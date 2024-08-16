Honeybee venom kills breast cancer cells in less than 30 minutes, new study finds

A new and promising approach in cancer research has emerged, where bee venom could play a crucial role in targeting and killing cancer cells. This discovery is causing a stir within the medical community and has the potential to significantly influence the future of cancer treatment.

For thousands of years, the European honeybee (Apis mellifera) has provided humanity with valuable products like honey, propolis, and venom. Now, scientists are exploring the potential of bee venom, focusing specifically on its molecular structure and how it can be harnessed in the fight against breast cancer, the most common cancer affecting women globally.

The study aims to thoroughly investigate the molecular characteristics and specificity of bee venom against cancer cells. This research could serve as a foundation for developing and refining potent new therapies that utilize a resource both abundant and cost-effective to produce in various global communities.

Central to this study is melittin, the active component of honeybee venom, which constitutes about half of the venom’s dry weight. Melittin is a 26-amino-acid peptide with a positive charge. Its amphipathic properties enable it to interact with the phospholipids in cell membranes, ultimately leading to cell death.

Dr. Marilena Tauro, a breast cancer researcher at Moffitt Cancer Center. (CREDIT: Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research)

Melittin accomplishes this by forming toroidal pores in the cell membrane, which are approximately 4.4 nanometers in diameter. These pores may allow other cytotoxic molecules to enter the cell, enhancing its destructive effects on cancer cells.

Researchers at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research in Western Australia conducted an extensive study using venom collected from over 300 honeybees and bumblebees. They tested this venom against two particularly aggressive and difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer: triple-negative and HER2-enriched.

Their findings revealed that melittin could destroy breast cancer cells within just an hour, remarkably sparing healthy cells. This ability to selectively target cancer cells makes melittin a particularly promising candidate for future cancer therapies.

In addition to its cytotoxic effects, melittin can also inhibit molecules that are overexpressed in cancer cells, effectively halting the spread of malignant growth. The study further demonstrated that when melittin was combined with chemotherapy drugs, it facilitated the formation of pores in the cancer cell membrane, potentially increasing the effectiveness of these therapies in penetrating and destroying cancer cells.

Although this study was conducted entirely in a laboratory setting, the implications suggest that synthetically reproduced melittin could one day become a standard treatment for breast cancer.

Dr. Marilena Tauro, a breast cancer researcher at Moffitt Cancer Center, expressed cautious optimism regarding these findings. "The good news is this study has shown that melittin can disrupt signaling pathways in breast cancer cells that are responsible for the growth and spread of the disease," she noted. However, she also cautioned that the path from laboratory discovery to patient application is often long, and not every lab success translates into a viable treatment.

Tauro emphasized the therapeutic potential of natural products, pointing out that approximately half of all current drugs are derived from such sources. "Nature is a great supplier of active elements, and chemical synthesis has made it possible to provide many drugs of natural origin in the dosage required for therapeutic use, despite the often very limited supply from their original sources," she explained.

The study examined the European honeybee species found in Australia, Ireland, and England, observing nearly identical effects on breast cancer cells in all three regions. Interestingly, despite the existence of around 20,000 species of bees, the study found that bumblebee venom did not exhibit the same cytotoxic effects as honeybee venom.

The potential of bee venom in cancer treatment was first noted in 1950, when it was found to inhibit tumor growth in plants. Over the following decades, interest in apitherapy—using bee products for medicinal purposes—has grown, particularly regarding the effects of honeybee venom on various cancers.

Scanning electron microscopy of SUM159 cells treated with the IC50 of honeybee venom (5.58 ng/µL) and the IC50 of melittin (4.24 ng/µL) over 1 h, with two representative images shown for each treatment group. The white outline in the top images indicates the respective regions of each cell in the bottom images. (CREDIT: Nature Precision Oncology)

Despite this interest, the molecular mechanisms and selectivity of honeybee venom as an anti-cancer agent have remained largely unclear, highlighting the importance of this new research. As the researchers involved in the study stated, "Understanding the molecular basis and specificity of bee venom against cancer cells is key for developing and optimizing novel effective therapeutics from a natural product that is widely available and cost-effective to produce in many communities around the world.”

While there may still be a long journey ahead from this discovery to practical application, this study offers hope to millions of people worldwide. It opens up exciting possibilities for how the natural world can contribute to the fight against cancer and underscores the need for continued research in this area. The buzz surrounding this research is well-deserved, signaling a new era in understanding and utilizing natural resources in the battle against cancer.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.