral stone circle discovered by Alan Endacott. (CREDIT: Alan Endacott)

Adding a poignant touch to the discovery, a collapsed dolmen near Irishman’s Wall has been named "the fallen brother dolmen." This title commemorates local residents who lost their lives in the world wars, linking the ancient with the modern in a shared respect for memory and loss.

Unanswered Questions and New Opportunities

Despite their significance, the purpose of these stone circles remains speculative. Were they ceremonial sites, territorial markers, or observatories aligned with celestial events? Each discovery raises more questions than it answers.

"These excavations exceeded my expectations and brought new evidence to light," Endacott said. "But they have also raised more questions about why they were built."

Alan Endacott (second from left) with dig volunteers at the newly discovered Metheral stone circle on Dartmoor. (CREDIT: Chris Walpole)

The sacred arc hypothesis itself is not new, but these findings reinforce its validity and suggest that it might be larger and more intricate than previously thought. Independent archaeologist Tom Greeves, an expert on Dartmoor, confirmed the significance of the finds, noting their contribution to understanding Neolithic activity in the region.

Meanwhile, University of Exeter archaeologist Susan Greaney sees the discoveries as a call to action for further research. "This arc of circles, measuring more than five miles across, is rather extraordinary," she remarked. "It suggests the upland area of northern Dartmoor was particularly special to prehistoric people."

A Neolithic Landscape Preserved

Dartmoor, named for the River Dart that originates there, is renowned for its rugged beauty and wealth of prehistoric sites. Beyond stone circles, the moor is dotted with burial mounds, chamber tombs, and enigmatic structures that hint at a complex Neolithic culture.

The River Dart. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

In those times, the landscape would have been vastly different, with more forest cover and perhaps fewer open expanses. The placement of the stone circles on high ground suggests a deliberate choice, one that may have been influenced by visibility, spiritual beliefs, or symbolic significance.

The interconnectedness of these sites with others, such as Stonehenge and the Ring of Brodgar, highlights a broader network of communication and shared cultural practices among Neolithic communities. This underscores the importance of ongoing research to uncover the full scope of their achievements.

Looking Forward

Endacott, now in his mid-60s, remains as committed as ever to his work. His team of volunteers, undeterred by Dartmoor’s harsh weather, continues to explore, and new leads promise additional discoveries.

The interconnectedness of these sites with others, such as Stonehenge and the Ring of Brodgar, highlights a broader network of communication and shared cultural practices among Neolithic communities. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

"There are definitely other sites that I want to follow up on," he said. "We won’t be stopping any time soon."

The discoveries at Metheral and Irishman’s Wall are a reminder of the enduring mysteries of the past and the enduring spirit of those who seek to uncover them. They also serve as a testament to the ingenuity and interconnectedness of Neolithic society, whose echoes still resonate across the moors today.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.