Eating this vegetable significantly lowers risk of heart attacks and cancer

Young adults who snack on baby carrots just three times a week can significantly increase their skin carotenoid levels. (CREDIT: Creative Commons)

A recent study has found that young adults who snack on baby carrots just three times a week can significantly increase their skin carotenoid levels. The study also showed that combining this healthy snack with a multivitamin containing beta carotene can boost these levels even further.

Carotenoids are phytonutrients responsible for the bright red, orange, and yellow colors in many fruits and vegetables.

Since diet is the only source of these pigments, measuring carotenoids in the skin can provide an indicator of fruit and vegetable consumption. Higher skin carotenoid levels are linked to better antioxidant protection and a reduced risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and certain cancers. Additionally, increased carotenoid levels reflect improved skin health and immune function.

“Previous studies have demonstrated that skin carotenoid levels can be increased by consuming three times the recommended serving of fruits and vegetables every day for three weeks,” said Mary Harper Simmons, a Master of Science in Nutrition student at Samford University. “Our findings suggest that a small, simple dietary modification — incorporating baby carrots as a snack — can significantly increase skin carotenoid accumulation.”

A noninvasive spectroscopy instrument called a VeggieMeter was used to detect and quantify carotenoids in the skin of the study participants. (CREDIT: Suresh Mathews, Samford University)

The study involved randomly assigning 60 young adults to different groups for a four-week intervention.

The groups included those who ate Granny Smith apple slices (control), 100 grams (about half a cup) of baby carrots, a multivitamin supplement containing beta carotene, or a combination of baby carrots and the supplement.

Before and after the intervention, the researchers measured carotenoid levels in the participants' skin using a noninvasive research-grade spectroscopy instrument called a VeggieMeter.

The results showed that, compared to pre-intervention levels, skin carotenoid scores increased by 10.8% in the group that ate baby carrots and by 21.6% in the group that combined baby carrots with the supplement. No changes in carotenoid levels were observed in the control group or those who only took the supplement.

“We found that the combination of baby carrots and a multivitamin supplement that contains beta carotene can have an interactive effect on skin carotenoid accumulation,” said Simmons. “To get a beneficial effect, people should choose a multivitamin that contains beta carotene, and remember to eat baby carrots at least three times a week.”

Researchers found that eating baby carrots (BC) three times a week significantly increased skin carotenoids in young adults. (CREDIT: Suresh Mathews, Samford University)

The researchers noted that carotenoid accumulation was not increased by multivitamin supplementation alone, suggesting possible differences in how carotenoids are absorbed from food versus supplements.

They plan to explore the mechanism behind these findings and investigate the effects of other carotenoid-rich foods, such as sweet potatoes or green leafy vegetables.

Beyond Heart Health: Other Benefits of Baby Carrot Consumption

Baby carrots offer a range of other health benefits. Let's explore some of the diseases positively impacted by baby carrot consumption:

Immune System Boost

Strengthened immunity: Vitamin C in baby carrots aids in building antibodies, essential for a robust immune system. This can help protect against various infections and illnesses.

Digestive Health

Improved digestion: The fiber content in baby carrots promotes regular bowel movements and helps maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

Blood Sugar Control

Diabetes management: The fiber in baby carrots helps regulate blood sugar levels, making them a beneficial snack for people with diabetes.

Bone Health

Stronger bones: Baby carrots contain calcium and vitamin K, both essential for bone health and reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

Weight Management

Appetite control: The low calorie count and high fiber content of baby carrots can help manage appetite and contribute to weight loss efforts.

Remember: While baby carrots offer numerous health benefits, they should be part of a balanced diet. It's always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized dietary advice.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.