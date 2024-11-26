FDA-approved hypertension drug found to increase life expectancy

The drug mimics the effects of caloric restriction, a well-known anti-aging intervention shown to promote longevity across species. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Researchers have discovered that a drug commonly used to treat hypertension can extend lifespan and slow down aging.

The study, which was published in Aging Cell, found that rilmenidine, a medication that is already prescribed for hypertension, can increase lifespan and improve health markers in animals that were treated with it. The drug was found to mimic the effects of caloric restriction, a well-known anti-aging intervention that has been shown to promote longevity across species.

The researchers found that rilmenidine could provide a promising anti-aging strategy due to its rare and non-severe side effects, making it a potential treatment for humans. Unlike other drugs that were previously studied for their anti-aging effects, rilmenidine has the potential for future translatability to humans, due to its widespread use and fewer side effects.

Improved survival of C. elegans treated with rilmenidine. (CREDIT: Aging Cell)

The study was led by Professor João Pedro Magalhães, who worked on the research while at the University of Liverpool and is now based at the University of Birmingham.

The research involved collaboration with scientists from ETH Zürich and Harvard Medical School. The research was funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation, LongeCity, and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council.

Caloric restriction has been the most robust anti-aging intervention to date. However, studies of caloric restriction in humans have had mixed results and side effects. Therefore, finding medications like rilmenidine that can mimic the benefits of caloric restriction is considered the most reasonable anti-aging strategy.

The researchers found that the healthspan and lifespan benefits of rilmenidine treatment in the roundworm C. elegans were mediated by the I1-imidazoline receptor nish-1.

They identified this receptor as a potential longevity target. This suggests that rilmenidine could provide a promising approach to slow down the aging process in humans by targeting the nish-1 receptor.

Professor Magalhães commented, “With a global aging population, the benefits of delaying aging, even if slightly, are immense. Repurposing drugs capable of extending lifespan and healthspan has a huge untapped potential in translational geroscience. For the first time, we have been able to show in animals that rilmenidine can increase lifespan. We are now keen to explore if rilmenidine may have other clinical applications.”

The study’s findings have important implications for the development of new anti-aging therapies. The ability to use a commonly prescribed medication to slow down the aging process could revolutionize the field of aging research. Rilmenidine’s safety and effectiveness could also make it a viable alternative to caloric restriction, which is often difficult to follow and has unwanted side effects.

Induced autophagy by rilmenidine perturbed polyQ aggregation. (a) Representative images of day 2 adult transgenic animals, expressing the intestinal specific autophagy reporter gene. (CREDIT: Aging Cell)

The researchers hope to further investigate the potential benefits of rilmenidine for human aging. In the meantime, they recommend that further research is conducted to explore the full range of health benefits that the drug could offer.

The researchers’ findings could have a significant impact on the field of aging research, which is rapidly expanding as the global population ages.

With the number of people over the age of 65 expected to triple by 2050, there is a growing need to develop effective anti-aging therapies that can improve health and extend lifespan.

Rilmenidine’s potential as an anti-aging drug could revolutionize the field of aging research and provide a new avenue for improving human health and extending lifespan.

Thermotolerance: Rilmenidine increases the percentage survival of WT exposed to 37°C for 3 h and approximately 20 h recovery period, dependent on nish-1. (CREDIT: Aging Cell)

The researchers’ findings have important implications for the future of anti-aging research and could lead to the development of new, more effective anti-aging therapies in the future.

Other health benefits of hypertension drugs

Hypertension drugs, primarily prescribed to lower high blood pressure, have been found to provide additional health benefits beyond their primary purpose. These benefits often depend on the specific class of drugs and their mechanisms of action. Below are some of the notable additional benefits:

Protection Against Cardiovascular Events

Reduced Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke : By controlling blood pressure, these drugs reduce the strain on the heart and arteries, lowering the risk of myocardial infarction and cerebrovascular events.

: By controlling blood pressure, these drugs reduce the strain on the heart and arteries, lowering the risk of myocardial infarction and cerebrovascular events. Improved Heart Function: Certain antihypertensives, such as beta-blockers and ACE inhibitors, can improve heart function in patients with heart failure or post-myocardial infarction.

Kidney Protection

Preservation of Kidney Function: ACE inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) are particularly effective in reducing proteinuria and slowing the progression of kidney disease, especially in diabetic patients.

Prevention of Cognitive Decline

Reduced Risk of Dementia: There is evidence suggesting that maintaining controlled blood pressure with certain drugs, particularly ARBs and ACE inhibitors, may reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia by improving cerebral blood flow.

Diabetes-Related Benefits

Improved Insulin Sensitivity : Some medications, like ARBs and ACE inhibitors, may enhance insulin sensitivity and provide benefits in managing diabetes.

: Some medications, like ARBs and ACE inhibitors, may enhance insulin sensitivity and provide benefits in managing diabetes. Reduced Risk of Diabetic Complications: These drugs can also mitigate complications like diabetic nephropathy and retinopathy by protecting blood vessels and kidney function.

Reduction of Inflammation

Some antihypertensive drugs have anti-inflammatory properties, which can contribute to improved vascular health and reduced atherosclerosis risk.

Bone Health

Reduced Fracture Risk: Thiazide diuretics, often used for hypertension, are associated with improved calcium retention, which can strengthen bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Lower Risk of Aneurysm

By reducing blood pressure, these medications decrease the risk of developing or rupturing aneurysms, particularly in the brain or aorta.

Improved Vascular Health

Prevention of Atherosclerosis: Certain drugs, such as calcium channel blockers and ARBs, can help improve endothelial function, preventing or slowing the progression of atherosclerosis.

Management of Other Conditions

Migraine Prevention : Beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers are often used off-label to reduce the frequency and severity of migraines.

: Beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers are often used off-label to reduce the frequency and severity of migraines. Treatment of Certain Heart Rhythm Disorders : Beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers can manage arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation.

: Beta-blockers and calcium channel blockers can manage arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation. Reduction of Symptoms in Raynaud's Disease: Calcium channel blockers can improve blood flow and reduce symptoms of Raynaud’s phenomenon.

Potential Cancer Risk Reduction

Some studies suggest that ARBs may reduce the risk of certain cancers, such as colorectal or pancreatic cancer, although more research is needed to confirm these findings.

Considerations

While these additional benefits are promising, it is important for patients to use hypertension drugs under medical supervision to avoid side effects or interactions with other medications. Each patient's overall health condition determines which antihypertensive drug will provide the most comprehensive benefits.

