How you walk could reveal risk for Alzheimer’s disease

Israeli researchers have discovered that the way you walk might indicate your risk for Alzheimer's or other serious neurological conditions. According to a study published in Digital Medicine, a team from Tel Aviv University and Ichilov’s Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center has developed a machine learning model to precisely measure step length. This model can be integrated into a wearable device, attached to the lower back, for continuous monitoring of steps in daily life.

"Step length is a sensitive measure for a variety of problems, from cognitive decline to Parkinson's," the researchers explained. "Current devices are cumbersome and only found in specialized clinics. Our model enables accurate measurement in natural environments using a wearable sensor."

The study, led by Assaf Zadka, Prof. Jeffrey Hausdorff, and Prof. Neta Rabin of Tel Aviv University, also included researchers from Belgium, England, Italy, Holland, and the U.S. Prof. Hausdorff highlighted the limitations of current step length measurement methods, which only provide a snapshot of walking behavior. "Daily walking can be influenced by factors like fatigue, mood, and medication. Continuous monitoring captures real-world walking behavior," he noted.

Prof. Rabin, a machine learning expert, described how smartphone measurements can detect elevated susceptibility to certain illnesses. The team utilized IMU (inertial measurement unit) systems—sensors found in smartphones and smartwatches—to solve the problem. Previous studies on IMU-based devices only involved healthy subjects and were not generalizable or comfortable. The goal was to create a device suitable for people with walking issues, enabling day-long data collection in familiar environments.

Alzheimer risk: a person walking in a state-of-the-art gait lab, with a wearable sensor positioned on his lower back. (CREDIT: Tel Aviv University)

To develop the algorithm, the researchers used IMU sensor-based gait data and conventional step length data from 472 subjects with various conditions, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, mild cognitive impairment, multiple sclerosis, and healthy individuals. This generated a diverse database of 83,569 steps.

The team employed machine learning to train models that translated IMU data into step length estimates. To test the models' robustness, they assessed their ability to analyze new data accurately.

"The XGBoost model proved the most accurate, being 3.5 times more precise than the current advanced biomechanical model," said Zadka. "For a single step, our model's average error was 6 cm, compared to 21 cm for the conventional model. Evaluating an average of 10 steps, the error dropped to less than 5 cm, a clinically significant threshold."

The study's findings suggest the model's reliability and potential for real-world application. "Our model is robust and reliable, suitable for analyzing sensor data from subjects with walking difficulties who weren't part of the original training set," Zadka concluded.

Alzheimer risk: subject walking over the Zeno Walkway with the IMU placed on the lower back. Orientation of the IMU axes is illustrated. (CREDIT: Nature Digital Medicine)

This research marks a significant advancement in non-invasive monitoring of neurological conditions, offering a practical and accurate method to track and potentially predict the progression of diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

