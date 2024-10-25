Scientists discover a simple way to extend your dog’s life

Every pet owner dreams of sharing a lifetime with their cherished furry friend. The deep connection, unwavering loyalty, and boundless love between humans and their pets are truly irreplaceable.

But nature has written a bittersweet story, giving most dogs a lifespan of only 10 to 15 years. When that time comes, pet owners are left with cherished memories and a longing for just a little more time with their loyal companions.

What if that wish could become a reality? A groundbreaking study brings new hope, revealing a simple yet powerful approach that could potentially extend a dog’s life.

Demographic characteristics of dogs included in this study. Distribution of (a) age and (b) weight of dogs included in this study. The sample was roughly balanced by (c) sex and (d) mixed vs. purebred ancestry. (Data are from the Dog Aging Project Health and Life Experience (HLES) Survey, 2019–2020) (CREDIT: Evolution, Medicine, and Public Health)

"People love their dogs," said Noah Snyder-Mackler, assistant professor at ASU's School of Life Sciences. "What many may not realize is that this love and care, coupled with their relatively shorter lifespans, make our companion dogs an excellent model for studying how and when elements of the social and physical environment might influence aging, health, and survival."

The Connection between Socialization and Longevity

Led by Snyder-Mackler, PhD student Bri McCoy, and MSc student Layla Brassington, they carried out a comprehensive analysis of a detailed survey of dog owners, which totaled a breathtaking number, 21,410 dogs.

"This does show that, like many social animals-including humans, having more social companions can be really important for the dog's health," said ASU graduate student McCoy.

So, what makes social interaction so vital for our furry friends? The emotional security, camaraderie, and unconditional love provided by interaction significantly boost a dog's overall wellbeing. This, in turn, plays a pivotal role in extending their life.

The study’s findings were staggering. Social interaction was identified as being five times more effective in prolonging a dog's life than other variables, such as an owner’s affluence. While it's been an instinctive understanding among pet parents about the numerous advantages of socializing their dogs and ensuring they engage with their favored humans and pets, this study provides empirical evidence.

Five factors capture much of the social-environmental variation in the Dog Aging Project cohort. (a) Exploratory factor analysis revealed five factors that together explained 33.7% of the variance in survey responses. (CREDIT: Evolution, Medicine, and Public Health)

However, it's essential to remember that there are no fixed formulas or guarantees when it comes to a dog's life expectancy. Some exceptional dogs defy the odds. Take, for instance, the remarkable Bobbi, who, at an astonishing 31 years, is setting records and living life to the fullest.

The Holistic Approach to a Dog’s Wellbeing

While the revelation about the power of social interaction is indeed promising, achieving a dog's optimal health and longevity requires a more holistic approach.

In addition to prioritizing social engagement, our four-legged friends also yearn for love, nutritious food, consistent exercise, and regular veterinary check-ups. These factors together ensure that our pets not only survive but thrive, reaching their utmost potential and gifting us with their cherished companionship for as many years as possible.

Owner-reported health is worse in older dogs. (a) Dog age was significantly associated with owner-reported health, such that older dogs were reported to be in poorer health compared to younger dogs controlling for dog weight. (CREDIT: Evolution, Medicine, and Public Health)

The relationship between a pet and its owner is one of the most profound bonds. As pet parents, the onus is on us to make every moment count, ensuring our pets lead a fulfilling and long life. This revelation about the role of social interaction in prolonging a dog's lifespan serves as a reminder of the simple joys and essentials of life.

Among the more surprising results were:

1) a negative association of the number of children in the household and dog health, and

2) that dogs from higher income households were diagnosed with more diseases.

As we continue to learn and adapt, let's give our pets the best chance at a long, healthy, and happy life by their human's side.

Further factors that can help extend a dog's life

Extending a dog's life has been shown to require a holistic approach that focuses on several scientifically validated factors:

1. Proper Nutrition

Balanced Diet : Feeding your dog a high-quality, balanced diet is crucial. Diets rich in nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and lean proteins can promote longevity. Specialized diets tailored to your dog’s breed, size, and age can help as well.

: Feeding your dog a high-quality, balanced diet is crucial. Diets rich in nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and lean proteins can promote longevity. Specialized diets tailored to your dog’s breed, size, and age can help as well. Portion Control: Avoid overfeeding. Obesity in dogs has been linked to numerous health problems, including diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease. Keeping your dog at a healthy weight is associated with a longer lifespan.

2. Regular Exercise

Physical Activity : Regular exercise helps maintain your dog’s weight, strengthens muscles and joints, improves cardiovascular health, and prevents behavioral issues. Different breeds have varying exercise needs, so tailor the activity to the dog's size, age, and energy levels.

: Regular exercise helps maintain your dog’s weight, strengthens muscles and joints, improves cardiovascular health, and prevents behavioral issues. Different breeds have varying exercise needs, so tailor the activity to the dog's size, age, and energy levels. Mental Stimulation: Mental exercise, like training, puzzle toys, or scent work, helps keep your dog’s brain sharp, which may slow cognitive decline.

3. Routine Veterinary Care

Annual Checkups : Regular visits to the vet for wellness exams are essential for early detection of diseases, such as cancer or heart conditions, which could be treated if caught early.

: Regular visits to the vet for wellness exams are essential for early detection of diseases, such as cancer or heart conditions, which could be treated if caught early. Vaccinations and Preventative Care : Ensuring your dog is up to date on vaccinations and treatments for parasites (like fleas, ticks, and heartworms) helps prevent illnesses that could shorten their lifespan.

: Ensuring your dog is up to date on vaccinations and treatments for parasites (like fleas, ticks, and heartworms) helps prevent illnesses that could shorten their lifespan. Dental Health: Dental care is often overlooked, but poor oral health can lead to infections that affect vital organs. Regular brushing and dental cleanings can help avoid this.

4. Spaying or Neutering

Research shows that spaying or neutering dogs can prevent certain types of cancers and infections, such as pyometra (uterine infections) in females and testicular cancer in males, thus potentially extending their lives.

5. Weight Management

Studies show that dogs who maintain an optimal weight live longer than overweight dogs. A 14-year study conducted by Purina found that dogs fed a controlled portion of food lived an average of 1.8 years longer than those fed more freely.

6. Joint and Mobility Support

For older dogs, maintaining joint health is important. Supplements such as glucosamine, chondroitin, or omega-3 fatty acids can help support joint function and reduce inflammation, helping dogs stay active longer.

7. Cognitive Health

As dogs age, they may experience cognitive decline, similar to dementia in humans. Providing mental stimulation through training, interactive toys, and new experiences can help delay cognitive aging.

8. Stress Reduction

Chronic stress can affect a dog’s overall health, just as it does in humans. Ensuring your dog has a calm and comfortable environment, sufficient attention, and time to relax can improve their quality of life and longevity.

9. Genetic Testing

Some genetic tests can identify potential hereditary conditions that your dog may be predisposed to. Early detection allows for preventive measures or early treatment, which could extend their life.

10. Proper Hydration

Always provide fresh, clean water. Dehydration can lead to kidney issues and other health problems that shorten a dog’s life.

By combining these approaches, you can enhance your dog’s well-being and potentially extend their lifespan while improving their quality of life.

