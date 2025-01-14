New tinnitus therapy could dramatically improve the lives of 15% of US adults

Tinnitus, the constant perception of sound without an external source, affects 15% of adults in the United States. For many, it’s an occasional nuisance, but for approximately 40% of sufferers, it becomes a chronic condition that severely diminishes quality of life.

With no FDA-approved treatments, relief has remained elusive—until now. Groundbreaking research at the University of Michigan’s Kresge Hearing Research Institute offers a promising path forward, using the brain’s own mechanisms to combat tinnitus.

Understanding the Brain’s Role

Central to the study is somatic tinnitus, a variant affecting about 70% of tinnitus sufferers. This type is characterized by changes in the pitch or loudness of phantom sounds triggered by movements like jaw clenching or forehead pressing. Researchers focused on this group because of its connection to the somatosensory system, which integrates sensory information from various parts of the body.

Visual Abstract. Reversing Synchronized Brain Circuits Using Targeted Auditory-Somatosensory Stimulation to Treat Phantom Percepts. (CREDIT: JAMA Network Open)

Dr. Susan Shore, Professor Emerita at Michigan Medicine, explains, “The solution lies in understanding the brain’s mechanisms. It’s about personalizing the approach to harness these mechanisms for alleviating tinnitus.”

Her team’s research, published in JAMA Network Open, explored how bisensory stimulation could leverage this understanding. The approach combines auditory and somatosensory inputs to modulate the dorsal cochlear nucleus (DCN), a key brain region in tinnitus development.

The DCN processes auditory signals alongside sensory information from somatosensory ganglia and brainstem nuclei. In tinnitus sufferers, disrupted neural circuitry in this area results in spontaneous firing and synchrony of fusiform cells, correlating with tinnitus symptoms.

Previous animal studies demonstrated that precisely timed bisensory stimulation could reduce these disruptions, alleviating tinnitus in guinea pigs. This preclinical success laid the groundwork for human trials.

Translational Breakthroughs

Building on animal studies, Dr. Shore’s team conducted a double-blind, crossover randomized clinical trial with 99 participants. Eligible individuals had bothersome somatic tinnitus and normal-to-moderate hearing loss.

Each participant received a take-home device programmed to match their personal tinnitus spectrum. The devices combined auditory stimuli replicating the participant’s tinnitus with electrical stimulation to provide bisensory input.

Participants underwent two treatment phases over 18 weeks: six weeks of active bisensory stimulation and six weeks of auditory-only control treatment, with washout periods in between. Neither the participants nor the researchers knew which phase was active.

Tinnitus Functional Index (TFI) Scores in the Intent-to-Treat (ITT) and Per Protocol (PP) Populations. (CREDIT: JAMA Network Open)

To measure outcomes, the study used the Tinnitus Functional Index (TFI) and Tinnitus Handicap Inventory (THI), tools that assess the impact of tinnitus on daily life. Participants also reported changes in tinnitus loudness.

The results were clear and compelling. During the active treatment phases, participants experienced significant reductions in tinnitus loudness and distress.

On average, TFI and THI scores improved markedly, with 60% of participants reporting substantial symptom relief after six weeks of bisensory stimulation. In contrast, the control treatment showed minimal impact.

“Our previous studies hinted at this outcome,” Shore noted. “The longer the bisensory treatment, the more profound the relief.” Measurements of fusiform cell activity confirmed reduced spontaneous firing and synchrony, correlating with participants’ improved symptoms.

Tinnitus Loudness in the Intent-to-Treat (ITT) and Per Protocol (PP) Populations. Error bars represent the SEM. dB SL indicates decibel sensation level. The solid horizontal line represents mean baseline value/normalized reference at week 0. (CREDIT: JAMA Network Open)

Towards a New Standard of Care

The implications of this research extend far beyond the study itself. Shore’s findings open the door to personalized bisensory stimulation as a viable treatment for tinnitus.

Her team’s innovative device has already caught the attention of Auricle Inc., a startup dedicated to commercializing the technology. Supported by the University of Michigan’s Innovation Partnerships, Auricle aims to secure regulatory approval and bring this groundbreaking therapy to market.

“The horizon looks promising,” Shore remarked. “Our findings provide a pathway for effective, personalized tinnitus treatment.”

Tinnitus Handicap Inventory (THI) Scores in the Intent-to-Treat (ITT) and Per Protocol (PP) Populations. Error bars represent the SEM. The solid horizontal line represents the mean baseline value/normalized reference at week 0. (CREDIT: JAMA Network Open)

As millions worldwide struggle with the persistent noise of tinnitus, this research offers hope for a future free from its debilitating effects. By harnessing the brain’s own mechanisms, bisensory stimulation represents a transformative step in tinnitus care.

For tinnitus sufferers, the days of silent agony might soon be a thing of the past.

