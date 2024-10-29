Lifechanging new cancer therapy kills 99% of cancer cells

This technique harnesses the power of molecular vibrations induced by near-infrared light to obliterate cancerous cells. Lead author Ciceron Ayala-Orozco. (CREDIT: Jeff Fitlow/Rice University)

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists from Rice University and their collaborators have unveiled a remarkable approach to combat cancer cells.

This innovative technique leverages the power of molecular vibrations induced by near-infrared light to destroy cancerous cells, offering new hope in the fight against cancer.

The research team's breakthrough centers on the use of a small dye molecule commonly employed in medical imaging. When subjected to near-infrared light, these molecules exhibit synchronized vibrations, referred to as plasmons, which lead to the rupture of cancer cell membranes.

The research findings, published in Nature Chemistry, revealed an incredible 99% effectiveness in eliminating lab-cultured human melanoma cells, with half of the melanoma-afflicted mice experiencing complete remission after treatment.

Ciceron Ayala-Orozco is a research scientist in the Tour lab at Rice University, and lead author on the study.

Rice chemist James Tour coined these remarkable molecules as "molecular jackhammers." His team had previously employed nanoscale compounds, equipped with light-activated paddle-like chains of atoms, to penetrate and dismantle the outer membranes of infectious bacteria, cancer cells, and drug-resistant fungi.

Unlike the Nobel laureate Bernard Feringa's molecular motors, which rely on a different mechanism, these molecular jackhammers operate at speeds over a million times faster and respond to near-infrared light, an achievement deemed unprecedented.

One of the key advantages of near-infrared light is its ability to penetrate deep within the human body without causing harm to tissues. Tour explained, "Near-infrared light can go as deep as 10 centimeters (~ 4 inches) into the human body as opposed to only half a centimeter (~ 0.2 inches), the depth of penetration for visible light, which we used to activate the nanodrills. It is a huge advance."

The molecular jackhammers responsible for this medical breakthrough are aminocyanine molecules, a class of synthetic dyes extensively used in medical imaging.

These molecules, despite their simplicity, have remarkable biocompatibility, water stability, and an affinity for attaching to the outer lipid layer of cells. Yet, until this study, their potential to function as plasmons had gone untapped.

Lead author Ciceron Ayala-Orozco explained, "Due to their structure and chemical properties, the nuclei of these molecules can oscillate in sync when exposed to the right stimulus. I saw a need to use the properties of plasmons as a form of treatment and was interested in Dr. Tour's mechanical approach to dealing with cancer cells. I basically connected the dots."

The researchers identified that the molecular plasmons had a near-symmetrical structure with an arm that aided in anchoring the molecule to the lipid bilayer of the cell membrane, contributing to their effectiveness.

The structure of an aminocyanine molecule (a molecular jackhammer) overlaid on top of the calculated molecular plasmon by TD-DFT theory, with the characteristic symmetrical body and long “side arm.” (CREDIT: Ciceron Ayala-Orozco/Rice University)

Crucially, the study established that this method of action does not fit into the categories of photodynamic or photothermal therapy. Ayala-Orozco emphasized, "This is the first time a molecular plasmon is utilized in this way to excite the whole molecule and to actually produce mechanical action used to achieve a particular goal ⎯ in this case, tearing apart cancer cells' membrane."

To further understand the molecular features responsible for this "jackhammering" effect, researchers at Texas A&M University led by Jorge Seminario conducted time-dependent density functional theory analysis.

Meanwhile, the cancer studies on mice were carried out in collaboration with Dr. Jeffrey Myers, professor and chair of the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The discovery of molecular jackhammers opens a promising avenue in the ongoing battle against cancer, offering a novel approach that targets cancer cells at the molecular level.

James Tour is the T. T. and W. F. Chao Professor of Chemistry and a professor of materials science and nanoengineering at Rice University.

With its remarkable efficiency and minimal invasiveness, this breakthrough could potentially revolutionize cancer treatment, providing renewed hope for patients and researchers alike. The "Good Vibrations" of science have indeed brought a new wave of optimism to the fight against cancer.

Recent near-infrared light innovations in medicine

Some recent innovations using near-infrared (NIR) light in medicine are quite promising, especially in diagnostics, imaging, and therapeutic applications. Here are a few notable ones:

Enhanced Tumor Imaging and Targeted Therapy: NIR light is now used for high-precision tumor imaging through fluorescent markers activated by NIR light. These markers improve tumor visibility during surgery, helping surgeons differentiate cancerous from healthy tissue with high precision. For example, NIR light-sensitive probes are being developed that can target specific proteins or cancer markers in the body, making it easier to pinpoint and treat malignant areas with minimal damage to surrounding tissues.

Interactive two-person fNIRS neuroimaging setup from NIRx Medical Technologies. (CREDIT: NIRx)

Non-Invasive Brain Imaging and Neurological Monitoring: Functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) is an emerging technique that uses NIR light to monitor brain activity non-invasively. This technology allows real-time brain imaging and is particularly useful in detecting brain function changes due to injuries or conditions like epilepsy, stroke, and even dementia. It's gaining traction as a safer, cost-effective alternative to other imaging modalities like fMRI, especially for bedside monitoring.

Photobiomodulation Therapy (PBMT): NIR light is increasingly being used in PBMT to reduce pain and inflammation and to promote wound healing and tissue repair. This therapy is especially effective in managing chronic pain, improving recovery in sports injuries, and aiding wound healing in diabetic patients. PBMT with NIR wavelengths penetrates deeper into tissues, which can accelerate cellular repair processes.

Monitoring Blood Oxygen Levels in Newborns: NIR spectroscopy is also applied in neonatal intensive care to monitor blood oxygen levels in newborns' brains and tissues. This non-invasive monitoring is crucial for detecting early signs of hypoxia, a condition that can lead to long-term neurological issues if untreated.

Regional Oximetry uses near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) to enable monitoring of tissue oxygen saturation (rSO2) for cerebral and somatic monitoring sites. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

Drug Delivery and Controlled Release: Researchers are using NIR light to trigger drug release in targeted areas within the body. Certain nanoparticles or hydrogels can be engineered to release drugs only when activated by NIR light, allowing precise control over the timing and location of drug delivery. This approach has exciting implications for cancer treatment, where high doses can be delivered to tumor sites with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissues.

These NIR applications in medicine are on the cutting edge, leveraging the deep tissue penetration and safety of NIR wavelengths to enable non-invasive, targeted, and patient-friendly diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

