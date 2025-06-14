What your cat’s genes can reveal about its purr and personality

New Kyoto University study reveals how cat purring and aggression link to a specific gene. Learn what it means for pet owners. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Cats aren’t just silent observers lounging in the sun. They purr, meow, hiss, and even chirp to connect with you. These sounds serve a purpose. They aren’t random—they reflect deep emotional and social meaning. But have you ever wondered why one cat talks so much while another stays quiet?

A team at the Wildlife Research Center of Kyoto University asked the same question. They set out to uncover whether genetics—specifically a gene linked to hormones called the androgen receptor (AR)—might explain some of these behavior patterns.

Cats, especially domestic ones, show a level of social behavior not often seen in their wild relatives. Their use of scent, touch, body language, and voice helps them connect with other cats—and with humans. Yet, scientific studies on cat behavior remain rare compared to those on dogs and other mammals.

A cat who participated in the study. (CREDIT: KyotoU / Maruyama lab)

To help close this gap, the Kyoto team focused on 280 neutered or spayed mixed-breed cats living with owners across Japan. Published in the journal, PLOS One, they used a detailed survey called the Feline Behavioral Assessment and Research Questionnaire (Fe-BARQ) and gathered data on each cat’s actions, habits, and personality. Then, they examined DNA samples to look closely at the AR gene.

The Link Between Genes and Behavior

The AR gene, located on the X chromosome, influences how animals respond to hormones like testosterone. Within this gene lies a repeating sequence called a glutamine repeat. The number of these repeats varies between individuals. In cats, the team found this stretch could repeat anywhere from 15 to 22 times. They split the results into two types: short-type (18 or fewer repeats) and long-type (19 or more repeats).

Cats with the short-type gene stood out. They were more likely to purr and, in males, vocalize more when interacting with humans. On the flip side, female cats with this same short-type gene were more likely to show aggression toward strangers.

These behavior differences suggest that the AR gene plays a key role in how cats communicate. Short-type males seemed more vocal. That could help former stray cats bond with new owners. Meanwhile, short-type females showed more defensive behavior, which might be a holdover from life without human protection.

Because these patterns also seem tied to how domesticated a cat is. The researchers found that long-type alleles were more common in purebred cats, who are often raised in human care from birth. These cats may not need to meow or purr as much. They get what they need without having to “ask.” By contrast, mixed-breed cats—many of whom once lived as strays—may develop stronger vocal habits to get attention and support.

A Genetic Break From the Wild

The study didn’t stop with house cats. The researchers compared the cat AR gene to those of 11 other wild Felidae species, like leopard cats and fishing cats. Interestingly, those wild relatives carried only the short-type version of the gene.

Table 1. Allele frequencies of AR in mixed-breed cats. (CREDIT: PLOS One)

This suggests something powerful: the long-type version may have evolved only in domestic cats. Selective breeding and close contact with humans could have led to this new gene form. If long-type cats survive and reproduce just as well without needing to vocalize, then over time, the gene that makes them quieter may become more common.

That shift shows how close living with people may have reshaped the very DNA of cats. It hints that meowing and purring might not just be cute behaviors—but survival strategies shaped by generations of interaction with humans.

Better Care Through Science

With this new genetic insight, caretakers, vets, and shelters could someday predict a cat’s behavior before it fully unfolds. This could lead to more personalized care and even better matches between cats and owners.

(a) Scores for males and (b) scores for females. Error bars represent standard errors, and an asterisk indicates p < 0.05. (CREDIT: PLOS One)

If certain genes suggest a cat may become more aggressive or withdrawn around strangers, steps could be taken early to help them feel safe and comfortable. If a rescue cat is more likely to vocalize, caretakers could prepare for more noise and social engagement.

Beyond that, the study opens new doors in animal conservation. Wild animals are hard to observe closely. But if scientists can gather DNA from something like hair or droppings, they might learn about that animal’s behavior from its genes. This can help wildlife experts protect animals more effectively, especially when they cannot track them 24/7.

What It Means for the Future of Cat Research

While this study offers valuable discoveries, it’s just the beginning. So far, only a few genes have been studied in connection to cat behavior, including those related to oxytocin and vasopressin—both of which influence bonding and social behavior. The Kyoto team’s work with the AR gene adds an important piece to this growing puzzle.

Table 2. Details of Felidae AR glutamine repeats. (CREDIT: PLOS One)

More studies will help confirm how strong these genetic links really are. They could also explore how a cat’s age or past experiences affect how these genes express themselves. In this study, researchers also accounted for life stages like kitten, young adult, and senior, ensuring that age didn’t skew the results.

Still, the sharp response from the public shows just how invested people are in learning more about their feline companions. Within a single day of announcing the study, the team received 265 responses from cat owners across Japan—many sharing personal stories and kind words.

“This reminded us of the strong public interest in cat research,” said lead researcher and doctoral student Yume Okamoto.

She added that the goal is to use science to “build happier relationships between cats and humans.”

By combining behavioral observations with modern genetic tools, researchers are finding new ways to decode what makes cats tick. And while cats may never speak our language, studies like this bring us closer to understanding what they’re trying to tell us—one purr at a time.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.