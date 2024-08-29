Revolutionary osteoporosis treatment called the Fountain of Youth

This fountain of youth for the epigenome could become important for the treatment of diseases such as osteoporosis. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

As you age, your bones naturally become thinner, leading to a higher likelihood of fractures and bone-related diseases like osteoporosis. One of the underlying reasons for this decline in bone health is the impaired function of bone marrow stem cells, which are crucial for maintaining bone integrity.

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing and the CECAD Cluster of Excellence for Ageing Research at the University of Cologne have uncovered a key reason behind this decline. They found that the reduced function of stem cells with age is linked to changes in their epigenome.

By introducing acetate to isolated stem cells, they were able to reverse these changes, suggesting a potential new approach to treating diseases like osteoporosis.

Epigenetics has been a focus of aging research for some time. Unlike changes that alter the sequence of genes themselves, epigenetics involves changes in the way genetic information is expressed. These changes can occur in proteins called histones, which package DNA in cells and control access to genetic material.

Stained calcium (dark brown) in stem cells from the bone marrow: Young stem cells (left) produce more material for bone than old stem cells (center). They can be rejuvenated by adding sodium acetate (right). (CREDIT: Pouikli/Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging)

The research team, led by Peter Tessarz, focused on the epigenome of mesenchymal stem cells—cells found in bone marrow that can differentiate into various cell types, including those that form cartilage, bone, and fat. The question driving their research was why these stem cells produce less material for bone development and maintenance as you age, while fat accumulation in the bone marrow increases.

To investigate, the team compared the epigenome of stem cells from young and old mice. “We could see that the epigenome changes significantly with age,” said Andromachi Pouikli, the study’s first author. “Genes that are important for bone production are particularly affected.”

In their next step, the researchers explored whether it was possible to rejuvenate the epigenome of these aging stem cells. They treated isolated stem cells from mouse bone marrow with a nutrient solution containing sodium acetate.

Once inside the cell, acetate is converted into a building block that enzymes use to modify histones, increasing gene accessibility and activity. Pouikli noted that this treatment had an impressive effect, rejuvenating the epigenome, boosting stem cell activity, and leading to increased production of bone cells.

The implications of this research extend beyond mice. To determine whether similar epigenetic changes occur in humans, the researchers examined mesenchymal stem cells from patients who had undergone hip surgery. In elderly patients with osteoporosis, they found the same epigenetic alterations previously observed in the mice.

This discovery raises the possibility of a new therapeutic approach to treating osteoporosis. While sodium acetate is already available as a food additive, it isn’t advisable to use it in this form to treat osteoporosis.

“Our observed effect is very specific to certain cells,” explained Tessarz. “However, there are already early experiences with stem cell therapies for osteoporosis, and a treatment with acetate could potentially be incorporated into such therapies.”

Still, there’s much more work to be done before this treatment could be considered safe for widespread use. Tessarz emphasized the need for further research to understand the effects of this treatment on the entire body and to ensure that it doesn’t introduce new risks or side effects.

The epigenome is characterized by the complex interactions of DNA methylation, chromatin remodelling complexes, histone modifications, histone variants, histone modifying enzymes and other factors like ncRNAs. DNA methylation is present all throughout the genome except at promoter regions, CpG islands and possibly enhancers. (CREDIT: Pouikli/Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging)

This research represents a significant step forward in understanding how aging affects bone health at the molecular level. It also opens up new avenues for developing treatments that could help maintain bone integrity and reduce the risk of fractures as you age. By targeting the epigenome, scientists are exploring ways to rejuvenate aging cells and potentially combat some of the most common and debilitating effects of aging.

The journey from these findings to a viable therapy may still be long, but the potential impact on the treatment of osteoporosis and other age-related diseases is promising.

What can cause osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by weakened bones, making them more susceptible to fractures. According to professional organizations like the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF), the causes of osteoporosis are multifactorial and can be broadly categorized into modifiable and non-modifiable factors.

The research opens up new avenues for developing treatments that could help maintain bone integrity and reduce the risk of fractures as you age. (CREDIT: Spinehealth.org)

Non-Modifiable Causes:

Age: Bone density naturally decreases as you age, particularly after the age of 50. Gender: Women are at higher risk due to lower peak bone mass and hormonal changes after menopause, particularly the decrease in estrogen, which is crucial for bone health. Genetics: Family history of osteoporosis or fractures can increase the risk, as bone density can be inherited. Ethnicity: People of Caucasian and Asian descent are more likely to develop osteoporosis.

Modifiable Causes:

Dietary Factors: Calcium and Vitamin D Deficiency: Calcium is essential for bone strength, and Vitamin D is crucial for calcium absorption. A diet lacking in these nutrients can lead to decreased bone density.

Calcium is essential for bone strength, and Vitamin D is crucial for calcium absorption. A diet lacking in these nutrients can lead to decreased bone density. High Salt and Caffeine Intake: Excessive salt and caffeine can lead to increased calcium excretion, weakening bones.

Excessive salt and caffeine can lead to increased calcium excretion, weakening bones. Excessive Alcohol Consumption: Heavy drinking can interfere with the body's ability to absorb calcium, leading to bone loss. Physical Inactivity: Regular weight-bearing and muscle-strengthening exercises are essential to maintain bone density. Lack of physical activity can lead to bone loss over time. Hormonal Imbalances: Thyroid Disorders: Overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism) can accelerate bone loss.

Overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism) can accelerate bone loss. Parathyroid Disorders: Excess parathyroid hormone can cause bones to release calcium into the blood, weakening them.

Excess parathyroid hormone can cause bones to release calcium into the blood, weakening them. Corticosteroid Medications: Long-term use of corticosteroids, such as prednisone, can interfere with the bone-rebuilding process. Smoking: Tobacco use is a significant risk factor as it impairs the body’s ability to absorb calcium and affects bone health. Eating Disorders: Conditions like anorexia or bulimia can lead to malnutrition, reducing bone density. Low Body Weight: Individuals with low body mass index (BMI) are at higher risk due to less bone mass to draw from as they age.

Understanding these causes can help in preventing or managing osteoporosis by making lifestyle changes, such as improving diet, increasing physical activity, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.