Buried under 2 kilometers of Antarctic ice, scientists find a 34-million-year-old lost world

Beneath the more than 10 million square kilometers of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet lies a hidden landscape that has remained untouched for millions of years. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Beneath the thick ice of East Antarctica lies a hidden world—untouched for over 34 million years. This frozen expanse, more than 10 million square kilometers wide, has long concealed a forgotten landscape. Now, using cutting-edge satellite tools, researchers have pulled back the curtain on a time when Antarctica teemed with life.

Exposing the Secrets of a Hidden Land

A team led by Stewart Jamieson at Durham University made the discovery with help from RADARSAT, a Canadian satellite system. The technology allowed them to detect small changes in the ice surface, revealing the shape of the land buried below. What they found was extraordinary: an ancient river-carved terrain about the size of Wales, locked under nearly two kilometers of ice.

“It’s like uncovering a time capsule,” Jamieson said. The untouched condition of the landscape points to its extreme age. Preserved beneath the ice sheet’s crushing weight, the land remained unchanged since long before glaciation began. This hidden world dates back to a period when Antarctica was not the icy desert we know today.

Surface elevation of the Antarctic Ice Sheet from the Reference Elevation Model of Antarctica68. The black line marks the present-day grounding line74; pale areas are floating ice shelves. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

Back then, the continent was part of Gondwana—a supercontinent shared with Africa, South America, and Australia. Instead of ice, Antarctica featured flowing rivers, forests, and roaming dinosaurs. That changed about 20 million years ago when glaciers took hold, freezing the region’s history beneath a growing sheet of ice.

The ancient landscape now uncovered is more than a prehistoric curiosity. It helps scientists understand how Antarctica has changed over millions of years. These findings could also shed light on how the ice sheet might respond to rising global temperatures in the future.

The research also opens a new window into how rivers once shaped the bedrock before the climate shifted. It suggests that massive ice coverage can preserve entire ecosystems in place, offering a rare glimpse into ancient environments that no longer exist. The survival of these features helps scientists map how Earth’s surface responds to extreme changes in climate.

With every pass of the satellite, new details emerged. What started as faint surface cues turned into a clear picture of valleys, ridges, and channels below. As technology improves, more hidden corners of the Earth’s past may be revealed. But for now, this glimpse beneath the Antarctic ice connects us to a greener, wilder world long gone—but not forgotten.

"We’ve had a longtime interest in, effectively, the shape of the land beneath the ice sheet," Jamieson said. "The implication is that this must be a very old landscape carved by rivers before the ice sheet itself grew."

From Gondwana to Glaciation

The East Antarctic Ice Sheet (EAIS) began forming during the Eocene-Oligocene transition around 34 million years ago, as global temperatures plummeted and CO2 levels dropped below a critical threshold.

High-altitude regions such as the Gamburtsev Subglacial Mountains and Transantarctic Mountains became nuclei for the growing ice masses. Over millions of years, these glaciers expanded, eventually coalescing into the massive ice sheet that persists today.

The research team have mapped out hidden mountain ranges, canyon systems and lakes beneath the ice in Antarctica. (CREDIT: Durham University)

The EAIS has undergone significant fluctuations throughout its history. During the Miocene, approximately 17 to 14 million years ago, the ice sheet expanded and retreated in response to climatic shifts.

Evidence from marine sediments suggests periods of retreat during warmer intervals, such as the mid-Pliocene warm period and the interglacial periods of the Pleistocene. These fluctuations left lasting imprints on the subglacial landscape, shaping features that are now detectable through modern geophysical surveys.

Satellite Technology and Geophysical Surveys

The RADARSAT constellation has been instrumental in uncovering these hidden features. By analyzing changes in ice surface slope, researchers can infer the large-scale subglacial topography.

Inferred evolution of the ancient landscape. a Original fluvial land surface; b Gondwana break-up activates pre-existing tectonic structures, causing drainage re-organisation. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

Jamieson’s team complemented this data with radio-echo sounding (RES) surveys conducted as part of the International Collaborative Exploration of the Cryosphere through Airborne Profiling (ICECAP) project.

Using RES, researchers quantified the landscape characteristics and identified ancient topographic features inconsistent with current ice flow patterns. The findings suggest a landscape shaped by fluvial erosion long before the ice sheet’s formation.

The team also applied flexural modeling to evaluate whether highland blocks beneath the ice were once part of a single land surface, subsequently incised and uplifted by selective erosion. These analyses reveal a more detailed picture of how the EAIS evolved and the role of ancient river networks in shaping its underlying terrain.

Implications for Climate Science

Understanding the history of the EAIS has profound implications for predicting its future behavior in a warming world. The ice sheet’s sensitivity to climatic and oceanic changes makes it a critical indicator of how rising temperatures might reshape the polar regions.

The Canadian satellite constellation RADARSAT-2, which can discern subtle irregularities in the ice surface that betray the contours below, has proven instrumental in this endeavor. (CREDIT: Creative Commons)

Jamieson’s research, published in the journal Nature Communications, underscores the importance of studying subglacial landscapes to reconstruct the ice sheet’s past dynamics. "Understanding how this massive sheet might respond to human-driven climate change is a pressing concern," he emphasized.

The EAIS, particularly in low-lying marine-based sectors like the Aurora and Wilkes Subglacial Basins, is vulnerable to retreat during warm intervals. Such changes could contribute significantly to global sea-level rise.

The team’s findings highlight the need for continued monitoring of the EAIS and its response to current warming trends. By linking ancient landscape features to past climate conditions, researchers can refine models predicting the ice sheet’s future behavior. This knowledge is vital for informing global strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Bridging Eras: Lessons from the Past

The discovery of Antarctica’s ancient river networks is a testament to the power of modern technology to illuminate Earth’s distant past. By piecing together clues from subglacial topography and geological records, scientists are bridging millions of years to connect prehistoric landscapes with today’s climate dynamics.

Characteristics of the subglacial highlands and troughs of ‘Highland A’. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

The insights gained from this research extend beyond academic curiosity. They underscore the interconnectedness of Earth’s past, present, and future. The geological imprints of ancient Antarctica offer valuable lessons for understanding current environmental changes and forecasting the global impact of human-driven climate change.

As humanity grapples with the challenges of a warming world, the knowledge embedded in Antarctica’s icy depths will play a crucial role in guiding efforts to sustain the planet’s delicate ecosystems. This discovery is a poignant reminder of Earth’s dynamism and the transformative processes that have shaped it over millennia.

By studying the buried landscapes of Antarctica, researchers are constructing a clearer picture of our planet’s climatic future and the pathways needed to adapt to a rapidly changing environment.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.