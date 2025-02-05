Fart gas may hold the key to a longer, healthier life

This discovery may open new avenues for treating muscle-related disorders and other aging-associated conditions. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Scientists at the University of Exeter have identified an unexpected potential contributor to human health and longevity: hydrogen sulfide (H2S) gas. While commonly known for its foul smell, this gas may play a crucial role in supporting cellular function and slowing the effects of aging.

A study funded by the US Army and The United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation explored the effects of H2S by targeting specific cellular regions in adult worms.

Researchers used a specialized H2S-emitting molecule called AP39 to deliver small amounts of the gas directly to key areas of the cells. The results were striking, showing significant improvements in the worms’ health and vitality as they aged.

Published in PNAS, the study suggests that concentrating H2S on mitochondria—the energy-producing structures within cells—could potentially promote healthier aging in humans. If these findings translate to humans, they could pave the way for novel treatments aimed at preserving cellular function over time.

Lower doses of mitochondrion-targeted H2S extend life span. C. elegans life span is significantly increased with higher (100 µM), but not lower (100 nM) treatment with the untargeted H2S donor, NaGYY4137 when administered from L1 larval stage across the entire life course. (CREDIT: PNAS)

Although worms and humans may seem vastly different, they share key biological mechanisms related to aging. According to Professor Tim Etheridge from the University of Exeter, worms serve as a powerful genetic model for studying human health and disease. “Worms are a strong platform to quickly identify new potential therapeutics,” he explains. “Diseases related to aging take a huge toll on society. Our results indicate that H2S, administered to specific parts of the cell in tiny quantities, could one day be used to help people live healthier for longer.”

For the study, researchers introduced AP39 to adult worms, ensuring the molecule delivered H2S directly to their mitochondria. The impact was remarkable—not only did the mitochondrial structures remain intact, but the worms also exhibited sustained mobility and overall health well into old age.

Mitochondrial function is essential to overall health, and its decline has been linked to numerous age-related conditions. Disorders such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, muscular dystrophy, and primary mitochondrial diseases all stem from mitochondrial dysfunction. Protecting these cellular powerhouses could help mitigate the progression of these conditions.

Additionally, the research uncovered a set of proteins called transcription factors that regulate gene expression during aging. These factors appeared to be particularly responsive to H2S exposure, suggesting a potential mechanism through which the gas influences cellular longevity. This discovery may open new avenues for treating muscle-related disorders and other aging-associated conditions.

A Future in Medicine

Professor Etheridge's team isn't new to the realm of H2S research. Earlier studies had successfully utilized H2S to target skeletal muscles in worms. However, this is the inaugural instance where such a technique has been applied to natural aging.

The profound implications of their findings haven't been lost on the University of Exeter. Recognizing the potential, the institution has channeled the foundational technology to MitoRx Therapeutics, its spin-out. This company is now at the forefront, crafting next-gen compounds that might soon be pivotal in treating age-related ailments, including lethal neurodegenerative disorders like Huntington’s disease and debilitating conditions like muscular dystrophy that afflict children.

Co-author Professor Matt Whiteman, also from the University of Exeter, emphasizes that the goal isn't just about lengthening life. He asserts, “This study is not about extending life – it’s about living healthier lives well into older age. This could have huge benefits to society. We’re excited to see this research move to the next stages over the coming years, and hope it will one day form the basis of new treatments which we have the potential to develop with MitoRx.”

Mitochondrion-targeted H2S extends movement rate and maximal strength indices of health span. (A) Animal movement rate is increased across the entire lifecourse with both lower dose (100 nM) mitochondrion-targeted H2S (AP39) and higher dose (100 µM) untargeted H2S (NaGYY4137) when administered from L1 larval stage until death. (CREDIT: PNAS)

While the study's primary focus wasn't lifespan extension, it was observed that worms exposed to H2S lived slightly longer. But more significantly, they lived healthier lives, reflecting youthful physiology even at the end.

Whiteman points out the unique aspect of their research, saying, “We saw a small extension of lifespan in the worms that were targeted with H2S, and what’s unique here is that we extended healthspan – or the time they lived healthy lives. The worms still died, albeit later than normally expected, but they died very active and with young physiology.”

With the promising results stemming from this research, it's conceivable that in the not-too-distant future, humans might benefit from therapies derived from H2S. The pathway to healthy aging might just be paved by a gas and the determined researchers who believed in its potential.

The detailed study can be found in the paper titled ‘Mitochondrial sulfide promotes lifespan and healthspan through distinct mechanisms in developing versus adult treated Caenorhabditis elegans,’ published in PNAS.

mtH2S prolongs mitochondrial integrity and content. The percentage of well-networked and (B) moderately fragmented mitochondria during C. elegans aging is significantly improved with mtH2S (AP39), and for a longer duration than untargeted H2S (NaGYY4137) treatments. (CREDIT: PNAS)

Other medical benefits of hydrogen-sulfide gas

Hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) is a gas often associated with its toxic and foul-smelling nature, reminiscent of rotten eggs. Despite its notoriety as a hazardous substance, recent research has unveiled its potential therapeutic benefits in various medical fields. Here are some key medical benefits of hydrogen sulfide gas:

1. Cardiovascular Health

Vasodilation

H₂S acts as a vasodilator, helping to relax blood vessels and improve blood flow. This property is particularly beneficial in managing conditions like hypertension (high blood pressure) and preventing cardiovascular diseases.

Cardioprotection

Research indicates that H₂S can protect the heart from ischemic injury, where the blood supply to the heart is restricted. It helps in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation, mitigating damage during heart attacks and enhancing recovery.

2. Anti-inflammatory Effects

H₂S exhibits significant anti-inflammatory properties. It can modulate the immune response, reducing inflammation and potentially benefiting conditions such as arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

3. Neuroprotection

Protection Against Neurodegenerative Diseases

Studies suggest that H₂S may offer protective effects against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. It aids in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain, which are key factors in the progression of these diseases.

Cognitive Function

H₂S has been shown to enhance cognitive function by promoting the health of neurons and improving synaptic activity. This makes it a promising candidate for treating conditions related to cognitive decline.

4. Mitochondrial Health

H₂S plays a role in maintaining mitochondrial function, which is crucial for cellular energy production. By protecting mitochondria from damage, H₂S can help in preventing cellular aging and improving overall cellular health.

5. Antioxidant Properties

H₂S acts as an antioxidant, neutralizing harmful free radicals and reducing oxidative stress. This property is beneficial in protecting tissues from damage and in the treatment of diseases where oxidative stress is a major contributor.

6. Wound Healing

H₂S can promote wound healing by enhancing angiogenesis (the formation of new blood vessels) and reducing inflammation at the wound site. This can accelerate the healing process and improve the recovery outcomes for patients with chronic wounds or burns.

7. Metabolic Health

Diabetes Management

H₂S has shown potential in managing diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing blood glucose levels. It also helps in mitigating the complications associated with diabetes, such as neuropathy and cardiovascular issues.

8. Anti-cancer Potential

Early research suggests that H₂S may have anti-cancer properties. It can induce apoptosis (programmed cell death) in cancer cells and inhibit their proliferation. This makes H₂S a subject of interest in developing new cancer therapies.

Note: Materials provided above by the The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.