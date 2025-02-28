Vegetable oil is the secret weapon in recycling lithium-ion batteries

Researchers at the University of Leicester have developed a cost-effective and sustainable way to recycle lithium-ion batteries using water and cooking oil.(CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Scientists at the University of Leicester have developed a groundbreaking method to extract valuable metals from used lithium-ion batteries using a simple mixture of water and cooking oil.

This patent-pending technology enables the purification of battery waste, known as black mass, within minutes at room temperature. By providing a more sustainable and cost-effective alternative to existing recycling methods, this innovation could support the global shift toward greener technologies.

With billions of lithium-ion batteries in use worldwide—powering everything from smartphones to electric vehicles—finding an efficient way to recycle them is crucial. Traditional recycling methods rely on high-temperature furnace treatments or corrosive acids, which generate harmful emissions and degrade valuable materials.

The new process, developed under the Faraday Institution’s ReLiB project, offers a cleaner and more sustainable alternative that preserves the quality of recovered materials.

Typical recycling pipeline for end-of-life EVs. (a) Shredding process of an end-of-life EV involving transportation, discharging and dismantling of battery cells from packs. (b) Subsequent processing of black mass with froth flotation, pyrometallurgy and hydrometallurgy. (CREDIT: RSC Sustainability)

The Science Behind the Solution

Professor Andy Abbott and Dr. Jake Yang, leading researchers on the project, discovered a way to recover battery-grade metal oxides using nanoemulsions. These are microscopic droplets of oil suspended in water, created with the help of ultrasound technology. While oil and water typically do not mix, ultrasonic waves can produce stable nano-droplets that last for weeks.

When applied to black mass, these oil droplets selectively bind to graphite particles, forming a lightweight oil-graphite compound that floats on water. Meanwhile, the valuable lithium, nickel, and cobalt oxides remain untouched and sink to the bottom. This allows for the efficient separation of pure metal oxides, which can be directly reused in new battery production.

Current methods involve either burning off graphite, which increases carbon emissions, or dissolving metals into their precursor materials using strong acids, which reduces their value. In contrast, the Leicester team's process preserves the crystalline structure of battery materials, making them immediately reusable in new battery cells. This innovation could significantly reduce the environmental impact and costs associated with battery production.

Scaling Up for a Circular Economy

Dr. Yang emphasized the potential impact of this technology, stating, “This quick, simple, and inexpensive method could revolutionize how batteries are recycled at scale. We now hope to work with a variety of stakeholders to scale up this technology and create a circular economy for lithium-ion batteries.”

Battery recycling is a growing concern, particularly with the rapid expansion of electric vehicles. There are currently around 40 million EVs worldwide, along with 10 billion lithium-ion-powered devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Without effective recycling strategies, discarded batteries could pose severe environmental risks.

One major challenge is the lack of regulations requiring lithium-ion battery packs to be designed for recycling. Many existing battery designs make disassembly difficult, further complicating recycling efforts. By developing a process that works efficiently even on complex battery structures, the University of Leicester’s technology offers a potential solution to this growing issue.

Ultrasound emulsification of 1% oil-in-water. Illustration of an opaque o/w emulsion formed after one minute of insonation. (CREDIT: RSC Sustainability)

Industry Collaboration and Future Prospects

To move from laboratory success to real-world application, the University of Leicester is collaborating with the University of Birmingham on an Innovate UK-funded project called ReBlend. This initiative aims to integrate various recycling technologies developed under the ReLiB project into a pilot processing facility. Capable of handling tens of kilograms of black mass per hour, the facility will demonstrate the economic viability of short-loop battery recycling.

Professor Martin Freer, CEO of the Faraday Institution, highlighted the importance of this work, stating, “The ReLiB project is one of our flagship initiatives developing innovative technology to capture value and retain scarce resources in the circular economy of battery manufacture and recycling. This work offers a promising route for short-loop recycling of lithium-ion batteries at scale.”

By recovering and reusing valuable materials directly, this approach could reduce the demand for newly mined metals, helping to address supply chain concerns while minimizing environmental damage. If widely adopted, it could transform the battery industry, making electric vehicles and renewable energy storage even more sustainable.

Separation of pristine, binder-free black mass blend consisting of virgin NMC622 and graphite mixed in a 2 : 1 weight ratio. (CREDIT: RSC Sustainability)

A Sustainable Path Forward

As the world shifts toward cleaner energy solutions, the ability to recycle lithium-ion batteries efficiently and affordably becomes increasingly important. The University of Leicester’s method offers a promising alternative to traditional recycling techniques, reducing waste, lowering costs, and decreasing the carbon footprint of battery production.

With continued research, industry partnerships, and regulatory support, this breakthrough could play a key role in shaping a more sustainable future for energy storage technology. As electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems continue to expand, innovative recycling methods like this one will be critical in closing the loop on battery production and disposal.

The study, ‘Using ultrasonic oil–water nano-emulsions to purify lithium-ion battery black mass’ is published in RSC Sustainability.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.