Groundbreaking test unlocks path to personal success

Achieving ambitious goals requires more than just passion and belief in success—it demands the right mindset. This crucial factor, often referred to as a "growth mindset," involves embracing challenges as opportunities for learning and improvement. While support from others is important, it’s this mindset that allows you to push past obstacles and reach your full potential.

The concept of a growth mindset isn't just about optimism or motivation; it's about how you approach challenges and whether you're willing to put in the effort to improve. According to Professor Hermundur Sigmundsson from the Department of Psychology at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), individuals with a growth mindset believe they can increase their abilities through dedication and hard work.

The differences between a Fixed Mindset and a Growth Mindset. (CREDIT: Lifehack.org)

“An individual’s belief in growth is important. Individuals can change and increase their development through training. People with growth mindsets see challenges as opportunities for learning,” Sigmundsson explains. In his view, it’s this belief that separates those who excel from those who stagnate. But how can you tell if you or someone else has the right mindset?

Measuring Mindset

You might think it’s difficult to measure something as abstract as mindset, but thanks to recent research, that's no longer the case. Sigmundsson, alongside Professor Monika Haga from NTNU’s Department of Teacher Education, has developed a test designed specifically to gauge a person’s growth mindset. This test, they argue, offers a clearer and more accurate picture than previous methods.

“There has been a lot of discussion in academic circles about the most common test available today. We believe our new test is better at measuring growth mindset,” said Sigmundsson.

This development is significant because it builds on decades of research. In his 2024 book How We Learn and Become Experts: Igniting the Spark, Sigmundsson outlines the factors that contribute to success, many of which involve mindset, passion, and what is known as "flow."

Flow is the mental state where you are so deeply engaged in an activity that time seems to disappear. Passion refers to the intensity of your interest in a specific skill, theme, or area. The new test accounts for both flow and passion, offering a well-rounded measure of whether someone has the mindset necessary for growth.

The Study

To ensure the reliability of their test, Sigmundsson and Haga conducted a comprehensive study with 723 participants ranging in age from 16 to 85. This wide age range ensured the study’s findings applied broadly across different demographics. “This provided a representative sample of people, and there were enough of them for us to also investigate how feasible, consistent and effective our test is,” Sigmundsson notes.

Success demands the belief that you can improve, the passion to keep going when things get tough. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

Participants were asked to consider a series of statements designed to reveal their attitudes toward effort, challenges, and learning. Their responses allowed the researchers to assess whether each individual demonstrated a growth mindset.

The results, published in the journal New Ideas in Psychology, were promising. “Our results show that the test is suitable for this age group. It is really encouraging and provides a better scale with which to measure growth mindset, i.e. the right attitude,” said Sigmundsson.

The significance of these findings is clear: there is now a tool that can help determine if someone has the mindset necessary for success. This can be used in various settings, from sports coaching to education to the workplace. Whether you're an athlete striving for greatness or a student aiming to improve your academic performance, understanding your mindset can provide the insight needed to make real progress.

A Tool for All

Sigmundsson believes that fostering a growth mindset should be a universal goal across society. "The growth mindset should be all-encompassing in our society: within the family home, in sports, at school, and in working life," he emphasizes. Schools, in particular, play a crucial role in this, as educators can help students experience success by providing challenges tailored to their level of skill and knowledge.

The good news is that mindsets aren’t fixed—they can be developed. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

Developing a growth mindset isn't just about individual success. It has broader societal implications, influencing everything from educational outcomes to workplace productivity. If more people adopt this mindset, it could lead to a society where continuous learning and self-improvement are the norms.

How to Test Your Mindset

If you're curious about your own mindset, Sigmundsson’s test offers a practical way to find out. The test includes statements like:

I know that with effort I can improve my skills and knowledge.

I can influence and change my development in general.

I can change my skills and knowledge through practice.

I like to take challenges and try new things.

I see learning as my goal.

Effort makes me stronger.

I want to spend more time and work more on an area/theme/skill to develop my skills and knowledge.

I have faith in my own skills and my possibilities.

By reflecting on how much you agree with these statements, you can begin to assess whether you have a growth mindset. And if not, the good news is that mindsets aren’t fixed—they can be developed. Whether through deliberate practice, seeking out new challenges, or simply shifting your perspective, it’s possible to cultivate a growth mindset that will serve you in achieving your goals.

In the end, achieving success in any field requires more than talent. It demands the belief that you can improve, the passion to keep going when things get tough, and the right tools to measure and understand your progress. With this new test from NTNU, you can now gauge your growth mindset and start making strides toward your next goal.

