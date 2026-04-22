For the first time, astronomers identify the edge of the Milky Way’s disc

The Milky Way is a massive, spiral-shaped collection of stars, gas, and dust that houses our own solar system. Dr Karl Fiteni (inset) led the study. Photo shows the core of the Milky Way as photographed by Joseph Caruana from Dwejra Gozo. (CREDIT: University of Malta)

The Milky Way does not come with a clean outer line. Its disc does not stop the way a coastline does. It fades, becoming harder and harder to define as stars grow sparse and the structure stretches into the dark.

That uncertainty has made one question especially stubborn for astronomers: where does the galaxy’s star-forming disc actually end?

A new analysis points to an answer. By tracing the ages of stars across the Milky Way, an international team of astronomers found that most of the galaxy’s star formation is confined to a region within about 40,000 light-years of the Galactic Centre. Past that point, the pattern of stellar ages shifts in a way that suggests the main star-forming disc has already run out.

According to Dr. Karl Fiteni from the University of Insubria, “The extent of the Milky Way's star-forming disc has long been an open question in Galactic archaeology. By mapping how stellar ages change across the disc, we now have a clear, quantitative answer.”

Inside the star-forming disc abundant cold gas fuels star formation, producing young stars. Beyond this break radius, star formation drops sharply. The outer regions are instead dominated by stars that formed in the inner disc and later migrated outward. (CREDIT: University of Malta)

The result comes from studying more than 100,000 giant stars and comparing those observations with detailed computer simulations of galaxy evolution. Together, they revealed a distinctive age pattern, one that helps mark the edge of the Milky Way’s most active stellar nursery.

A galactic pattern shaped like a U

Galaxies do not build themselves evenly. Star formation tends to begin in the dense central regions, then spread outward over billions of years. Astronomers call that inside-out growth.

In the Milky Way, that means stars generally become younger with increasing distance from the centre, at least up to a point. That broad trend appeared clearly in the new work. But the team found something else as well. Around 35,000 to 40,000 light-years from the centre, the trend reverses. Instead of getting younger, stars start getting older again.

That creates what astronomers describe as a U-shaped age profile.

The bottom of that U appears to mark something important. According to the team’s simulations, it lines up with a sharp drop in star formation efficiency, making it the clearest sign yet of the true boundary of the Milky Way’s star-forming disc.

According to Prof. Joseph Caruana from the University of Malta, “The data now available allow increasingly precise stellar ages to serve as powerful tools for decoding the story of the Milky Way, ushering in a new era of discovery about our home galaxy.”

The two major datasets used in the study gave closely matching results. One pointed to the age minimum at 11.28 kiloparsecs from the Galactic Centre, and the other at 12.15 kiloparsecs. In simpler terms, both place the break at roughly the same outer zone of the galaxy.

Why old stars linger beyond the edge

That raised another puzzle. If star formation falls off so sharply there, why are stars found farther out at all?

The answer appears to be motion, not local birth.

Astronomers argue that many of the stars beyond the break likely formed farther in and then drifted outward over time through a process called radial migration. Spiral arms can act a little like moving waves, nudging stars into new orbits over immense stretches of time. The farther out a star ends up, the longer that wandering process tends to take.

That helps explain why the oldest stars show up at the largest distances beyond the age minimum.

“A key point about the stars in the outer disc is that they are on close to circular orbits, meaning that they had to have formed in the disc. These are not stars that have been scattered to large radii by an infalling satellite galaxy,” Prof. Victor P. Debattista from the University of Lancashire explained to The Brighter Side of News.

That detail matters. If the stars were on more chaotic paths, a past collision with another galaxy might have flung them outward. But the nearly circular orbits seen here suggest something quieter and slower: internal reshaping over time, not a violent external event.

Column-normalised 2D histograms of the stellar age distribution, τ⋆(R), for the LAMOST-DR3 (left) and APOGEE-DR17 (right) samples. The red and green markers show the mean and median profiles, respectively. (CREDIT: Astronomy and Astrophysics)

Reading the galaxy through giant stars

To build the map, the team relied on giant stars from the LAMOST and APOGEE surveys, paired with precise measurements from the Gaia mission. Giant stars are useful in this kind of work because their properties can help astronomers estimate ages across large parts of the Milky Way.

The researchers focused on stars close to the galaxy’s mid-plane and moving on near-circular orbits. That let them isolate the thin disc and reduce contamination from halo stars and other populations that could blur the picture.

According to Dr Laurent Eyer from the University of Geneva, “Gaia is delivering on its promise: by combining its data with ground-based spectroscopy and galaxy simulations, it allows us to decipher the formation history of our Galaxy.”

The study also used a maximum-likelihood method to fit the age pattern directly to individual stars, rather than relying only on binned averages. That helped the team identify the age minimum more precisely.

Then came the check against simulations. Three galaxy models, including merger and isolated-disc scenarios, reproduced the same basic pattern: a younger outer disc up to a minimum point, then older stars beyond it. Each age threshold aligned with a sharp drop in star formation and cold gas.

“In astrophysics, we use simulations run on supercomputers as a tool to identify the physical mechanisms responsible for creating the features we observe in galaxies, such as the Milky Way. In our current study, for example, these simulations helped us to demonstrate how stellar migration shapes the stellar age profile of galaxies, allowing us to identify the edge of our Galaxy's star-forming disc,” said Dr. João A. S. Amarante from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

2D histograms representing the spatial coverage in galactocentric coordinates of the LAMOST-DR3 (left) and APOGEE-DR17 (right) samples. (CREDIT: Astronomy and Astrophysics)

A boundary with unanswered questions

The broader picture fits with what astronomers have seen in many other disc galaxies. Their light profiles often bend downward in the outer regions rather than ending abruptly. In many of those galaxies, the break in brightness also lines up with changes in color or stellar age.

The Milky Way now seems to belong to that same family.

Even so, the reason star formation declines at this particular radius remains unsettled. One possibility involves the galaxy’s central bar, whose gravitational influence may reshape the movement of gas. Another points to the Milky Way’s warp, the bending of the outer disc that may interfere with star formation. A third idea involves changes in the gas itself, especially whether it can cool and collapse enough to keep making stars.

The new work does not settle that part of the mystery.

It does, however, narrow the territory. The age minimum offers a clear marker, and it suggests that the main star-forming disc is smaller and more sharply defined than some earlier estimates implied.

Practical implications of the research

This finding gives astronomers a more precise way to describe the structure of the Milky Way and how it grew over time. Instead of trying to define the galaxy’s edge only through brightness or star counts, researchers can now use stellar ages as another guide.

That matters because the age pattern captures both how the disc formed and how stars later moved through it. It also helps separate stars that were born near the outskirts from those that migrated there long after formation.

Future surveys, including 4MOST and WEAVE, should sharpen the picture even more. With better data, astronomers may be able to pin down what physically sets this boundary and how common the same process is in other galaxies.

For now, the Milky Way’s outer disc looks less like a vague fade into space and more like a place with a measurable turning point, one written into the ages of its stars.

Research findings are available online in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

The original story "For the first time, astronomers identify the edge of the Milky Way's disc" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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